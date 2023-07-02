THROUGH JULY 1
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.275
|.459
|.343
|83
|2918
|491
|801
|1339
|181
|9
|113
|470
|Tampa Bay
|.264
|.462
|.337
|86
|2896
|482
|765
|1337
|159
|13
|129
|460
|Toronto
|.262
|.419
|.328
|84
|2886
|375
|755
|1208
|158
|8
|93
|354
|Boston
|.259
|.424
|.329
|84
|2878
|409
|746
|1219
|186
|10
|89
|392
|L.A. Angels
|.256
|.443
|.331
|85
|2886
|418
|740
|1279
|137
|12
|126
|403
|Baltimore
|.250
|.417
|.319
|81
|2727
|389
|682
|1138
|144
|12
|96
|376
|Cleveland
|.248
|.373
|.313
|82
|2786
|328
|691
|1040
|149
|19
|54
|303
|Houston
|.247
|.406
|.318
|83
|2801
|384
|693
|1137
|143
|5
|97
|368
|Chicago White Sox
|.238
|.396
|.297
|85
|2900
|354
|690
|1147
|147
|8
|98
|345
|N.Y. Yankees
|.232
|.409
|.301
|83
|2738
|371
|636
|1121
|112
|11
|117
|357
|Minnesota
|.232
|.400
|.309
|84
|2826
|352
|655
|1131
|136
|8
|108
|335
|Kansas City
|.231
|.371
|.295
|83
|2767
|310
|639
|1026
|130
|19
|73
|295
|Seattle
|.230
|.387
|.309
|81
|2716
|365
|626
|1052
|130
|7
|94
|352
|Detroit
|.230
|.364
|.300
|82
|2774
|313
|637
|1009
|123
|12
|75
|303
|Oakland
|.220
|.351
|.300
|85
|2801
|300
|616
|983
|112
|12
|77
|290
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|25
|29
|290
|6
|726
|46
|13
|42
|1294
|1
|35
|76
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|23
|45
|283
|2
|728
|103
|27
|51
|1179
|0
|35
|73
|0
|Toronto
|2
|16
|29
|266
|5
|669
|63
|21
|68
|1322
|1
|44
|65
|0
|Boston
|7
|18
|38
|269
|6
|686
|53
|12
|63
|1235
|0
|56
|69
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|28
|47
|291
|7
|744
|43
|17
|73
|1270
|0
|46
|70
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|24
|22
|267
|6
|667
|61
|16
|59
|1115
|0
|33
|73
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|25
|24
|250
|21
|591
|61
|18
|60
|1230
|0
|39
|52
|0
|Houston
|8
|23
|32
|269
|8
|653
|60
|16
|72
|1167
|1
|39
|74
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|16
|38
|214
|13
|739
|51
|11
|57
|1164
|0
|43
|51
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|21
|26
|253
|9
|674
|50
|19
|58
|1033
|2
|50
|59
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|12
|44
|276
|7
|861
|39
|7
|58
|1200
|1
|44
|58
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|25
|41
|220
|6
|751
|70
|21
|46
|1146
|0
|41
|63
|0
|Seattle
|1
|23
|44
|276
|6
|790
|54
|17
|47
|1166
|0
|39
|62
|0
|Detroit
|5
|17
|20
|268
|5
|734
|40
|13
|54
|1224
|0
|53
|61
|0
|Oakland
|17
|18
|46
|282
|8
|779
|86
|18
|61
|1209
|0
|50
|58
|0
