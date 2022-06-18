THROUGH JUNE 17

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.259.415.320652251309582935155662299
Toronto.257.428.324642166291556927123480283
Minnesota.251.409.324662203288553900114475276
Chicago White Sox.251.379.307622146257538813102455242
Cleveland.250.388.3116020412775107921131447265
N.Y. Yankees.248.440.327642127327527936883105309
Kansas City.239.366.3026321292415097801001547227
Houston.239.416.317642125277508883106785269
L.A. Angels.238.400.308662200278524881971080269
Seattle.236.382.31965217426251283098868253
Texas.234.386.29464217727751084081679259
Baltimore.231.379.3006622372705168481111067257
Tampa Bay.230.370.294642126259490786991059246
Detroit.219.313.27464206916945364884931163
Oakland.210.330.274662150213452710106746195
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston526291859517205431005132520
Toronto416281967498211246944030500
Minnesota61823223254513750942036480
Chicago White Sox81630150547831245921043460
Cleveland523151787405421038840035460
N.Y. Yankees4232423616517391048933026400
Kansas City41715184347334945917029560
Houston41424225547233839917032470
L.A. Angels107222029624321741880140570
Seattle315382365550361244950024440
Texas315151765550571625871145521
Baltimore617411875594371147986044680
Tampa Bay314171806547441936873041460
Detroit51319142254512847813035500
Oakland71322173456341851804046610

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you