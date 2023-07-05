THROUGH JULY 4

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.274.460.34386302551183013911899118490
Tampa Bay.262.459.334882965489778136116113132467
Toronto.260.417.3278629513837671230159896362
Boston.260.424.32986295341676812521921190398
L.A. Angels.257.444.332882985431766132413913131416
Houston.250.412.32086291540572912011497103389
Baltimore.250.415.31984282839870711751501298385
Cleveland.248.372.31285290034472010801541956319
Chicago White Sox.239.396.29987296736570911761499100356
Minnesota.234.403.31187292637068511781418112353
Seattle.233.392.3128428253846591107140798369
Kansas City.233.373.29786286932666810691351976311
N.Y. Yankees.232.412.302862829386657116612111122371
Detroit.230.367.30084284932765510461251380317
Oakland.219.349.29987286830862810011151278298
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas6273029977494713451333136770
Tampa Bay52445285275210527511205035730
Toronto2162927356846821681341145660
Boston7183827467095512641274057710
L.A. Angels1294830377824417771318047720
Houston8233327986776316721225142770
Baltimore10242427576986216601160034760
Cleveland62525256236086819621277041560
Chicago White Sox81840220137575313581187043510
Minnesota814472857880428601241145610
Seattle1244928468195719471221142630
Kansas City8274322967807221491190041640
N.Y. Yankees62227266106965219611070253610
Detroit5172027457494113541248054630
Oakland18184828788008718611229052590

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you