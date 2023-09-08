THROUGH SEPTEMBER 7

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.266.454.33613948387621287219729215196731
Boston.263.437.32914048206971268210430417166669
Houston.260.437.33314148577291265212224114196706
Toronto.260.420.33314048146451253202225413163614
Tampa Bay.258.443.33114147677461229211123421202715
Baltimore.257.426.32213947297011216201326823161680
L.A. Angels.250.432.32314147896601195207122325201635
Cleveland.249.379.31114147965701192181825427106533
Seattle.244.419.32514047496701160199224911187646
Kansas City.243.396.30014147345741149187723137141553
Minnesota.242.424.32214047446511147201323318199625
Chicago White Sox.241.392.29514047775751152187123012155551
Detroit.236.379.30214047385581116179620823142536
N.Y. Yankees.228.405.30414045805941045185418013201573
Oakland.225.371.30014046005151033170719519147496
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas9424249212121473188321671541320
Boston93161427111152932410020610941200
Houston123561481131087952611120792711290
Toronto42861477121118913311922081661070
Tampa Bay5358345251238151419119880591000
Baltimore19444043411115198229519270531250
L.A. Angels74268472261300702611320911851071
Cleveland13354540533999122289720980681100
Seattle432100480101388107278821411681100
Kansas City124563345121202135378418680691080
Minnesota112880494111437751410120502611030
Chicago White Sox15264933018122580181061894078980
Detroit1128384258127769209720420891110
N.Y. Yankees7354447113119986301071812279960
Oakland2732784341212731302410719370851050

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you