THROUGH AUGUST 21
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.268
|.457
|.338
|125
|4345
|705
|1166
|1986
|271
|15
|173
|675
|Boston
|.262
|.433
|.328
|125
|4270
|611
|1120
|1850
|268
|15
|144
|585
|Tampa Bay
|.259
|.448
|.331
|126
|4259
|669
|1104
|1906
|215
|19
|183
|641
|Toronto
|.258
|.415
|.329
|125
|4295
|560
|1109
|1783
|217
|11
|145
|533
|Houston
|.253
|.422
|.325
|126
|4292
|617
|1086
|1811
|208
|11
|165
|597
|Baltimore
|.253
|.424
|.319
|124
|4200
|612
|1064
|1781
|236
|23
|145
|595
|L.A. Angels
|.250
|.436
|.323
|125
|4243
|597
|1062
|1849
|195
|20
|184
|575
|Cleveland
|.249
|.377
|.311
|125
|4241
|500
|1055
|1599
|227
|25
|89
|466
|Kansas City
|.244
|.394
|.300
|127
|4266
|509
|1040
|1681
|209
|33
|122
|490
|Seattle
|.242
|.413
|.321
|125
|4239
|592
|1027
|1752
|228
|10
|159
|570
|Minnesota
|.239
|.416
|.318
|125
|4209
|551
|1007
|1753
|210
|16
|168
|527
|Chicago White Sox
|.238
|.386
|.295
|125
|4263
|516
|1016
|1647
|204
|11
|135
|497
|Detroit
|.235
|.380
|.300
|125
|4232
|496
|996
|1607
|192
|19
|127
|478
|N.Y. Yankees
|.230
|.400
|.305
|124
|4054
|523
|933
|1621
|158
|13
|168
|503
|Oakland
|.224
|.367
|.301
|125
|4111
|448
|920
|1507
|173
|18
|126
|433
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|39
|37
|443
|11
|1091
|65
|16
|68
|1928
|1
|50
|113
|0
|Boston
|9
|29
|52
|379
|11
|1018
|87
|21
|91
|1824
|0
|87
|110
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|30
|69
|400
|4
|1097
|130
|36
|79
|1758
|0
|55
|92
|0
|Toronto
|3
|22
|55
|412
|9
|1014
|81
|28
|101
|1988
|1
|57
|99
|0
|Houston
|9
|31
|50
|423
|12
|992
|90
|23
|93
|1813
|2
|65
|118
|0
|Baltimore
|18
|40
|33
|393
|9
|1033
|83
|20
|88
|1706
|0
|50
|109
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|38
|64
|408
|20
|1158
|60
|22
|99
|1846
|1
|75
|96
|1
|Cleveland
|10
|30
|38
|359
|28
|869
|100
|25
|88
|1831
|0
|59
|95
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|43
|57
|303
|8
|1081
|124
|33
|75
|1700
|0
|61
|94
|0
|Seattle
|4
|30
|85
|422
|10
|1243
|93
|25
|78
|1901
|1
|61
|99
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|24
|73
|423
|11
|1289
|67
|11
|90
|1806
|2
|55
|88
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|25
|47
|304
|16
|1107
|76
|16
|90
|1702
|0
|66
|85
|0
|Detroit
|8
|24
|30
|372
|6
|1113
|55
|18
|90
|1813
|0
|79
|95
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|34
|38
|414
|13
|1041
|77
|25
|97
|1595
|2
|69
|85
|0
|Oakland
|25
|29
|70
|398
|11
|1141
|115
|23
|97
|1758
|0
|74
|88
|0
