THROUGH MAY 26
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.271
|.456
|.341
|50
|1736
|322
|471
|791
|99
|7
|69
|310
|Tampa Bay
|.271
|.501
|.347
|53
|1791
|319
|486
|897
|98
|8
|99
|306
|Toronto
|.265
|.420
|.332
|52
|1822
|247
|482
|766
|97
|5
|59
|232
|Boston
|.264
|.436
|.334
|51
|1746
|269
|461
|761
|114
|3
|60
|259
|L.A. Angels
|.260
|.425
|.327
|52
|1766
|254
|460
|751
|77
|5
|68
|250
|Baltimore
|.252
|.423
|.328
|51
|1727
|259
|435
|731
|91
|8
|63
|251
|Houston
|.244
|.379
|.315
|50
|1671
|218
|408
|634
|83
|4
|45
|208
|Chicago White Sox
|.241
|.389
|.298
|53
|1807
|227
|435
|703
|92
|7
|54
|223
|N.Y. Yankees
|.234
|.414
|.307
|53
|1743
|240
|408
|722
|64
|8
|78
|232
|Kansas City
|.231
|.384
|.295
|52
|1742
|208
|403
|669
|89
|12
|51
|199
|Seattle
|.229
|.383
|.310
|51
|1704
|231
|390
|653
|84
|4
|57
|222
|Detroit
|.229
|.351
|.305
|49
|1669
|182
|382
|586
|77
|2
|41
|176
|Minnesota
|.228
|.402
|.311
|51
|1717
|231
|392
|691
|81
|7
|68
|218
|Cleveland
|.225
|.339
|.297
|50
|1645
|173
|370
|558
|78
|10
|30
|159
|Oakland
|.221
|.360
|.297
|53
|1768
|185
|391
|636
|68
|6
|55
|179
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|20
|24
|169
|3
|449
|31
|9
|28
|732
|1
|24
|44
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|15
|34
|181
|1
|439
|66
|16
|33
|734
|0
|17
|46
|0
|Toronto
|2
|11
|17
|172
|4
|412
|42
|10
|40
|850
|1
|28
|39
|0
|Boston
|4
|11
|24
|164
|3
|398
|31
|5
|43
|739
|0
|32
|37
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|20
|28
|156
|3
|447
|23
|8
|44
|757
|0
|32
|41
|0
|Baltimore
|9
|16
|13
|189
|5
|417
|44
|9
|43
|746
|0
|21
|55
|0
|Houston
|3
|13
|23
|155
|5
|401
|29
|9
|37
|708
|1
|19
|41
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|5
|10
|22
|130
|8
|442
|30
|5
|34
|715
|0
|27
|38
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|2
|14
|16
|175
|5
|444
|38
|13
|34
|669
|1
|29
|44
|0
|Kansas City
|3
|16
|22
|142
|6
|465
|36
|7
|27
|724
|0
|24
|44
|0
|Seattle
|1
|11
|31
|174
|2
|489
|30
|13
|32
|724
|0
|17
|32
|0
|Detroit
|2
|7
|16
|169
|4
|443
|26
|8
|33
|793
|0
|25
|34
|0
|Minnesota
|5
|9
|28
|181
|5
|508
|21
|6
|33
|730
|0
|32
|31
|0
|Cleveland
|4
|15
|15
|160
|15
|356
|46
|9
|34
|709
|0
|27
|35
|0
|Oakland
|11
|8
|28
|167
|7
|504
|50
|11
|36
|749
|0
|34
|38
|0
