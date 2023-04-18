THROUGH APRIL 17

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.277.529.3511757511515930434037113
Toronto.271.407.34017595821612422511877
Chicago White Sox.261.418.31616570741492383801773
Baltimore.260.450.35716538941402423222291
Houston.251.390.33517582861462272701883
L.A. Angels.242.386.33316534811292062001980
Cleveland.239.359.3301655774133200354865
Boston.238.413.32317567911352343222184
Texas.237.400.30816535881272142921885
N.Y. Yankees.237.434.30716519741232251832668
Oakland.235.362.30917574631352082311662
Seattle.230.382.30717578771332213511775
Minnesota.230.370.29416535631231982131658
Detroit.208.327.27314486501011592421049
Kansas City.202.326.26417559541131822431350
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay0611580131125424107140
Toronto157582135124827807140
Chicago White Sox12541113413011251010100
Baltimore37778214624213260010180
Houston269683146132828007100
L.A. Angels05106611405316258012140
Cleveland1857591162541027709110
Boston13116211368014247014150
Texas257500132419219010140
N.Y. Yankees0345001451751020915130
Oakland24954115218115255011120
Seattle131055115513592550990
Minnesota128411153121220105130
Detroit133421142741020507120
Kansas City1254321621001124105120

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

