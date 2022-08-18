THROUGH AUGUST 17
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.262
|.432
|.325
|116
|3955
|544
|1038
|1707
|218
|5
|147
|531
|Chicago White Sox
|.259
|.386
|.313
|118
|4089
|500
|1061
|1580
|200
|8
|101
|475
|Cleveland
|.253
|.386
|.315
|118
|4030
|516
|1019
|1556
|216
|21
|93
|491
|Boston
|.253
|.406
|.314
|118
|4052
|529
|1024
|1645
|267
|9
|112
|505
|Minnesota
|.252
|.416
|.321
|116
|3929
|522
|990
|1635
|195
|12
|142
|504
|Kansas City
|.245
|.380
|.308
|119
|3997
|459
|981
|1519
|180
|29
|100
|440
|Houston
|.243
|.422
|.317
|119
|3956
|533
|961
|1671
|208
|11
|160
|518
|N.Y. Yankees
|.242
|.436
|.327
|118
|3959
|605
|957
|1725
|169
|7
|195
|579
|Texas
|.241
|.395
|.304
|117
|3973
|516
|957
|1568
|166
|14
|139
|488
|Tampa Bay
|.237
|.376
|.306
|116
|3885
|478
|920
|1459
|201
|13
|104
|455
|Baltimore
|.237
|.390
|.305
|117
|3943
|495
|935
|1536
|211
|15
|120
|467
|Seattle
|.232
|.383
|.315
|119
|3962
|492
|918
|1518
|175
|13
|133
|470
|L.A. Angels
|.228
|.380
|.296
|118
|3923
|455
|894
|1489
|154
|24
|131
|436
|Detroit
|.226
|.331
|.282
|120
|3958
|384
|895
|1311
|169
|17
|71
|367
|Oakland
|.215
|.346
|.279
|118
|3866
|400
|833
|1339
|183
|7
|103
|375
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|25
|40
|338
|9
|899
|46
|23
|96
|1647
|0
|57
|92
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|25
|52
|280
|8
|913
|40
|7
|91
|1765
|0
|72
|92
|0
|Cleveland
|14
|38
|54
|331
|14
|818
|79
|18
|80
|1764
|0
|68
|92
|0
|Boston
|9
|38
|43
|334
|17
|984
|39
|15
|85
|1755
|1
|64
|104
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|31
|40
|377
|7
|944
|25
|13
|90
|1699
|0
|57
|81
|1
|Kansas City
|12
|31
|31
|341
|5
|942
|75
|23
|81
|1744
|0
|67
|107
|0
|Houston
|6
|31
|43
|402
|13
|866
|59
|16
|78
|1662
|0
|56
|92
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|8
|30
|54
|460
|22
|1003
|74
|24
|88
|1735
|0
|50
|75
|0
|Texas
|7
|30
|31
|341
|10
|1030
|89
|28
|56
|1589
|1
|71
|95
|1
|Tampa Bay
|6
|22
|37
|361
|9
|1033
|67
|30
|64
|1631
|0
|59
|80
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|36
|67
|332
|8
|1013
|72
|23
|70
|1673
|0
|70
|103
|0
|Seattle
|7
|30
|66
|431
|14
|1020
|61
|20
|80
|1683
|0
|43
|87
|0
|L.A. Angels
|20
|18
|42
|348
|23
|1138
|63
|24
|67
|1582
|1
|61
|96
|0
|Detroit
|5
|29
|40
|280
|4
|1054
|35
|19
|82
|1583
|0
|70
|99
|0
|Oakland
|12
|23
|41
|309
|5
|988
|65
|20
|81
|1471
|0
|70
|95
|0
