THROUGH APRIL 8

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Houston.293.707.34627516225370816
Toronto.290.548.3781311091720210
Tampa Bay.267.267.3141302880002
L.A. Angels.243.314.264270717223106
Detroit.242.424.35913358141115
Chicago White Sox.235.412.29713448143014
Boston.231.359.30213959142015
N.Y. Yankees.231.487.32613969191036
Texas.229.514.34113588181037
Cleveland.212.242.2971331781001
Baltimore.212.364.29713317122011
Kansas City.179.286.2331283583003
Oakland.176.382.20013456131024
Seattle.161.258.3331312580012
Minnesota.138.241.2651291470011
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Houston0006118201220230
Toronto01050800170100
Tampa Bay020309000160010
L.A. Angels0011014003270010
Detroit0024011000160010
Chicago White Sox000303001120010
Boston0013111003190200
N.Y. Yankees0124215000210030
Texas001502000120110
Cleveland000405101170100
Baltimore0013014001190000
Kansas City10020601090010
Oakland001001100060100
Seattle0017011001210020
Minnesota001406002150010

