THROUGH JULY 21
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.262
|.433
|.326
|93
|3171
|428
|830
|1373
|178
|4
|119
|415
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.385
|.311
|92
|3216
|406
|825
|1237
|160
|6
|80
|385
|Boston
|.256
|.410
|.318
|93
|3216
|430
|823
|1320
|210
|7
|91
|409
|Minnesota
|.252
|.419
|.323
|94
|3171
|421
|799
|1330
|160
|10
|117
|407
|Cleveland
|.249
|.384
|.314
|90
|3044
|391
|758
|1170
|165
|17
|71
|371
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.443
|.331
|94
|3144
|504
|769
|1392
|131
|6
|160
|479
|Kansas City
|.244
|.378
|.308
|92
|3101
|359
|756
|1172
|142
|23
|76
|342
|Houston
|.240
|.422
|.318
|93
|3081
|413
|738
|1299
|152
|8
|131
|404
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.384
|.307
|92
|3088
|388
|742
|1186
|164
|11
|86
|367
|Texas
|.239
|.400
|.300
|91
|3101
|414
|742
|1239
|123
|10
|118
|392
|Seattle
|.236
|.390
|.319
|93
|3108
|385
|735
|1212
|146
|11
|103
|368
|Baltimore
|.233
|.387
|.301
|92
|3116
|386
|726
|1206
|169
|13
|95
|364
|L.A. Angels
|.230
|.381
|.300
|92
|3055
|363
|702
|1165
|120
|14
|105
|350
|Detroit
|.228
|.333
|.286
|94
|3081
|295
|704
|1025
|127
|16
|54
|282
|Oakland
|.211
|.331
|.272
|95
|3103
|313
|656
|1028
|142
|7
|72
|290
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|7
|20
|37
|274
|8
|725
|36
|17
|71
|1369
|0
|43
|76
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|19
|43
|221
|7
|720
|36
|4
|65
|1377
|0
|61
|69
|0
|Boston
|8
|32
|36
|271
|15
|763
|36
|10
|61
|1425
|1
|50
|79
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|24
|32
|311
|3
|768
|14
|12
|71
|1345
|0
|48
|67
|1
|Cleveland
|9
|32
|37
|264
|12
|630
|54
|15
|63
|1313
|0
|56
|73
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|27
|43
|375
|20
|789
|63
|14
|73
|1385
|0
|41
|55
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|23
|25
|271
|4
|706
|54
|19
|64
|1358
|0
|46
|79
|0
|Houston
|5
|20
|35
|329
|9
|700
|46
|15
|61
|1310
|0
|50
|66
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|18
|31
|274
|8
|809
|59
|25
|52
|1285
|0
|48
|66
|0
|Texas
|4
|24
|20
|259
|9
|796
|74
|22
|39
|1204
|1
|58
|79
|1
|Seattle
|3
|23
|52
|336
|9
|800
|50
|18
|61
|1348
|0
|31
|67
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|22
|56
|255
|7
|813
|56
|16
|58
|1324
|0
|58
|81
|0
|L.A. Angels
|14
|12
|29
|282
|16
|900
|51
|18
|55
|1226
|1
|53
|78
|0
|Detroit
|5
|23
|30
|227
|3
|795
|26
|15
|68
|1255
|0
|47
|71
|0
|Oakland
|10
|21
|35
|231
|5
|805
|54
|15
|62
|1148
|0
|59
|80
|0
