THROUGH MAY 26

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.271.456.34150173632247179199769310
Tampa Bay.271.501.34753179131948689798899306
Toronto.265.420.33252182224748276697559232
Boston.264.436.334511746269461761114360259
L.A. Angels.260.425.32752176625446075177568250
Baltimore.252.423.32851172725943573191863251
Houston.244.379.31550167121840863483445208
Chicago White Sox.241.389.29853180722743570392754223
N.Y. Yankees.234.414.30753174324040872264878232
Kansas City.231.384.295521742208403669891251199
Seattle.229.383.31051170423139065384457222
Detroit.229.351.30549166918238258677241176
Minnesota.228.402.31151171723139269181768218
Cleveland.225.339.297501645173370558781030159
Oakland.221.360.29753176818539163668655179
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas52024169344931928732124440
Tampa Bay215341811439661633734017460
Toronto211171724412421040850128390
Boston41124164339831543739032370
L.A. Angels02028156344723844757032410
Baltimore91613189541744943746021550
Houston31323155540129937708119410
Chicago White Sox51022130844230534715027380
N.Y. Yankees214161755444381334669129440
Kansas City31622142646536727724024440
Seattle111311742489301332724017320
Detroit2716169444326833793025340
Minnesota5928181550821633730032310
Cleveland415151601535646934709027350
Oakland118281677504501136749034380

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you