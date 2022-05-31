THROUGH MAY 30

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.260.421.317491701234442716119449228
Minnesota.251.403.32949162321440865484352205
L.A. Angels.251.426.32249164423541270075667226
Cleveland.243.386.308441491200362575721239193
Kansas City.238.365.301471598179380583761135168
Seattle.237.383.31848160019137961366652185
Toronto.237.386.30747155118536859980249182
N.Y. Yankees.237.406.31448158222037564262267204
Tampa Bay.235.383.29848160020337661274948192
Texas.234.377.29547157920836959658553193
Chicago White Sox.233.356.29046155516736355469140158
Baltimore.232.361.30050170419039561577743178
Houston.229.401.30449161019836864677663193
Detroit.224.325.28647152513234149659628127
Oakland.213.328.27851165617435254378733159
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston52317136538611530736024380
Minnesota51619177240310739711024340
L.A. Angels107151618451281335666127430
Cleveland41412135032026731619026360
Kansas City21112136335629836700020410
Seattle310231715407231034697021360
Toronto414211427377171033675022330
N.Y. Yankees41618167739625735683019310
Tampa Bay210131356411341228658032320
Texas31011131438936922620135401
Chicago White Sox71220108233623231659032370
Baltimore51328143544629637785037590
Houston41216165537225628679023370
Detroit3101712024019637633024370
Oakland71318138443933640636033480

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you