THROUGH APRIL 17
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.277
|.529
|.351
|17
|575
|115
|159
|304
|34
|0
|37
|113
|Toronto
|.271
|.407
|.340
|17
|595
|82
|161
|242
|25
|1
|18
|77
|Chicago White Sox
|.261
|.418
|.316
|16
|570
|74
|149
|238
|38
|0
|17
|73
|Baltimore
|.260
|.450
|.357
|16
|538
|94
|140
|242
|32
|2
|22
|91
|Houston
|.251
|.390
|.335
|17
|582
|86
|146
|227
|27
|0
|18
|83
|L.A. Angels
|.242
|.386
|.333
|16
|534
|81
|129
|206
|20
|0
|19
|80
|Cleveland
|.239
|.359
|.330
|16
|557
|74
|133
|200
|35
|4
|8
|65
|Boston
|.238
|.413
|.323
|17
|567
|91
|135
|234
|32
|2
|21
|84
|Texas
|.237
|.400
|.308
|16
|535
|88
|127
|214
|29
|2
|18
|85
|N.Y. Yankees
|.237
|.434
|.307
|16
|519
|74
|123
|225
|18
|3
|26
|68
|Oakland
|.235
|.362
|.309
|17
|574
|63
|135
|208
|23
|1
|16
|62
|Seattle
|.230
|.382
|.307
|17
|578
|77
|133
|221
|35
|1
|17
|75
|Minnesota
|.230
|.370
|.294
|16
|535
|63
|123
|198
|21
|3
|16
|58
|Detroit
|.208
|.327
|.273
|14
|486
|50
|101
|159
|24
|2
|10
|49
|Kansas City
|.202
|.326
|.264
|17
|559
|54
|113
|182
|24
|3
|13
|50
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|0
|6
|11
|58
|0
|131
|12
|5
|4
|241
|0
|7
|14
|0
|Toronto
|1
|5
|7
|58
|2
|135
|12
|4
|8
|278
|0
|7
|14
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|2
|5
|41
|1
|134
|13
|0
|11
|251
|0
|10
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|7
|7
|78
|2
|146
|24
|2
|13
|260
|0
|10
|18
|0
|Houston
|2
|6
|9
|68
|3
|146
|13
|2
|8
|280
|0
|7
|10
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|5
|10
|66
|1
|140
|5
|3
|16
|258
|0
|12
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|1
|8
|5
|75
|9
|116
|25
|4
|10
|277
|0
|9
|11
|0
|Boston
|1
|3
|11
|62
|1
|136
|8
|0
|14
|247
|0
|14
|15
|0
|Texas
|2
|5
|7
|50
|0
|132
|4
|1
|9
|219
|0
|10
|14
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|3
|4
|50
|0
|145
|17
|5
|10
|209
|1
|5
|13
|0
|Oakland
|2
|4
|9
|54
|1
|152
|18
|1
|15
|255
|0
|11
|12
|0
|Seattle
|1
|3
|10
|55
|1
|155
|13
|5
|9
|255
|0
|9
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|1
|2
|8
|41
|1
|153
|1
|2
|12
|201
|0
|5
|13
|0
|Detroit
|1
|3
|3
|42
|1
|142
|7
|4
|10
|205
|0
|7
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|2
|5
|43
|2
|162
|10
|0
|11
|241
|0
|5
|12
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.