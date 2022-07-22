THROUGH JULY 21

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.262.433.32693317142883013731784119415
Chicago White Sox.257.385.3119232164068251237160680385
Boston.256.410.3189332164308231320210791409
Minnesota.252.419.323943171421799133016010117407
Cleveland.249.384.31490304439175811701651771371
N.Y. Yankees.245.443.33194314450476913921316160479
Kansas City.244.378.30892310135975611721422376342
Houston.240.422.31893308141373812991528131404
Tampa Bay.240.384.30792308838874211861641186367
Texas.239.400.300913101414742123912310118392
Seattle.236.390.319933108385735121214611103368
Baltimore.233.387.30192311638672612061691395364
L.A. Angels.230.381.300923055363702116512014105350
Detroit.228.333.28694308129570410251271654282
Oakland.211.331.2729531033136561028142772290
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto7203727487253617711369043760
Chicago White Sox1119432217720364651377061690
Boston83236271157633610611425150790
Minnesota6243231137681412711345048671
Cleveland93237264126305415631313056730
N.Y. Yankees72743375207896314731385041550
Kansas City10232527147065419641358046790
Houston5203532997004615611310050660
Tampa Bay5183127488095925521285048660
Texas4242025997967422391204158791
Seattle3235233698005018611348031670
Baltimore7225625578135616581324058810
L.A. Angels141229282169005118551226153780
Detroit5233022737952615681255047710
Oakland10213523158055415621148059800

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

