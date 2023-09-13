THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.266.455.33814450027931333227730316203759
Boston.263.436.32914550007211315217931518171689
Houston.259.434.33114650197521302217825016198726
Toronto.259.420.33214549726671290208726514168634
Baltimore.259.430.32514449097411273211328025170717
Tampa Bay.258.445.33214649327751274219324822209743
L.A. Angels.248.430.32014649526791226213022725209653
Cleveland.248.377.31014649685861230187426027110549
Seattle.244.420.32414549266951204206725911194670
Minnesota.242.424.32214549006711184208024120205644
Kansas City.242.395.30014649025941187193523839144573
Chicago White Sox.240.389.29514549426001187192424013157576
Detroit.235.377.30214448655691143183421323144547
Oakland.225.375.30114547735371076178920719156517
N.Y. Yankees.225.398.30214547496091069188918513203588
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas9454552114125076189022471551340
Boston93263445121203972410321590971240
Houston123763496131118992711421402711330
Toronto42961495121156923312222641681120
Baltimore194541459131184992210320080591260
Tampa Bay5368946961284154419620560601040
L.A. Angels74469480261346712711421351861101
Cleveland133847422361032129299921700691140
Seattle434103490101435109289022171701140
Minnesota112882513111488791610421192621060
Kansas City124766363121259142388619420721120
Chicago White Sox152750342181266811911119530831020
Detroit12284143681312722110120990931150
Oakland2732814501213261332610920040871110
N.Y. Yankees73546495151261923010818992821010

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you