THROUGH JULY 6
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.275
|.461
|.342
|88
|3096
|519
|851
|1427
|198
|9
|120
|497
|Boston
|.262
|.424
|.331
|88
|3020
|430
|791
|1280
|197
|11
|90
|411
|Toronto
|.261
|.418
|.327
|88
|3031
|394
|791
|1266
|162
|8
|99
|373
|Tampa Bay
|.260
|.455
|.332
|90
|3031
|494
|789
|1380
|163
|13
|134
|472
|L.A. Angels
|.256
|.442
|.331
|89
|3017
|434
|772
|1335
|141
|13
|132
|418
|Baltimore
|.253
|.421
|.323
|86
|2910
|418
|737
|1225
|159
|13
|101
|405
|Houston
|.250
|.412
|.320
|88
|2979
|412
|746
|1228
|150
|7
|106
|396
|Cleveland
|.249
|.374
|.313
|87
|2968
|351
|738
|1110
|157
|19
|59
|325
|Chicago White Sox
|.238
|.393
|.297
|89
|3037
|371
|722
|1195
|152
|9
|101
|361
|Minnesota
|.234
|.403
|.311
|88
|2953
|375
|690
|1190
|142
|8
|114
|357
|Seattle
|.233
|.392
|.311
|86
|2889
|389
|672
|1133
|144
|7
|101
|374
|N.Y. Yankees
|.231
|.410
|.301
|88
|2893
|390
|669
|1185
|122
|11
|124
|374
|Detroit
|.231
|.369
|.301
|86
|2912
|339
|672
|1074
|131
|14
|81
|328
|Kansas City
|.231
|.369
|.295
|88
|2933
|327
|678
|1082
|138
|19
|76
|312
|Oakland
|.220
|.350
|.298
|89
|2937
|320
|646
|1029
|116
|12
|81
|310
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|6
|28
|30
|303
|8
|761
|47
|13
|48
|1364
|1
|39
|79
|0
|Boston
|7
|19
|39
|283
|6
|718
|57
|13
|66
|1308
|0
|58
|74
|0
|Toronto
|2
|16
|30
|275
|5
|706
|68
|21
|70
|1369
|1
|46
|68
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|24
|45
|293
|2
|772
|109
|27
|55
|1232
|0
|36
|75
|0
|L.A. Angels
|2
|29
|48
|306
|7
|790
|44
|17
|77
|1330
|0
|48
|72
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|25
|26
|287
|7
|706
|63
|16
|61
|1208
|0
|36
|77
|0
|Houston
|8
|23
|33
|283
|8
|688
|64
|17
|75
|1249
|1
|42
|80
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|25
|29
|261
|23
|622
|71
|19
|64
|1317
|0
|42
|58
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|18
|40
|223
|14
|776
|53
|14
|60
|1208
|0
|43
|54
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|14
|48
|291
|7
|889
|43
|8
|60
|1254
|2
|45
|61
|0
|Seattle
|1
|24
|50
|288
|6
|839
|57
|19
|50
|1245
|1
|43
|65
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|22
|27
|270
|10
|714
|52
|19
|62
|1089
|2
|54
|63
|0
|Detroit
|5
|19
|20
|283
|5
|766
|42
|13
|57
|1277
|0
|56
|65
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|27
|43
|234
|6
|800
|75
|21
|49
|1213
|0
|43
|65
|0
|Oakland
|18
|19
|48
|288
|8
|819
|89
|18
|63
|1243
|0
|53
|62
|0
