CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.268.454.33813346337381240210528315184708
Boston.265.438.33113446046651218201629115159638
Tampa Bay.260.447.33213445317181178202722720194688
Houston.258.428.33013546376831195198623214177661
Toronto.258.417.32913446026031189191723811156574
Baltimore.255.425.32013345026631148191225023156643
L.A. Angels.250.435.32313445536381137198121323195614
Cleveland.248.381.31013445605451132173624525103508
Seattle.245.418.32513345096401103188324110173617
Chicago White Sox.241.392.29613445795581103179522112149535
Kansas City.240.389.29713545185301083175621736128510
Minnesota.239.421.31913445236031083190222417187578
Detroit.233.378.29913344855231045169419722136503
N.Y. Yankees.228.403.3041334353562993175416813189541
Oakland.223.366.3001344400483981161018218137465
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas9414147512116768187920731511230
Boston9305841211108491229819790921160
Tampa Bay534804234117114138861887055970
Houston123355464131051952410120042691250
Toronto42757438101081902910821121631010
Baltimore19433841510110394209418260521160
L.A. Angels64067444231248632410319881811031
Cleveland13314138231950112259319690641050
Seattle43194459101319103278420471641060
Chicago White Sox1525483231811877917951830073940
Kansas City124459325111153130358017850641020
Minnesota1025794631113826812991957259980
Detroit92636399712036018951924088990
N.Y. Yankees7344344513113983271001715277900
Oakland263177422111221123241041865082950

