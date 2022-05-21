THROUGH MAY 20

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Cleveland.247.395.312361224169302483621033166
L.A. Angels.245.420.32041136819833557464555191
N.Y. Yankees.245.423.32638125918730953355255175
Boston.242.379.29839132616032150386330157
Minnesota.240.391.32039127316230649870140154
Tampa Bay.238.383.30239130716831150160838157
Toronto.235.378.30039127414230048263139141
Kansas City.233.354.294381278137298453541027127
Chicago White Sox.232.353.28838126813529444853133127
Houston.232.414.31040132717330854965456169
Seattle.232.374.31440133015530849855641150
Baltimore.228.349.29940134413930746963331132
Texas.220.354.28738125515827644442340145
Detroit.219.313.28239125510627539348520104
Oakland.206.318.27441131413627141858725127
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Cleveland3139113026820728519021280
L.A. Angels96101437383231328548123350
N.Y. Yankees41315142431722728559017280
Boston52014100331210524566019260
Minnesota2111713713279733542018270
Tampa Bay28111135334311122540022230
Toronto31319104431716828534017250
Kansas City21110105228424729560016360
Chicago White Sox7101787227521228521028310
Houston41012143431819623562016330
Seattle1917146533120926577020310
Baltimore41025114436422627629030500
Texas289113231427817494125311
Detroit381310123266533516021290
Oakland71216111335225630477028380

