THROUGH SEPTEMBER 12

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Chicago White Sox.262.392.3181414899613128319192398127582
Toronto.261.428.3271404802656125520542719170641
Boston.260.411.32114148726441265200331711133616
Cleveland.250.379.31313947475801189179824122108554
Minnesota.248.406.31813947026051168191023316159581
Houston.246.419.32014147036391156197224511183619
Kansas City.243.378.30714147195531146178521134120531
Texas.242.397.30514147966281160190519618171597
Tampa Bay.242.382.31113946655881130178225615122559
N.Y. Yankees.239.423.3231414725697113020011928221663
Baltimore.235.388.30314046915831101182124318147553
Detroit.230.341.2861414667467107415932072488446
Seattle.230.389.31314046595891071181420217169564
L.A. Angels.228.386.29414147205411078182118129168519
Oakland.217.345.28114146234861001159621810119458
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Chicago White Sox1532643519109245911221161891060
Toronto82748432121074592911420340701070
Boston114451409221200491710921611711140
Cleveland1544663832395592239520710831060
Minnesota10374645081148301610520350651042
Houston73653478171046751910119981651080
Kansas City1641454097112692289320180741240
Texas83440410111248117336919161901151
Tampa Bay726494271212028132821983070910
N.Y. Yankees12356253631119286281032053068910
Baltimore1140754019120885277919640811320
Detroit636503316122938219718780821210
Seattle9377250915119371239519650561020
L.A. Angels21224740224136071257919042721200
Oakland2030563686119567219917920801150

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you