THROUGH JUNE 18
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.272
|.456
|.341
|71
|2483
|434
|675
|1133
|154
|8
|96
|416
|Toronto
|.263
|.419
|.332
|73
|2524
|330
|664
|1057
|130
|7
|83
|313
|Boston
|.263
|.430
|.335
|72
|2461
|363
|647
|1057
|166
|8
|76
|347
|Tampa Bay
|.263
|.466
|.337
|75
|2518
|415
|662
|1173
|138
|11
|117
|397
|L.A. Angels
|.256
|.439
|.331
|74
|2517
|365
|645
|1105
|122
|7
|108
|354
|Baltimore
|.256
|.425
|.323
|71
|2407
|350
|615
|1024
|135
|11
|84
|340
|Houston
|.245
|.400
|.315
|72
|2432
|321
|597
|973
|123
|5
|81
|306
|Cleveland
|.245
|.368
|.310
|71
|2404
|277
|589
|885
|128
|15
|46
|260
|Chicago White Sox
|.235
|.387
|.293
|73
|2488
|299
|584
|964
|126
|7
|80
|292
|Kansas City
|.233
|.378
|.297
|71
|2370
|267
|552
|895
|112
|18
|65
|254
|N.Y. Yankees
|.230
|.412
|.298
|72
|2384
|322
|549
|982
|95
|10
|106
|311
|Minnesota
|.230
|.398
|.310
|72
|2414
|310
|555
|960
|119
|8
|90
|295
|Seattle
|.229
|.382
|.310
|70
|2340
|308
|535
|895
|118
|7
|76
|296
|Detroit
|.229
|.365
|.302
|70
|2375
|262
|545
|868
|110
|9
|65
|253
|Oakland
|.222
|.353
|.304
|74
|2451
|262
|545
|864
|101
|7
|68
|254
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|23
|26
|248
|6
|616
|40
|12
|35
|1079
|1
|33
|63
|0
|Toronto
|2
|14
|26
|240
|5
|560
|58
|19
|60
|1180
|1
|40
|55
|0
|Boston
|7
|15
|31
|242
|5
|565
|42
|9
|59
|1076
|0
|51
|56
|0
|Tampa Bay
|4
|19
|41
|250
|1
|636
|96
|25
|43
|1028
|0
|32
|66
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|26
|43
|250
|5
|648
|38
|15
|61
|1112
|0
|42
|64
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|22
|18
|234
|6
|582
|56
|13
|51
|1000
|0
|28
|69
|0
|Houston
|5
|19
|31
|224
|7
|578
|51
|14
|57
|1022
|1
|33
|68
|0
|Cleveland
|5
|23
|18
|217
|20
|503
|55
|15
|54
|1058
|0
|35
|49
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|14
|30
|179
|12
|636
|45
|8
|47
|981
|0
|35
|45
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|20
|33
|192
|6
|628
|51
|15
|42
|991
|0
|34
|54
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|16
|22
|215
|8
|604
|48
|17
|45
|884
|1
|43
|56
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|11
|41
|245
|6
|742
|35
|6
|48
|1018
|0
|39
|51
|0
|Seattle
|1
|14
|40
|241
|4
|682
|45
|17
|40
|1012
|0
|30
|46
|0
|Detroit
|4
|15
|18
|236
|5
|631
|38
|12
|43
|1075
|0
|41
|50
|0
|Oakland
|16
|11
|44
|248
|8
|695
|74
|17
|56
|1077
|0
|42
|51
|0
