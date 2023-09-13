THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.266
|.455
|.338
|144
|5002
|793
|1333
|2277
|303
|16
|203
|759
|Boston
|.263
|.436
|.329
|145
|5000
|721
|1315
|2179
|315
|18
|171
|689
|Houston
|.259
|.434
|.331
|146
|5019
|752
|1302
|2178
|250
|16
|198
|726
|Toronto
|.259
|.420
|.332
|145
|4972
|667
|1290
|2087
|265
|14
|168
|634
|Baltimore
|.259
|.430
|.325
|144
|4909
|741
|1273
|2113
|280
|25
|170
|717
|Tampa Bay
|.258
|.445
|.332
|146
|4932
|775
|1274
|2193
|248
|22
|209
|743
|L.A. Angels
|.248
|.430
|.320
|146
|4952
|679
|1226
|2130
|227
|25
|209
|653
|Cleveland
|.248
|.377
|.310
|146
|4968
|586
|1230
|1874
|260
|27
|110
|549
|Seattle
|.244
|.420
|.324
|145
|4926
|695
|1204
|2067
|259
|11
|194
|670
|Minnesota
|.242
|.424
|.322
|145
|4900
|671
|1184
|2080
|241
|20
|205
|644
|Kansas City
|.242
|.395
|.300
|146
|4902
|594
|1187
|1935
|238
|39
|144
|573
|Chicago White Sox
|.240
|.389
|.295
|145
|4942
|600
|1187
|1924
|240
|13
|157
|576
|Detroit
|.235
|.377
|.302
|144
|4865
|569
|1143
|1834
|213
|23
|144
|547
|Oakland
|.225
|.375
|.301
|145
|4773
|537
|1076
|1789
|207
|19
|156
|517
|N.Y. Yankees
|.225
|.398
|.302
|145
|4749
|609
|1069
|1889
|185
|13
|203
|588
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|45
|45
|521
|14
|1250
|76
|18
|90
|2247
|1
|55
|134
|0
|Boston
|9
|32
|63
|445
|12
|1203
|97
|24
|103
|2159
|0
|97
|124
|0
|Houston
|12
|37
|63
|496
|13
|1118
|99
|27
|114
|2140
|2
|71
|133
|0
|Toronto
|4
|29
|61
|495
|12
|1156
|92
|33
|122
|2264
|1
|68
|112
|0
|Baltimore
|19
|45
|41
|459
|13
|1184
|99
|22
|103
|2008
|0
|59
|126
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|36
|89
|469
|6
|1284
|154
|41
|96
|2056
|0
|60
|104
|0
|L.A. Angels
|7
|44
|69
|480
|26
|1346
|71
|27
|114
|2135
|1
|86
|110
|1
|Cleveland
|13
|38
|47
|422
|36
|1032
|129
|29
|99
|2170
|0
|69
|114
|0
|Seattle
|4
|34
|103
|490
|10
|1435
|109
|28
|90
|2217
|1
|70
|114
|0
|Minnesota
|11
|28
|82
|513
|11
|1488
|79
|16
|104
|2119
|2
|62
|106
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|47
|66
|363
|12
|1259
|142
|38
|86
|1942
|0
|72
|112
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|27
|50
|342
|18
|1266
|81
|19
|111
|1953
|0
|83
|102
|0
|Detroit
|12
|28
|41
|436
|8
|1312
|72
|21
|101
|2099
|0
|93
|115
|0
|Oakland
|27
|32
|81
|450
|12
|1326
|133
|26
|109
|2004
|0
|87
|111
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|35
|46
|495
|15
|1261
|92
|30
|108
|1899
|2
|82
|101
|0
