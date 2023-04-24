THROUGH APRIL 23

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.282.535.3552275114921240242248146
Texas.263.437.3432171213918731137327135
Toronto.256.404.328227591001943073612595
Houston.255.385.3332275811319329233022109
Boston.252.433.3302378313219733948230124
Chicago White Sox.241.393.29922764941843004702392
L.A. Angels.240.396.3242273210517629030028104
Baltimore.239.409.3322168910816528238225104
Cleveland.233.351.31822747901742624251280
Minnesota.230.382.30022738911702823132586
N.Y. Yankees.227.399.30722705931602812533087
Seattle.226.377.30522738981672784312296
Oakland.223.348.30122727751622532912073
Kansas City.211.338.26822725731532453151768
Detroit.209.323.27320679601422192821559
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay0716731175178731508150
Texas28118001749412300012190
Toronto15975218013710349010180
Houston26128031851741535608130
Boston271382218310017335015180
Chicago White Sox12856219015212313011110
L.A. Angels08167811916320337014200
Baltimore47792219025317308012230
Cleveland39790916428515358010160
Minnesota2514611210121529008170
N.Y. Yankees0577721952361429118180
Seattle16137312021561432609150
Oakland351371119721320317013150
Kansas City1494922021301629206160
Detroit2535941961251429408170

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

