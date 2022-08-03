THROUGH AUGUST 2

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.265.436.329103351749893215351975132485
Chicago White Sox.258.388.31210335854509261390180790428
Boston.254.409.314105361347391614762369102451
Cleveland.252.387.315103351645388513611921982431
Minnesota.251.419.3211033479466874145617510129450
N.Y. Yankees.246.449.332105352156486615801506184538
Kansas City.245.377.309104350939886113241612584380
Texas.240.398.3011033511464841139914712129438
Houston.240.422.317105348946483614721809146449
Tampa Bay.239.379.306103345242182413101801294399
Baltimore.235.387.3031043511440824136018714107415
Seattle.233.385.3161053494426815134416012115408
L.A. Angels.229.379.3001033413401782129313719112382
Detroit.227.335.285105345433978511561481763324
Oakland.215.346.27510534313567371186165790332
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8233930687964321831491046820
Chicago White Sox1321462437795394761521065800
Boston83439297158813912671583163930
Cleveland133543296137276615701530062820
Minnesota7283633748431713801477052711
N.Y. Yankees72848418208836918781551047640
Kansas City10262830458146321701546058920
Texas5262529399078026471373163841
Houston62340364137855316671482051760
Tampa Bay5203431099146126601448051690
Baltimore8296429179136519631492061900
Seattle42657376118975419701502035770
L.A. Angels161435316209905919611383157850
Detroit5263525538972816721390061860
Oakland11233725658855816681279065850

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

