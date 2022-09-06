THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.260
|.388
|.316
|135
|4677
|572
|1216
|1816
|227
|8
|119
|543
|Toronto
|.260
|.427
|.325
|134
|4590
|627
|1195
|1961
|255
|8
|165
|614
|Boston
|.259
|.412
|.320
|136
|4700
|620
|1219
|1935
|310
|11
|128
|592
|Cleveland
|.249
|.378
|.311
|133
|4534
|553
|1131
|1712
|231
|22
|102
|527
|Minnesota
|.248
|.408
|.319
|133
|4479
|585
|1110
|1828
|221
|16
|155
|563
|Houston
|.246
|.419
|.318
|135
|4505
|608
|1106
|1889
|239
|11
|174
|592
|Kansas City
|.245
|.382
|.308
|136
|4574
|540
|1119
|1746
|205
|34
|118
|519
|Texas
|.243
|.397
|.305
|134
|4555
|598
|1105
|1809
|184
|17
|162
|569
|Tampa Bay
|.242
|.382
|.310
|133
|4465
|566
|1079
|1707
|241
|15
|119
|537
|N.Y. Yankees
|.238
|.422
|.321
|135
|4513
|660
|1073
|1906
|187
|8
|210
|628
|Baltimore
|.237
|.393
|.304
|135
|4535
|566
|1073
|1782
|237
|17
|146
|537
|Seattle
|.230
|.385
|.313
|135
|4499
|565
|1036
|1734
|195
|16
|157
|541
|Detroit
|.228
|.335
|.285
|135
|4454
|440
|1015
|1492
|195
|21
|80
|420
|L.A. Angels
|.228
|.381
|.294
|135
|4511
|515
|1028
|1720
|171
|28
|155
|494
|Oakland
|.217
|.344
|.281
|135
|4427
|457
|960
|1525
|208
|9
|113
|430
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|27
|61
|336
|8
|1036
|42
|8
|108
|2030
|1
|84
|103
|0
|Toronto
|8
|27
|47
|409
|12
|1027
|55
|27
|109
|1924
|0
|68
|105
|0
|Boston
|10
|43
|49
|389
|22
|1161
|47
|17
|102
|2078
|1
|70
|112
|0
|Cleveland
|15
|44
|60
|365
|19
|919
|86
|22
|93
|1975
|0
|80
|103
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|36
|45
|437
|8
|1086
|29
|16
|102
|1929
|0
|60
|98
|2
|Houston
|6
|36
|50
|448
|14
|1002
|67
|17
|97
|1898
|0
|60
|105
|0
|Kansas City
|16
|39
|44
|392
|6
|1092
|90
|25
|91
|1970
|0
|72
|121
|0
|Texas
|7
|34
|36
|391
|11
|1169
|105
|31
|66
|1828
|1
|84
|110
|1
|Tampa Bay
|7
|26
|45
|412
|11
|1162
|78
|32
|78
|1894
|0
|69
|88
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|12
|34
|61
|510
|27
|1140
|79
|27
|98
|1956
|0
|65
|87
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|39
|71
|384
|9
|1165
|83
|26
|79
|1911
|0
|78
|125
|0
|Seattle
|9
|36
|70
|488
|15
|1152
|69
|22
|93
|1900
|0
|50
|100
|0
|Detroit
|6
|36
|49
|318
|5
|1184
|38
|21
|91
|1798
|0
|80
|115
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|22
|46
|387
|24
|1304
|67
|25
|76
|1823
|2
|70
|113
|0
|Oakland
|19
|28
|51
|353
|6
|1129
|67
|21
|96
|1721
|0
|76
|108
|0
