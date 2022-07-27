THROUGH JULY 26

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.268.443.33297333547889514771915127465
Chicago White Sox.257.385.3129733834258681301169684404
Boston.255.410.3169833834468621388219897425
Minnesota.253.420.324973280444830137716710120429
Cleveland.253.388.31696326342282412651751976401
Kansas City.248.381.31197327537981112481522479361
N.Y. Yankees.246.445.33198329152381114631396167498
Texas.240.400.301963274437785130913510123414
Houston.240.424.31798325243778113791658139424
Tampa Bay.240.382.30797325740478312451711289383
Seattle.236.389.319983268402771127215012109384
Baltimore.234.388.302973272408767127017713100386
L.A. Angels.230.382.301973224381742123112915110366
Detroit.229.336.28698322131673710811331759301
Oakland.214.340.27510032653416991111155781317
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto7213829187544018771437045790
Chicago White Sox1219452347755384711447064760
Boston83239281158173711631497157860
Minnesota6263532037851413741396049681
Cleveland113539279126735915691417057770
Kansas City10252728557396221661454051860
N.Y. Yankees72746386208226517741460044590
Texas5252427598367724411278161821
Houston62137341117364915661378050710
Tampa Bay5193229188526025571368049690
Seattle42455355118445218651422032720
Baltimore8265727278506018601386060830
L.A. Angels161333298189445618581308155790
Detroit5243123738252615701302051740
Oakland10233624958415516651223064830

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you