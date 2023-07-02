THROUGH JULY 1

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.275.459.34383291849180113391819113470
Tampa Bay.264.462.337862896482765133715913129460
Toronto.262.419.3288428863757551208158893354
Boston.259.424.32984287840974612191861089392
L.A. Angels.256.443.331852886418740127913712126403
Baltimore.250.417.31981272738968211381441296376
Cleveland.248.373.31382278632869110401491954303
Houston.247.406.3188328013846931137143597368
Chicago White Sox.238.396.2978529003546901147147898345
N.Y. Yankees.232.409.301832738371636112111211117357
Minnesota.232.400.30984282635265511311368108335
Kansas City.231.371.29583276731063910261301973295
Seattle.230.387.3098127163656261052130794352
Detroit.230.364.30082277431363710091231275303
Oakland.220.351.3008528013006169831121277290
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas5252929067264613421294135760
Tampa Bay52345283272810327511179035730
Toronto2162926656696321681322144650
Boston7183826966865312631235056690
L.A. Angels1284729177444317731270046700
Baltimore10242226766676116591115033730
Cleveland62524250215916118601230039520
Houston8233226986536016721167139740
Chicago White Sox81638214137395111571164043510
N.Y. Yankees4212625396745019581033250590
Minnesota812442767861397581200144580
Kansas City6254122067517021461146041630
Seattle1234427667905417471166039620
Detroit5172026857344013541224053610
Oakland17184628287798618611209050580

