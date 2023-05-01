THROUGH APRIL 30

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.281.528.35129100219528252956461188
Texas.259.444.3392894317824441955338174
Toronto.258.408.3332896113224839247231127
Boston.257.436.3332999116325543262237154
Baltimore.256.426.3352892914723839650334142
L.A. Angels.252.419.3312997714824640942239146
Houston.245.378.3202895012823335943127123
Minnesota.237.413.3102996413422839844638128
Chicago White Sox.235.379.2962999811823537857128115
Cleveland.232.353.311289471082203345351798
Oakland.229.375.3112996911322236336333109
N.Y. Yankees.226.378.2992993611621235434334109
Detroit.222.338.29027924882053124322086
Kansas City.220.345.27929968962133344772088
Seattle.219.375.2962893712020535149231118
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay091994124825911409011240
Texas21017102024515615390116250
Toronto151398322319716451012220
Boston3814103222711123424018250
Baltimore6137109222230526404013290
L.A. Angels01020100124514624443017220
Houston271592323220421435010190
Minnesota36178912754319386016200
Chicago White Sox141573225018217419015170
Cleveland311101031021035719439013200
Oakland662197327129622424021210
N.Y. Yankees171090225123819371111210
Detroit25685427115718421010210
Kansas City26117032671931941208220
Seattle171689127920818391011190

