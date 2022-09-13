THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.262
|.392
|.318
|141
|4899
|613
|1283
|1919
|239
|8
|127
|582
|Toronto
|.261
|.428
|.327
|140
|4802
|656
|1255
|2054
|271
|9
|170
|641
|Boston
|.260
|.411
|.321
|141
|4872
|644
|1265
|2003
|317
|11
|133
|616
|Cleveland
|.250
|.379
|.313
|139
|4747
|580
|1189
|1798
|241
|22
|108
|554
|Minnesota
|.248
|.406
|.318
|139
|4702
|605
|1168
|1910
|233
|16
|159
|581
|Houston
|.246
|.419
|.320
|141
|4703
|639
|1156
|1972
|245
|11
|183
|619
|Kansas City
|.243
|.378
|.307
|141
|4719
|553
|1146
|1785
|211
|34
|120
|531
|Texas
|.242
|.397
|.305
|141
|4796
|628
|1160
|1905
|196
|18
|171
|597
|Tampa Bay
|.242
|.382
|.311
|139
|4665
|588
|1130
|1782
|256
|15
|122
|559
|N.Y. Yankees
|.239
|.423
|.323
|141
|4725
|697
|1130
|2001
|192
|8
|221
|663
|Baltimore
|.235
|.388
|.303
|140
|4691
|583
|1101
|1821
|243
|18
|147
|553
|Detroit
|.230
|.341
|.286
|141
|4667
|467
|1074
|1593
|207
|24
|88
|446
|Seattle
|.230
|.389
|.313
|140
|4659
|589
|1071
|1814
|202
|17
|169
|564
|L.A. Angels
|.228
|.386
|.294
|141
|4720
|541
|1078
|1821
|181
|29
|168
|519
|Oakland
|.217
|.345
|.281
|141
|4623
|486
|1001
|1596
|218
|10
|119
|458
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|32
|64
|351
|9
|1092
|45
|9
|112
|2116
|1
|89
|106
|0
|Toronto
|8
|27
|48
|432
|12
|1074
|59
|29
|114
|2034
|0
|70
|107
|0
|Boston
|11
|44
|51
|409
|22
|1200
|49
|17
|109
|2161
|1
|71
|114
|0
|Cleveland
|15
|44
|66
|383
|23
|955
|92
|23
|95
|2071
|0
|83
|106
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|37
|46
|450
|8
|1148
|30
|16
|105
|2035
|0
|65
|104
|2
|Houston
|7
|36
|53
|478
|17
|1046
|75
|19
|101
|1998
|1
|65
|108
|0
|Kansas City
|16
|41
|45
|409
|7
|1126
|92
|28
|93
|2018
|0
|74
|124
|0
|Texas
|8
|34
|40
|410
|11
|1248
|117
|33
|69
|1916
|1
|90
|115
|1
|Tampa Bay
|7
|26
|49
|427
|12
|1202
|81
|32
|82
|1983
|0
|70
|91
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|12
|35
|62
|536
|31
|1192
|86
|28
|103
|2053
|0
|68
|91
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|40
|75
|401
|9
|1208
|85
|27
|79
|1964
|0
|81
|132
|0
|Detroit
|6
|36
|50
|331
|6
|1229
|38
|21
|97
|1878
|0
|82
|121
|0
|Seattle
|9
|37
|72
|509
|15
|1193
|71
|23
|95
|1965
|0
|56
|102
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|22
|47
|402
|24
|1360
|71
|25
|79
|1904
|2
|72
|120
|0
|Oakland
|20
|30
|56
|368
|6
|1195
|67
|21
|99
|1792
|0
|80
|115
|0
