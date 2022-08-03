THROUGH AUGUST 2
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.265
|.436
|.329
|103
|3517
|498
|932
|1535
|197
|5
|132
|485
|Chicago White Sox
|.258
|.388
|.312
|103
|3585
|450
|926
|1390
|180
|7
|90
|428
|Boston
|.254
|.409
|.314
|105
|3613
|473
|916
|1476
|236
|9
|102
|451
|Cleveland
|.252
|.387
|.315
|103
|3516
|453
|885
|1361
|192
|19
|82
|431
|Minnesota
|.251
|.419
|.321
|103
|3479
|466
|874
|1456
|175
|10
|129
|450
|N.Y. Yankees
|.246
|.449
|.332
|105
|3521
|564
|866
|1580
|150
|6
|184
|538
|Kansas City
|.245
|.377
|.309
|104
|3509
|398
|861
|1324
|161
|25
|84
|380
|Texas
|.240
|.398
|.301
|103
|3511
|464
|841
|1399
|147
|12
|129
|438
|Houston
|.240
|.422
|.317
|105
|3489
|464
|836
|1472
|180
|9
|146
|449
|Tampa Bay
|.239
|.379
|.306
|103
|3452
|421
|824
|1310
|180
|12
|94
|399
|Baltimore
|.235
|.387
|.303
|104
|3511
|440
|824
|1360
|187
|14
|107
|415
|Seattle
|.233
|.385
|.316
|105
|3494
|426
|815
|1344
|160
|12
|115
|408
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.379
|.300
|103
|3413
|401
|782
|1293
|137
|19
|112
|382
|Detroit
|.227
|.335
|.285
|105
|3454
|339
|785
|1156
|148
|17
|63
|324
|Oakland
|.215
|.346
|.275
|105
|3431
|356
|737
|1186
|165
|7
|90
|332
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|23
|39
|306
|8
|796
|43
|21
|83
|1491
|0
|46
|82
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|21
|46
|243
|7
|795
|39
|4
|76
|1521
|0
|65
|80
|0
|Boston
|8
|34
|39
|297
|15
|881
|39
|12
|67
|1583
|1
|63
|93
|0
|Cleveland
|13
|35
|43
|296
|13
|727
|66
|15
|70
|1530
|0
|62
|82
|0
|Minnesota
|7
|28
|36
|337
|4
|843
|17
|13
|80
|1477
|0
|52
|71
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|28
|48
|418
|20
|883
|69
|18
|78
|1551
|0
|47
|64
|0
|Kansas City
|10
|26
|28
|304
|5
|814
|63
|21
|70
|1546
|0
|58
|92
|0
|Texas
|5
|26
|25
|293
|9
|907
|80
|26
|47
|1373
|1
|63
|84
|1
|Houston
|6
|23
|40
|364
|13
|785
|53
|16
|67
|1482
|0
|51
|76
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|20
|34
|310
|9
|914
|61
|26
|60
|1448
|0
|51
|69
|0
|Baltimore
|8
|29
|64
|291
|7
|913
|65
|19
|63
|1492
|0
|61
|90
|0
|Seattle
|4
|26
|57
|376
|11
|897
|54
|19
|70
|1502
|0
|35
|77
|0
|L.A. Angels
|16
|14
|35
|316
|20
|990
|59
|19
|61
|1383
|1
|57
|85
|0
|Detroit
|5
|26
|35
|255
|3
|897
|28
|16
|72
|1390
|0
|61
|86
|0
|Oakland
|11
|23
|37
|256
|5
|885
|58
|16
|68
|1279
|0
|65
|85
|0
