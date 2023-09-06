THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.267.455.33713848057591282218629215194728
Boston.264.438.33013947886961263209530216166668
Toronto.261.421.33313947836431247201225313162612
Houston.260.434.33214048177171251209023814191694
Tampa Bay.259.444.33113947067431217209123221200712
Baltimore.257.425.32113846906911204199426723159670
L.A. Angels.250.434.32313947246541179204822124200629
Cleveland.249.380.31113947355661178180025027106529
Seattle.244.420.32513846806611144196424611184637
Minnesota.243.426.32313947166501145201123318199624
Kansas City.243.397.30014047045701145186723137139549
Chicago White Sox.240.389.29513947395691138184422612152545
Detroit.235.378.30213846665451096176320423139523
N.Y. Yankees.228.405.30313845165871028182817713199566
Oakland.224.370.30113945685101025169219419145491
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas9424249112120671188321581531300
Boston93161426111135922410020500941190
Toronto42861473121111913211821981661070
Houston123460476131078952610920632701290
Tampa Bay535824425121814839901954059990
Baltimore19434042811114597229519020531220
L.A. Angels74168466251287672610920661841051
Cleveland13354439732991118279620650671090
Seattle432100474101375107278721191671090
Minnesota112880489111426741310120362611030
Kansas City124563340121193134378218600691050
Chicago White Sox15264932918122180181031882077960
Detroit1126384218125268209720200891080
N.Y. Yankees7354446013118586291041776278960
Oakland2732784331212641272410719280851040

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

