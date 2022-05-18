THROUGH MAY 17

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.248.396.31434116516128946158932158
L.A. Angels.247.421.32239130019132154760552184
N.Y. Yankees.246.429.32736119217829351152254168
Boston.238.365.29436122613629244880224134
Minnesota.237.391.31337120214228547063140134
Tampa Bay.236.382.30237122715629046958835145
Toronto.235.381.30037121113928446158139138
Houston.233.422.31237123716728852261455163
Seattle.231.368.31437122614128345151635136
Chicago White Sox.227.352.28336119212627041951132118
Baltimore.226.346.29937122912027842557328115
Kansas City.225.337.29035117312326439549822113
Detroit.223.318.28837119510426738046519102
Texas.219.351.28635115414825340538336136
Oakland.202.311.27239124212825138654623119
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland3119108025519626503019250
L.A. Angels76101367360221327523123340
N.Y. Yankees41315135429921725529015250
Boston519139132908522524018250
Minnesota281612113147632509017260
Tampa Bay28111074316291021503020210
Toronto31318100430916725504017230
Houston31011136429916620529013310
Seattle1817136530419924542019280
Chicago White Sox7101681225919127479027290
Baltimore3924107333921624582026470
Kansas City2810100226620626520014350
Detroit37139923085532502021260
Texas188104227826815450024261
Oakland71014109333424530451028360

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you