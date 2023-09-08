THROUGH SEPTEMBER 7
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.266
|.454
|.336
|139
|4838
|762
|1287
|2197
|292
|15
|196
|731
|Boston
|.263
|.437
|.329
|140
|4820
|697
|1268
|2104
|304
|17
|166
|669
|Houston
|.260
|.437
|.333
|141
|4857
|729
|1265
|2122
|241
|14
|196
|706
|Toronto
|.260
|.420
|.333
|140
|4814
|645
|1253
|2022
|254
|13
|163
|614
|Tampa Bay
|.258
|.443
|.331
|141
|4767
|746
|1229
|2111
|234
|21
|202
|715
|Baltimore
|.257
|.426
|.322
|139
|4729
|701
|1216
|2013
|268
|23
|161
|680
|L.A. Angels
|.250
|.432
|.323
|141
|4789
|660
|1195
|2071
|223
|25
|201
|635
|Cleveland
|.249
|.379
|.311
|141
|4796
|570
|1192
|1818
|254
|27
|106
|533
|Seattle
|.244
|.419
|.325
|140
|4749
|670
|1160
|1992
|249
|11
|187
|646
|Kansas City
|.243
|.396
|.300
|141
|4734
|574
|1149
|1877
|231
|37
|141
|553
|Minnesota
|.242
|.424
|.322
|140
|4744
|651
|1147
|2013
|233
|18
|199
|625
|Chicago White Sox
|.241
|.392
|.295
|140
|4777
|575
|1152
|1871
|230
|12
|155
|551
|Detroit
|.236
|.379
|.302
|140
|4738
|558
|1116
|1796
|208
|23
|142
|536
|N.Y. Yankees
|.228
|.405
|.304
|140
|4580
|594
|1045
|1854
|180
|13
|201
|573
|Oakland
|.225
|.371
|.300
|140
|4600
|515
|1033
|1707
|195
|19
|147
|496
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|42
|42
|492
|12
|1214
|73
|18
|83
|2167
|1
|54
|132
|0
|Boston
|9
|31
|61
|427
|11
|1152
|93
|24
|100
|2061
|0
|94
|120
|0
|Houston
|12
|35
|61
|481
|13
|1087
|95
|26
|111
|2079
|2
|71
|129
|0
|Toronto
|4
|28
|61
|477
|12
|1118
|91
|33
|119
|2208
|1
|66
|107
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|35
|83
|452
|5
|1238
|151
|41
|91
|1988
|0
|59
|100
|0
|Baltimore
|19
|44
|40
|434
|11
|1151
|98
|22
|95
|1927
|0
|53
|125
|0
|L.A. Angels
|7
|42
|68
|472
|26
|1300
|70
|26
|113
|2091
|1
|85
|107
|1
|Cleveland
|13
|35
|45
|405
|33
|999
|122
|28
|97
|2098
|0
|68
|110
|0
|Seattle
|4
|32
|100
|480
|10
|1388
|107
|27
|88
|2141
|1
|68
|110
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|45
|63
|345
|12
|1202
|135
|37
|84
|1868
|0
|69
|108
|0
|Minnesota
|11
|28
|80
|494
|11
|1437
|75
|14
|101
|2050
|2
|61
|103
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|26
|49
|330
|18
|1225
|80
|18
|106
|1894
|0
|78
|98
|0
|Detroit
|11
|28
|38
|425
|8
|1277
|69
|20
|97
|2042
|0
|89
|111
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|35
|44
|471
|13
|1199
|86
|30
|107
|1812
|2
|79
|96
|0
|Oakland
|27
|32
|78
|434
|12
|1273
|130
|24
|107
|1937
|0
|85
|105
|0
