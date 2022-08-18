THROUGH AUGUST 17

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.262.432.3251163955544103817072185147531
Chicago White Sox.259.386.3131184089500106115802008101475
Cleveland.253.386.3151184030516101915562162193491
Boston.253.406.3141184052529102416452679112505
Minnesota.252.416.3211163929522990163519512142504
Kansas City.245.380.3081193997459981151918029100440
Houston.243.422.3171193956533961167120811160518
N.Y. Yankees.242.436.327118395960595717251697195579
Texas.241.395.3041173973516957156816614139488
Tampa Bay.237.376.3061163885478920145920113104455
Baltimore.237.390.3051173943495935153621115120467
Seattle.232.383.3151193962492918151817513133470
L.A. Angels.228.380.2961183923455894148915424131436
Detroit.226.331.282120395838489513111691771367
Oakland.215.346.279118386640083313391837103375
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8254033898994623961647057920
Chicago White Sox1425522808913407911765072920
Cleveland143854331148187918801764068920
Boston938433341798439158517551641040
Minnesota9314037779442513901699057811
Kansas City123131341594275238117440671070
Houston63143402138665916781662056920
N.Y. Yankees830544602210037424881735050750
Texas730313411010308928561589171951
Tampa Bay62237361910336730641631059800
Baltimore1036673328101372237016730701030
Seattle730664311410206120801683043870
L.A. Angels2018423482311386324671582161960
Detroit52940280410543519821583070990
Oakland12234130959886520811471070950

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

