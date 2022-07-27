THROUGH JULY 26
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.268
|.443
|.332
|97
|3335
|478
|895
|1477
|191
|5
|127
|465
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.385
|.312
|97
|3383
|425
|868
|1301
|169
|6
|84
|404
|Boston
|.255
|.410
|.316
|98
|3383
|446
|862
|1388
|219
|8
|97
|425
|Minnesota
|.253
|.420
|.324
|97
|3280
|444
|830
|1377
|167
|10
|120
|429
|Cleveland
|.253
|.388
|.316
|96
|3263
|422
|824
|1265
|175
|19
|76
|401
|Kansas City
|.248
|.381
|.311
|97
|3275
|379
|811
|1248
|152
|24
|79
|361
|N.Y. Yankees
|.246
|.445
|.331
|98
|3291
|523
|811
|1463
|139
|6
|167
|498
|Texas
|.240
|.400
|.301
|96
|3274
|437
|785
|1309
|135
|10
|123
|414
|Houston
|.240
|.424
|.317
|98
|3252
|437
|781
|1379
|165
|8
|139
|424
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.382
|.307
|97
|3257
|404
|783
|1245
|171
|12
|89
|383
|Seattle
|.236
|.389
|.319
|98
|3268
|402
|771
|1272
|150
|12
|109
|384
|Baltimore
|.234
|.388
|.302
|97
|3272
|408
|767
|1270
|177
|13
|100
|386
|L.A. Angels
|.230
|.382
|.301
|97
|3224
|381
|742
|1231
|129
|15
|110
|366
|Detroit
|.229
|.336
|.286
|98
|3221
|316
|737
|1081
|133
|17
|59
|301
|Oakland
|.214
|.340
|.275
|100
|3265
|341
|699
|1111
|155
|7
|81
|317
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|7
|21
|38
|291
|8
|754
|40
|18
|77
|1437
|0
|45
|79
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|19
|45
|234
|7
|755
|38
|4
|71
|1447
|0
|64
|76
|0
|Boston
|8
|32
|39
|281
|15
|817
|37
|11
|63
|1497
|1
|57
|86
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|26
|35
|320
|3
|785
|14
|13
|74
|1396
|0
|49
|68
|1
|Cleveland
|11
|35
|39
|279
|12
|673
|59
|15
|69
|1417
|0
|57
|77
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|25
|27
|285
|5
|739
|62
|21
|66
|1454
|0
|51
|86
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|27
|46
|386
|20
|822
|65
|17
|74
|1460
|0
|44
|59
|0
|Texas
|5
|25
|24
|275
|9
|836
|77
|24
|41
|1278
|1
|61
|82
|1
|Houston
|6
|21
|37
|341
|11
|736
|49
|15
|66
|1378
|0
|50
|71
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|19
|32
|291
|8
|852
|60
|25
|57
|1368
|0
|49
|69
|0
|Seattle
|4
|24
|55
|355
|11
|844
|52
|18
|65
|1422
|0
|32
|72
|0
|Baltimore
|8
|26
|57
|272
|7
|850
|60
|18
|60
|1386
|0
|60
|83
|0
|L.A. Angels
|16
|13
|33
|298
|18
|944
|56
|18
|58
|1308
|1
|55
|79
|0
|Detroit
|5
|24
|31
|237
|3
|825
|26
|15
|70
|1302
|0
|51
|74
|0
|Oakland
|10
|23
|36
|249
|5
|841
|55
|16
|65
|1223
|0
|64
|83
|0
