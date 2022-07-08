THROUGH JULY 7
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.260
|.413
|.324
|83
|2870
|388
|745
|1186
|192
|6
|79
|372
|Toronto
|.258
|.431
|.325
|84
|2856
|389
|736
|1232
|164
|4
|108
|377
|Chicago White Sox
|.254
|.378
|.310
|81
|2822
|343
|718
|1066
|141
|6
|65
|324
|Minnesota
|.253
|.420
|.322
|85
|2866
|386
|724
|1205
|148
|9
|105
|373
|Cleveland
|.243
|.377
|.307
|80
|2703
|341
|656
|1018
|144
|16
|62
|323
|Houston
|.242
|.431
|.322
|82
|2713
|368
|656
|1168
|133
|8
|121
|360
|N.Y. Yankees
|.242
|.440
|.325
|83
|2749
|427
|665
|1210
|112
|5
|141
|405
|Kansas City
|.240
|.378
|.307
|81
|2734
|318
|657
|1034
|127
|20
|70
|304
|Texas
|.238
|.396
|.297
|80
|2725
|352
|649
|1079
|101
|7
|105
|332
|Tampa Bay
|.238
|.380
|.303
|82
|2753
|340
|655
|1046
|138
|11
|77
|323
|Seattle
|.235
|.386
|.318
|84
|2803
|341
|660
|1083
|134
|11
|89
|326
|L.A. Angels
|.232
|.390
|.301
|84
|2785
|338
|645
|1086
|118
|13
|99
|327
|Detroit
|.231
|.339
|.289
|82
|2681
|261
|619
|908
|107
|16
|50
|252
|Baltimore
|.230
|.384
|.299
|84
|2836
|345
|653
|1088
|152
|11
|87
|327
|Oakland
|.211
|.329
|.274
|84
|2732
|266
|576
|899
|129
|7
|60
|246
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|6
|31
|35
|251
|14
|663
|31
|10
|57
|1308
|1
|42
|70
|0
|Toronto
|7
|18
|36
|256
|7
|649
|28
|14
|64
|1230
|0
|39
|71
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|18
|38
|197
|6
|638
|35
|4
|60
|1234
|0
|54
|57
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|24
|26
|281
|2
|698
|14
|10
|63
|1200
|0
|45
|63
|1
|Cleveland
|7
|31
|28
|235
|9
|556
|51
|14
|54
|1146
|0
|51
|63
|0
|Houston
|4
|18
|30
|298
|7
|609
|40
|13
|53
|1155
|0
|42
|61
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|26
|31
|320
|17
|687
|54
|12
|63
|1180
|0
|36
|50
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|19
|21
|250
|4
|622
|47
|15
|57
|1193
|0
|35
|66
|0
|Texas
|3
|20
|18
|219
|5
|690
|66
|19
|35
|1063
|1
|50
|69
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|17
|23
|243
|8
|713
|56
|23
|44
|1132
|0
|47
|60
|0
|Seattle
|3
|20
|47
|302
|6
|718
|47
|17
|53
|1214
|0
|30
|58
|0
|L.A. Angels
|12
|12
|25
|258
|15
|810
|44
|17
|53
|1104
|1
|48
|71
|0
|Detroit
|5
|20
|26
|201
|3
|690
|21
|12
|57
|1085
|0
|42
|64
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|21
|50
|235
|6
|750
|51
|14
|52
|1215
|0
|56
|73
|0
|Oakland
|10
|16
|31
|212
|4
|707
|51
|14
|58
|1031
|0
|53
|74
|0
