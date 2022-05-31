THROUGH MAY 30
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.260
|.421
|.317
|49
|1701
|234
|442
|716
|119
|4
|49
|228
|Minnesota
|.251
|.403
|.329
|49
|1623
|214
|408
|654
|84
|3
|52
|205
|L.A. Angels
|.251
|.426
|.322
|49
|1644
|235
|412
|700
|75
|6
|67
|226
|Cleveland
|.243
|.386
|.308
|44
|1491
|200
|362
|575
|72
|12
|39
|193
|Kansas City
|.238
|.365
|.301
|47
|1598
|179
|380
|583
|76
|11
|35
|168
|Seattle
|.237
|.383
|.318
|48
|1600
|191
|379
|613
|66
|6
|52
|185
|Toronto
|.237
|.386
|.307
|47
|1551
|185
|368
|599
|80
|2
|49
|182
|N.Y. Yankees
|.237
|.406
|.314
|48
|1582
|220
|375
|642
|62
|2
|67
|204
|Tampa Bay
|.235
|.383
|.298
|48
|1600
|203
|376
|612
|74
|9
|48
|192
|Texas
|.234
|.377
|.295
|47
|1579
|208
|369
|596
|58
|5
|53
|193
|Chicago White Sox
|.233
|.356
|.290
|46
|1555
|167
|363
|554
|69
|1
|40
|158
|Baltimore
|.232
|.361
|.300
|50
|1704
|190
|395
|615
|77
|7
|43
|178
|Houston
|.229
|.401
|.304
|49
|1610
|198
|368
|646
|77
|6
|63
|193
|Detroit
|.224
|.325
|.286
|47
|1525
|132
|341
|496
|59
|6
|28
|127
|Oakland
|.213
|.328
|.278
|51
|1656
|174
|352
|543
|78
|7
|33
|159
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|5
|23
|17
|136
|5
|386
|11
|5
|30
|736
|0
|24
|38
|0
|Minnesota
|5
|16
|19
|177
|2
|403
|10
|7
|39
|711
|0
|24
|34
|0
|L.A. Angels
|10
|7
|15
|161
|8
|451
|28
|13
|35
|666
|1
|27
|43
|0
|Cleveland
|4
|14
|12
|135
|0
|320
|26
|7
|31
|619
|0
|26
|36
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|11
|12
|136
|3
|356
|29
|8
|36
|700
|0
|20
|41
|0
|Seattle
|3
|10
|23
|171
|5
|407
|23
|10
|34
|697
|0
|21
|36
|0
|Toronto
|4
|14
|21
|142
|7
|377
|17
|10
|33
|675
|0
|22
|33
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|16
|18
|167
|7
|396
|25
|7
|35
|683
|0
|19
|31
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|10
|13
|135
|6
|411
|34
|12
|28
|658
|0
|32
|32
|0
|Texas
|3
|10
|11
|131
|4
|389
|36
|9
|22
|620
|1
|35
|40
|1
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|12
|20
|108
|2
|336
|23
|2
|31
|659
|0
|32
|37
|0
|Baltimore
|5
|13
|28
|143
|5
|446
|29
|6
|37
|785
|0
|37
|59
|0
|Houston
|4
|12
|16
|165
|5
|372
|25
|6
|28
|679
|0
|23
|37
|0
|Detroit
|3
|10
|17
|120
|2
|401
|9
|6
|37
|633
|0
|24
|37
|0
|Oakland
|7
|13
|18
|138
|4
|439
|33
|6
|40
|636
|0
|33
|48
|0
