THROUGH MAY 20
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Cleveland
|.247
|.395
|.312
|36
|1224
|169
|302
|483
|62
|10
|33
|166
|L.A. Angels
|.245
|.420
|.320
|41
|1368
|198
|335
|574
|64
|5
|55
|191
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.423
|.326
|38
|1259
|187
|309
|533
|55
|2
|55
|175
|Boston
|.242
|.379
|.298
|39
|1326
|160
|321
|503
|86
|3
|30
|157
|Minnesota
|.240
|.391
|.320
|39
|1273
|162
|306
|498
|70
|1
|40
|154
|Tampa Bay
|.238
|.383
|.302
|39
|1307
|168
|311
|501
|60
|8
|38
|157
|Toronto
|.235
|.378
|.300
|39
|1274
|142
|300
|482
|63
|1
|39
|141
|Kansas City
|.233
|.354
|.294
|38
|1278
|137
|298
|453
|54
|10
|27
|127
|Chicago White Sox
|.232
|.353
|.288
|38
|1268
|135
|294
|448
|53
|1
|33
|127
|Houston
|.232
|.414
|.310
|40
|1327
|173
|308
|549
|65
|4
|56
|169
|Seattle
|.232
|.374
|.314
|40
|1330
|155
|308
|498
|55
|6
|41
|150
|Baltimore
|.228
|.349
|.299
|40
|1344
|139
|307
|469
|63
|3
|31
|132
|Texas
|.220
|.354
|.287
|38
|1255
|158
|276
|444
|42
|3
|40
|145
|Detroit
|.219
|.313
|.282
|39
|1255
|106
|275
|393
|48
|5
|20
|104
|Oakland
|.206
|.318
|.274
|41
|1314
|136
|271
|418
|58
|7
|25
|127
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Cleveland
|3
|13
|9
|113
|0
|268
|20
|7
|28
|519
|0
|21
|28
|0
|L.A. Angels
|9
|6
|10
|143
|7
|383
|23
|13
|28
|548
|1
|23
|35
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|4
|13
|15
|142
|4
|317
|22
|7
|28
|559
|0
|17
|28
|0
|Boston
|5
|20
|14
|100
|3
|312
|10
|5
|24
|566
|0
|19
|26
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|11
|17
|137
|1
|327
|9
|7
|33
|542
|0
|18
|27
|0
|Tampa Bay
|2
|8
|11
|113
|5
|334
|31
|11
|22
|540
|0
|22
|23
|0
|Toronto
|3
|13
|19
|104
|4
|317
|16
|8
|28
|534
|0
|17
|25
|0
|Kansas City
|2
|11
|10
|105
|2
|284
|24
|7
|29
|560
|0
|16
|36
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|10
|17
|87
|2
|275
|21
|2
|28
|521
|0
|28
|31
|0
|Houston
|4
|10
|12
|143
|4
|318
|19
|6
|23
|562
|0
|16
|33
|0
|Seattle
|1
|9
|17
|146
|5
|331
|20
|9
|26
|577
|0
|20
|31
|0
|Baltimore
|4
|10
|25
|114
|4
|364
|22
|6
|27
|629
|0
|30
|50
|0
|Texas
|2
|8
|9
|113
|2
|314
|27
|8
|17
|494
|1
|25
|31
|1
|Detroit
|3
|8
|13
|101
|2
|326
|6
|5
|33
|516
|0
|21
|29
|0
|Oakland
|7
|12
|16
|111
|3
|352
|25
|6
|30
|477
|0
|28
|38
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.