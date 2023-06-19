THROUGH JUNE 18

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.272.456.3417124834346751133154896416
Toronto.263.419.3327325243306641057130783313
Boston.263.430.3357224613636471057166876347
Tampa Bay.263.466.337752518415662117313811117397
L.A. Angels.256.439.33174251736564511051227108354
Baltimore.256.425.32371240735061510241351184340
Houston.245.400.315722432321597973123581306
Cleveland.245.368.3107124042775898851281546260
Chicago White Sox.235.387.293732488299584964126780292
Kansas City.233.378.2977123702675528951121865254
N.Y. Yankees.230.412.2987223843225499829510106311
Minnesota.230.398.310722414310555960119890295
Seattle.229.382.310702340308535895118776296
Detroit.229.365.302702375262545868110965253
Oakland.222.353.304742451262545864101768254
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas5232624866164012351079133630
Toronto2142624055605819601180140550
Boston715312425565429591076051560
Tampa Bay4194125016369625431028032660
L.A. Angels1264325056483815611112042640
Baltimore10221823465825613511000028690
Houston5193122475785114571022133680
Cleveland52318217205035515541058035490
Chicago White Sox714301791263645847981035450
Kansas City620331926628511542991034540
N.Y. Yankees316222158604481745884143560
Minnesota611412456742356481018039510
Seattle1144024146824517401012030460
Detroit4151823656313812431075041500
Oakland16114424886957417561077042510

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

