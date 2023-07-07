THROUGH JULY 6

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.275.461.34288309651985114271989120497
Boston.262.424.33188302043079112801971190411
Toronto.261.418.3278830313947911266162899373
Tampa Bay.260.455.332903031494789138016313134472
L.A. Angels.256.442.331893017434772133514113132418
Baltimore.253.421.323862910418737122515913101405
Houston.250.412.32088297941274612281507106396
Cleveland.249.374.31387296835173811101571959325
Chicago White Sox.238.393.29789303737172211951529101361
Minnesota.234.403.31188295337569011901428114357
Seattle.233.392.31186288938967211331447101374
N.Y. Yankees.231.410.301882893390669118512211124374
Detroit.231.369.30186291233967210741311481328
Kansas City.231.369.29588293332767810821381976312
Oakland.220.350.29889293732064610291161281310
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas6283030387614713481364139790
Boston7193928367185713661308058740
Toronto2163027557066821701369146680
Tampa Bay52445293277210927551232036750
L.A. Angels2294830677904417771330048720
Baltimore10252628777066316611208036770
Houston8233328386886417751249142800
Cleveland62529261236227119641317042580
Chicago White Sox81840223147765314601208043540
Minnesota814482917889438601254245610
Seattle1245028868395719501245143650
N.Y. Yankees62227270107145219621089254630
Detroit5192028357664213571277056650
Kansas City8274323468007521491213043650
Oakland18194828888198918631243053620

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you