THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Chicago White Sox.260.388.3161354677572121618162278119543
Toronto.260.427.3251344590627119519612558165614
Boston.259.412.32013647006201219193531011128592
Cleveland.249.378.31113345345531131171223122102527
Minnesota.248.408.31913344795851110182822116155563
Houston.246.419.31813545056081106188923911174592
Kansas City.245.382.30813645745401119174620534118519
Texas.243.397.30513445555981105180918417162569
Tampa Bay.242.382.31013344655661079170724115119537
N.Y. Yankees.238.422.3211354513660107319061878210628
Baltimore.237.393.30413545355661073178223717146537
Seattle.230.385.31313544995651036173419516157541
Detroit.228.335.2851354454440101514921952180420
L.A. Angels.228.381.29413545115151028172017128155494
Oakland.217.344.281135442745796015252089113430
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Chicago White Sox1427613368103642810820301841030
Toronto82747409121027552710919240681050
Boston104349389221161471710220781701120
Cleveland1544603651991986229319750801030
Minnesota1036454378108629161021929060982
Houston6365044814100267179718980601050
Kansas City1639443926109290259119700721210
Texas73436391111169105316618281841101
Tampa Bay726454121111627832781894069880
N.Y. Yankees1234615102711407927981956065870
Baltimore1139713849116583267919110781250
Seattle9367048815115269229319000501000
Detroit636493185118438219117980801150
L.A. Angels21224638724130467257618232701130
Oakland1928513536112967219617210761080

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

