THROUGH APRIL 30
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Tampa Bay
|.281
|.528
|.351
|29
|1002
|195
|282
|529
|56
|4
|61
|188
|Texas
|.259
|.444
|.339
|28
|943
|178
|244
|419
|55
|3
|38
|174
|Toronto
|.258
|.408
|.333
|28
|961
|132
|248
|392
|47
|2
|31
|127
|Boston
|.257
|.436
|.333
|29
|991
|163
|255
|432
|62
|2
|37
|154
|Baltimore
|.256
|.426
|.335
|28
|929
|147
|238
|396
|50
|3
|34
|142
|L.A. Angels
|.252
|.419
|.331
|29
|977
|148
|246
|409
|42
|2
|39
|146
|Houston
|.245
|.378
|.320
|28
|950
|128
|233
|359
|43
|1
|27
|123
|Minnesota
|.237
|.413
|.310
|29
|964
|134
|228
|398
|44
|6
|38
|128
|Chicago White Sox
|.235
|.379
|.296
|29
|998
|118
|235
|378
|57
|1
|28
|115
|Cleveland
|.232
|.353
|.311
|28
|947
|108
|220
|334
|53
|5
|17
|98
|Oakland
|.229
|.375
|.311
|29
|969
|113
|222
|363
|36
|3
|33
|109
|N.Y. Yankees
|.226
|.378
|.299
|29
|936
|116
|212
|354
|34
|3
|34
|109
|Detroit
|.222
|.338
|.290
|27
|924
|88
|205
|312
|43
|2
|20
|86
|Kansas City
|.220
|.345
|.279
|29
|968
|96
|213
|334
|47
|7
|20
|88
|Seattle
|.219
|.375
|.296
|28
|937
|120
|205
|351
|49
|2
|31
|118
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Tampa Bay
|0
|9
|19
|94
|1
|248
|25
|9
|11
|409
|0
|11
|24
|0
|Texas
|2
|10
|17
|102
|0
|245
|15
|6
|15
|390
|1
|16
|25
|0
|Toronto
|1
|5
|13
|98
|3
|223
|19
|7
|16
|451
|0
|12
|22
|0
|Boston
|3
|8
|14
|103
|2
|227
|11
|1
|23
|424
|0
|18
|25
|0
|Baltimore
|6
|13
|7
|109
|2
|222
|30
|5
|26
|404
|0
|13
|29
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|10
|20
|100
|1
|245
|14
|6
|24
|443
|0
|17
|22
|0
|Houston
|2
|7
|15
|92
|3
|232
|20
|4
|21
|435
|0
|10
|19
|0
|Minnesota
|3
|6
|17
|89
|1
|275
|4
|3
|19
|386
|0
|16
|20
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|1
|4
|15
|73
|2
|250
|18
|2
|17
|419
|0
|15
|17
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|11
|10
|103
|10
|210
|35
|7
|19
|439
|0
|13
|20
|0
|Oakland
|6
|6
|21
|97
|3
|271
|29
|6
|22
|424
|0
|21
|21
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|1
|7
|10
|90
|2
|251
|23
|8
|19
|371
|1
|11
|21
|0
|Detroit
|2
|5
|6
|85
|4
|271
|15
|7
|18
|421
|0
|10
|21
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|6
|11
|70
|3
|267
|19
|3
|19
|412
|0
|8
|22
|0
|Seattle
|1
|7
|16
|89
|1
|279
|20
|8
|18
|391
|0
|11
|19
|0
