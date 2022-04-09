THROUGH APRIL 8
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Houston
|.293
|.707
|.346
|2
|75
|16
|22
|53
|7
|0
|8
|16
|Toronto
|.290
|.548
|.378
|1
|31
|10
|9
|17
|2
|0
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay
|.267
|.267
|.314
|1
|30
|2
|8
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|L.A. Angels
|.243
|.314
|.264
|2
|70
|7
|17
|22
|3
|1
|0
|6
|Detroit
|.242
|.424
|.359
|1
|33
|5
|8
|14
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Chicago White Sox
|.235
|.412
|.297
|1
|34
|4
|8
|14
|3
|0
|1
|4
|Boston
|.231
|.359
|.302
|1
|39
|5
|9
|14
|2
|0
|1
|5
|N.Y. Yankees
|.231
|.487
|.326
|1
|39
|6
|9
|19
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Texas
|.229
|.514
|.341
|1
|35
|8
|8
|18
|1
|0
|3
|7
|Cleveland
|.212
|.242
|.297
|1
|33
|1
|7
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Baltimore
|.212
|.364
|.297
|1
|33
|1
|7
|12
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Kansas City
|.179
|.286
|.233
|1
|28
|3
|5
|8
|3
|0
|0
|3
|Oakland
|.176
|.382
|.200
|1
|34
|5
|6
|13
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Seattle
|.161
|.258
|.333
|1
|31
|2
|5
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Minnesota
|.138
|.241
|.265
|1
|29
|1
|4
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|18
|2
|0
|1
|22
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Toronto
|0
|1
|0
|5
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|14
|0
|0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Detroit
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Boston
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|11
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0
|2
|0
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|0
|1
|2
|4
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Texas
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|17
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oakland
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Seattle
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|11
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|6
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
