THROUGH JULY 7

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.260.413.3248328703887451186192679372
Toronto.258.431.32584285638973612321644108377
Chicago White Sox.254.378.3108128223437181066141665324
Minnesota.253.420.32285286638672412051489105373
Cleveland.243.377.30780270334165610181441662323
Houston.242.431.32282271336865611681338121360
N.Y. Yankees.242.440.32583274942766512101125141405
Kansas City.240.378.30781273431865710341272070304
Texas.238.396.29780272535264910791017105332
Tampa Bay.238.380.30382275334065510461381177323
Seattle.235.386.31884280334166010831341189326
L.A. Angels.232.390.30184278533864510861181399327
Detroit.231.339.2898226812616199081071650252
Baltimore.230.384.29984283634565310881521187327
Oakland.211.329.274842732266576899129760246
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston63135251146633110571308142700
Toronto7183625676492814641230039710
Chicago White Sox1118381976638354601234054570
Minnesota6242628126981410631200045631
Cleveland7312823595565114541146051630
Houston4183029876094013531155042610
N.Y. Yankees62631320176875412631180036500
Kansas City8192125046224715571193035660
Texas3201821956906619351063150691
Tampa Bay3172324387135623441132047600
Seattle3204730267184717531214030580
L.A. Angels121225258158104417531104148710
Detroit5202620136902112571085042640
Baltimore7215023567505114521215056730
Oakland10163121247075114581031053740

