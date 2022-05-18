THROUGH MAY 17
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.248
|.396
|.314
|34
|1165
|161
|289
|461
|58
|9
|32
|158
|L.A. Angels
|.247
|.421
|.322
|39
|1300
|191
|321
|547
|60
|5
|52
|184
|N.Y. Yankees
|.246
|.429
|.327
|36
|1192
|178
|293
|511
|52
|2
|54
|168
|Boston
|.238
|.365
|.294
|36
|1226
|136
|292
|448
|80
|2
|24
|134
|Minnesota
|.237
|.391
|.313
|37
|1202
|142
|285
|470
|63
|1
|40
|134
|Tampa Bay
|.236
|.382
|.302
|37
|1227
|156
|290
|469
|58
|8
|35
|145
|Toronto
|.235
|.381
|.300
|37
|1211
|139
|284
|461
|58
|1
|39
|138
|Houston
|.233
|.422
|.312
|37
|1237
|167
|288
|522
|61
|4
|55
|163
|Seattle
|.231
|.368
|.314
|37
|1226
|141
|283
|451
|51
|6
|35
|136
|Chicago White Sox
|.227
|.352
|.283
|36
|1192
|126
|270
|419
|51
|1
|32
|118
|Baltimore
|.226
|.346
|.299
|37
|1229
|120
|278
|425
|57
|3
|28
|115
|Kansas City
|.225
|.337
|.290
|35
|1173
|123
|264
|395
|49
|8
|22
|113
|Detroit
|.223
|.318
|.288
|37
|1195
|104
|267
|380
|46
|5
|19
|102
|Texas
|.219
|.351
|.286
|35
|1154
|148
|253
|405
|38
|3
|36
|136
|Oakland
|.202
|.311
|.272
|39
|1242
|128
|251
|386
|54
|6
|23
|119
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|3
|11
|9
|108
|0
|255
|19
|6
|26
|503
|0
|19
|25
|0
|L.A. Angels
|7
|6
|10
|136
|7
|360
|22
|13
|27
|523
|1
|23
|34
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|13
|15
|135
|4
|299
|21
|7
|25
|529
|0
|15
|25
|0
|Boston
|5
|19
|13
|91
|3
|290
|8
|5
|22
|524
|0
|18
|25
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|8
|16
|121
|1
|314
|7
|6
|32
|509
|0
|17
|26
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|8
|11
|107
|4
|316
|29
|10
|21
|503
|0
|20
|21
|0
|Toronto
|3
|13
|18
|100
|4
|309
|16
|7
|25
|504
|0
|17
|23
|0
|Houston
|3
|10
|11
|136
|4
|299
|16
|6
|20
|529
|0
|13
|31
|0
|Seattle
|1
|8
|17
|136
|5
|304
|19
|9
|24
|542
|0
|19
|28
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|10
|16
|81
|2
|259
|19
|1
|27
|479
|0
|27
|29
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|9
|24
|107
|3
|339
|21
|6
|24
|582
|0
|26
|47
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|8
|10
|100
|2
|266
|20
|6
|26
|520
|0
|14
|35
|0
|Detroit
|3
|7
|13
|99
|2
|308
|5
|5
|32
|502
|0
|21
|26
|0
|Texas
|1
|8
|8
|104
|2
|278
|26
|8
|15
|450
|0
|24
|26
|1
|Oakland
|7
|10
|14
|109
|3
|334
|24
|5
|30
|451
|0
|28
|36
|0
