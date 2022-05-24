THROUGH MAY 23

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
L.A. Angels.247.423.32143143220735360666559200
Cleveland.246.392.312381290177317506641035172
Boston.245.391.30041139617434254691435171
Minnesota.244.393.32542137018333453874242174
N.Y. Yankees.241.414.32242138319933357258259187
Tampa Bay.239.387.30241138618033153663842169
Chicago White Sox.236.360.29041138114832649761136140
Seattle.235.381.31443143717133754760646166
Kansas City.234.359.296411387150325498601031139
Houston.230.410.30843141718132658171558176
Toronto.230.371.29742137015031550865142149
Baltimore.228.349.29843145615333250867533145
Texas.222.353.28740132616129546844341148
Detroit.220.318.28341132511429242153522111
Oakland.208.317.27444141514629444963726136
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
L.A. Angels106111497395241329579124370
Cleveland31311120028022731551022300
Boston52214106532410525588019280
Minnesota41517154134610737581019280
N.Y. Yankees41416157634522731611018290
Tampa Bay29111186353341124577025240
Chicago White Sox7102090230421229580028320
Seattle1918152536721929608020330
Kansas City21111116230826731613017390
Houston41012152433221625600019340
Toronto31321116533816928583017300
Baltimore51126124539324628685033540
Texas2810114233727918521125321
Detroit381410523488533547021340
Oakland71317117337925633508030410

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you