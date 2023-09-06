THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.267
|.455
|.337
|138
|4805
|759
|1282
|2186
|292
|15
|194
|728
|Boston
|.264
|.438
|.330
|139
|4788
|696
|1263
|2095
|302
|16
|166
|668
|Toronto
|.261
|.421
|.333
|139
|4783
|643
|1247
|2012
|253
|13
|162
|612
|Houston
|.260
|.434
|.332
|140
|4817
|717
|1251
|2090
|238
|14
|191
|694
|Tampa Bay
|.259
|.444
|.331
|139
|4706
|743
|1217
|2091
|232
|21
|200
|712
|Baltimore
|.257
|.425
|.321
|138
|4690
|691
|1204
|1994
|267
|23
|159
|670
|L.A. Angels
|.250
|.434
|.323
|139
|4724
|654
|1179
|2048
|221
|24
|200
|629
|Cleveland
|.249
|.380
|.311
|139
|4735
|566
|1178
|1800
|250
|27
|106
|529
|Seattle
|.244
|.420
|.325
|138
|4680
|661
|1144
|1964
|246
|11
|184
|637
|Minnesota
|.243
|.426
|.323
|139
|4716
|650
|1145
|2011
|233
|18
|199
|624
|Kansas City
|.243
|.397
|.300
|140
|4704
|570
|1145
|1867
|231
|37
|139
|549
|Chicago White Sox
|.240
|.389
|.295
|139
|4739
|569
|1138
|1844
|226
|12
|152
|545
|Detroit
|.235
|.378
|.302
|138
|4666
|545
|1096
|1763
|204
|23
|139
|523
|N.Y. Yankees
|.228
|.405
|.303
|138
|4516
|587
|1028
|1828
|177
|13
|199
|566
|Oakland
|.224
|.370
|.301
|139
|4568
|510
|1025
|1692
|194
|19
|145
|491
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|42
|42
|491
|12
|1206
|71
|18
|83
|2158
|1
|53
|130
|0
|Boston
|9
|31
|61
|426
|11
|1135
|92
|24
|100
|2050
|0
|94
|119
|0
|Toronto
|4
|28
|61
|473
|12
|1111
|91
|32
|118
|2198
|1
|66
|107
|0
|Houston
|12
|34
|60
|476
|13
|1078
|95
|26
|109
|2063
|2
|70
|129
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|35
|82
|442
|5
|1218
|148
|39
|90
|1954
|0
|59
|99
|0
|Baltimore
|19
|43
|40
|428
|11
|1145
|97
|22
|95
|1902
|0
|53
|122
|0
|L.A. Angels
|7
|41
|68
|466
|25
|1287
|67
|26
|109
|2066
|1
|84
|105
|1
|Cleveland
|13
|35
|44
|397
|32
|991
|118
|27
|96
|2065
|0
|67
|109
|0
|Seattle
|4
|32
|100
|474
|10
|1375
|107
|27
|87
|2119
|1
|67
|109
|0
|Minnesota
|11
|28
|80
|489
|11
|1426
|74
|13
|101
|2036
|2
|61
|103
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|45
|63
|340
|12
|1193
|134
|37
|82
|1860
|0
|69
|105
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|26
|49
|329
|18
|1221
|80
|18
|103
|1882
|0
|77
|96
|0
|Detroit
|11
|26
|38
|421
|8
|1252
|68
|20
|97
|2020
|0
|89
|108
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|35
|44
|460
|13
|1185
|86
|29
|104
|1776
|2
|78
|96
|0
|Oakland
|27
|32
|78
|433
|12
|1264
|127
|24
|107
|1928
|0
|85
|104
|0
