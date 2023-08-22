THROUGH AUGUST 21

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.268.457.33812543457051166198627115173675
Boston.262.433.32812542706111120185026815144585
Tampa Bay.259.448.33112642596691104190621519183641
Toronto.258.415.32912542955601109178321711145533
Houston.253.422.32512642926171086181120811165597
Baltimore.253.424.31912442006121064178123623145595
L.A. Angels.250.436.32312542435971062184919520184575
Cleveland.249.377.3111254241500105515992272589466
Kansas City.244.394.30012742665091040168120933122490
Seattle.242.413.32112542395921027175222810159570
Minnesota.239.416.31812542095511007175321016168527
Chicago White Sox.238.386.29512542635161016164720411135497
Detroit.235.380.3001254232496996160719219127478
N.Y. Yankees.230.400.3051244054523933162115813168503
Oakland.224.367.3011254111448920150717318126433
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas9393744311109165166819281501130
Boston9295237911101887219118240871100
Tampa Bay530694004109713036791758055920
Toronto322554129101481281011988157990
Houston931504231299290239318132651180
Baltimore1840333939103383208817060501090
L.A. Angels538644082011586022991846175961
Cleveland1030383592886910025881831059950
Kansas City1243573038108112433751700061940
Seattle430854221012439325781901161990
Minnesota1024734231112896711901806255880
Chicago White Sox1325473041611077616901702066850
Detroit82430372611135518901813079950
N.Y. Yankees734384141310417725971595269850
Oakland25297039811114111523971758074880

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you