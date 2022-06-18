THROUGH JUNE 17
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.259
|.415
|.320
|65
|2251
|309
|582
|935
|155
|6
|62
|299
|Toronto
|.257
|.428
|.324
|64
|2166
|291
|556
|927
|123
|4
|80
|283
|Minnesota
|.251
|.409
|.324
|66
|2203
|288
|553
|900
|114
|4
|75
|276
|Chicago White Sox
|.251
|.379
|.307
|62
|2146
|257
|538
|813
|102
|4
|55
|242
|Cleveland
|.250
|.388
|.311
|60
|2041
|277
|510
|792
|113
|14
|47
|265
|N.Y. Yankees
|.248
|.440
|.327
|64
|2127
|327
|527
|936
|88
|3
|105
|309
|Kansas City
|.239
|.366
|.302
|63
|2129
|241
|509
|780
|100
|15
|47
|227
|Houston
|.239
|.416
|.317
|64
|2125
|277
|508
|883
|106
|7
|85
|269
|L.A. Angels
|.238
|.400
|.308
|66
|2200
|278
|524
|881
|97
|10
|80
|269
|Seattle
|.236
|.382
|.319
|65
|2174
|262
|512
|830
|98
|8
|68
|253
|Texas
|.234
|.386
|.294
|64
|2177
|277
|510
|840
|81
|6
|79
|259
|Baltimore
|.231
|.379
|.300
|66
|2237
|270
|516
|848
|111
|10
|67
|257
|Tampa Bay
|.230
|.370
|.294
|64
|2126
|259
|490
|786
|99
|10
|59
|246
|Detroit
|.219
|.313
|.274
|64
|2069
|169
|453
|648
|84
|9
|31
|163
|Oakland
|.210
|.330
|.274
|66
|2150
|213
|452
|710
|106
|7
|46
|195
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|5
|26
|29
|185
|9
|517
|20
|5
|43
|1005
|1
|32
|52
|0
|Toronto
|4
|16
|28
|196
|7
|498
|21
|12
|46
|944
|0
|30
|50
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|18
|23
|223
|2
|545
|13
|7
|50
|942
|0
|36
|48
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|16
|30
|150
|5
|478
|31
|2
|45
|921
|0
|43
|46
|0
|Cleveland
|5
|23
|15
|178
|7
|405
|42
|10
|38
|840
|0
|35
|46
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|23
|24
|236
|16
|517
|39
|10
|48
|933
|0
|26
|40
|0
|Kansas City
|4
|17
|15
|184
|3
|473
|34
|9
|45
|917
|0
|29
|56
|0
|Houston
|4
|14
|24
|225
|5
|472
|33
|8
|39
|917
|0
|32
|47
|0
|L.A. Angels
|10
|7
|22
|202
|9
|624
|32
|17
|41
|880
|1
|40
|57
|0
|Seattle
|3
|15
|38
|236
|5
|550
|36
|12
|44
|950
|0
|24
|44
|0
|Texas
|3
|15
|15
|176
|5
|550
|57
|16
|25
|871
|1
|45
|52
|1
|Baltimore
|6
|17
|41
|187
|5
|594
|37
|11
|47
|986
|0
|44
|68
|0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|14
|17
|180
|6
|547
|44
|19
|36
|873
|0
|41
|46
|0
|Detroit
|5
|13
|19
|142
|2
|545
|12
|8
|47
|813
|0
|35
|50
|0
|Oakland
|7
|13
|22
|173
|4
|563
|41
|8
|51
|804
|0
|46
|61
|0
