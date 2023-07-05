THROUGH JULY 4
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.274
|.460
|.343
|86
|3025
|511
|830
|1391
|189
|9
|118
|490
|Tampa Bay
|.262
|.459
|.334
|88
|2965
|489
|778
|1361
|161
|13
|132
|467
|Toronto
|.260
|.417
|.327
|86
|2951
|383
|767
|1230
|159
|8
|96
|362
|Boston
|.260
|.424
|.329
|86
|2953
|416
|768
|1252
|192
|11
|90
|398
|L.A. Angels
|.257
|.444
|.332
|88
|2985
|431
|766
|1324
|139
|13
|131
|416
|Houston
|.250
|.412
|.320
|86
|2915
|405
|729
|1201
|149
|7
|103
|389
|Baltimore
|.250
|.415
|.319
|84
|2828
|398
|707
|1175
|150
|12
|98
|385
|Cleveland
|.248
|.372
|.312
|85
|2900
|344
|720
|1080
|154
|19
|56
|319
|Chicago White Sox
|.239
|.396
|.299
|87
|2967
|365
|709
|1176
|149
|9
|100
|356
|Minnesota
|.234
|.403
|.311
|87
|2926
|370
|685
|1178
|141
|8
|112
|353
|Seattle
|.233
|.392
|.312
|84
|2825
|384
|659
|1107
|140
|7
|98
|369
|Kansas City
|.233
|.373
|.297
|86
|2869
|326
|668
|1069
|135
|19
|76
|311
|N.Y. Yankees
|.232
|.412
|.302
|86
|2829
|386
|657
|1166
|121
|11
|122
|371
|Detroit
|.230
|.367
|.300
|84
|2849
|327
|655
|1046
|125
|13
|80
|317
|Oakland
|.219
|.349
|.299
|87
|2868
|308
|628
|1001
|115
|12
|78
|298
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|6
|27
|30
|299
|7
|749
|47
|13
|45
|1333
|1
|36
|77
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|24
|45
|285
|2
|752
|105
|27
|51
|1205
|0
|35
|73
|0
|Toronto
|2
|16
|29
|273
|5
|684
|68
|21
|68
|1341
|1
|45
|66
|0
|Boston
|7
|18
|38
|274
|6
|709
|55
|12
|64
|1274
|0
|57
|71
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|29
|48
|303
|7
|782
|44
|17
|77
|1318
|0
|47
|72
|0
|Houston
|8
|23
|33
|279
|8
|677
|63
|16
|72
|1225
|1
|42
|77
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|24
|24
|275
|7
|698
|62
|16
|60
|1160
|0
|34
|76
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|25
|25
|256
|23
|608
|68
|19
|62
|1277
|0
|41
|56
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|18
|40
|220
|13
|757
|53
|13
|58
|1187
|0
|43
|51
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|14
|47
|285
|7
|880
|42
|8
|60
|1241
|1
|45
|61
|0
|Seattle
|1
|24
|49
|284
|6
|819
|57
|19
|47
|1221
|1
|42
|63
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|27
|43
|229
|6
|780
|72
|21
|49
|1190
|0
|41
|64
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|22
|27
|266
|10
|696
|52
|19
|61
|1070
|2
|53
|61
|0
|Detroit
|5
|17
|20
|274
|5
|749
|41
|13
|54
|1248
|0
|54
|63
|0
|Oakland
|18
|18
|48
|287
|8
|800
|87
|18
|61
|1229
|0
|52
|59
|0
