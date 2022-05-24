THROUGH MAY 23
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|L.A. Angels
|.247
|.423
|.321
|43
|1432
|207
|353
|606
|66
|5
|59
|200
|Cleveland
|.246
|.392
|.312
|38
|1290
|177
|317
|506
|64
|10
|35
|172
|Boston
|.245
|.391
|.300
|41
|1396
|174
|342
|546
|91
|4
|35
|171
|Minnesota
|.244
|.393
|.325
|42
|1370
|183
|334
|538
|74
|2
|42
|174
|N.Y. Yankees
|.241
|.414
|.322
|42
|1383
|199
|333
|572
|58
|2
|59
|187
|Tampa Bay
|.239
|.387
|.302
|41
|1386
|180
|331
|536
|63
|8
|42
|169
|Chicago White Sox
|.236
|.360
|.290
|41
|1381
|148
|326
|497
|61
|1
|36
|140
|Seattle
|.235
|.381
|.314
|43
|1437
|171
|337
|547
|60
|6
|46
|166
|Kansas City
|.234
|.359
|.296
|41
|1387
|150
|325
|498
|60
|10
|31
|139
|Houston
|.230
|.410
|.308
|43
|1417
|181
|326
|581
|71
|5
|58
|176
|Toronto
|.230
|.371
|.297
|42
|1370
|150
|315
|508
|65
|1
|42
|149
|Baltimore
|.228
|.349
|.298
|43
|1456
|153
|332
|508
|67
|5
|33
|145
|Texas
|.222
|.353
|.287
|40
|1326
|161
|295
|468
|44
|3
|41
|148
|Detroit
|.220
|.318
|.283
|41
|1325
|114
|292
|421
|53
|5
|22
|111
|Oakland
|.208
|.317
|.274
|44
|1415
|146
|294
|449
|63
|7
|26
|136
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|L.A. Angels
|10
|6
|11
|149
|7
|395
|24
|13
|29
|579
|1
|24
|37
|0
|Cleveland
|3
|13
|11
|120
|0
|280
|22
|7
|31
|551
|0
|22
|30
|0
|Boston
|5
|22
|14
|106
|5
|324
|10
|5
|25
|588
|0
|19
|28
|0
|Minnesota
|4
|15
|17
|154
|1
|346
|10
|7
|37
|581
|0
|19
|28
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|14
|16
|157
|6
|345
|22
|7
|31
|611
|0
|18
|29
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|9
|11
|118
|6
|353
|34
|11
|24
|577
|0
|25
|24
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|10
|20
|90
|2
|304
|21
|2
|29
|580
|0
|28
|32
|0
|Seattle
|1
|9
|18
|152
|5
|367
|21
|9
|29
|608
|0
|20
|33
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|11
|11
|116
|2
|308
|26
|7
|31
|613
|0
|17
|39
|0
|Houston
|4
|10
|12
|152
|4
|332
|21
|6
|25
|600
|0
|19
|34
|0
|Toronto
|3
|13
|21
|116
|5
|338
|16
|9
|28
|583
|0
|17
|30
|0
|Baltimore
|5
|11
|26
|124
|5
|393
|24
|6
|28
|685
|0
|33
|54
|0
|Texas
|2
|8
|10
|114
|2
|337
|27
|9
|18
|521
|1
|25
|32
|1
|Detroit
|3
|8
|14
|105
|2
|348
|8
|5
|33
|547
|0
|21
|34
|0
|Oakland
|7
|13
|17
|117
|3
|379
|25
|6
|33
|508
|0
|30
|41
|0
