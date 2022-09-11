THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.263
|.393
|.318
|140
|4870
|610
|1279
|1913
|237
|8
|127
|580
|Toronto
|.262
|.429
|.327
|138
|4740
|652
|1242
|2035
|268
|9
|169
|637
|Boston
|.260
|.413
|.321
|140
|4846
|643
|1261
|1999
|317
|11
|133
|615
|Cleveland
|.250
|.378
|.312
|137
|4678
|571
|1171
|1769
|236
|22
|106
|545
|Minnesota
|.249
|.408
|.318
|138
|4670
|604
|1163
|1904
|232
|16
|159
|580
|Houston
|.244
|.417
|.318
|139
|4629
|620
|1131
|1929
|242
|11
|178
|602
|Kansas City
|.243
|.378
|.307
|140
|4691
|549
|1139
|1773
|209
|34
|119
|527
|Texas
|.242
|.396
|.305
|138
|4697
|615
|1137
|1860
|191
|17
|166
|584
|Tampa Bay
|.242
|.384
|.311
|137
|4597
|582
|1114
|1763
|253
|15
|122
|553
|N.Y. Yankees
|.239
|.422
|.322
|140
|4695
|687
|1122
|1981
|192
|8
|217
|653
|Baltimore
|.236
|.390
|.303
|139
|4661
|583
|1098
|1818
|243
|18
|147
|553
|Detroit
|.231
|.343
|.287
|139
|4606
|467
|1064
|1581
|205
|24
|88
|446
|Seattle
|.230
|.387
|.313
|139
|4625
|581
|1062
|1790
|201
|16
|165
|556
|L.A. Angels
|.228
|.384
|.294
|139
|4651
|533
|1062
|1787
|177
|28
|164
|511
|Oakland
|.215
|.343
|.280
|140
|4586
|476
|987
|1571
|215
|9
|117
|448
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|31
|63
|349
|9
|1083
|45
|9
|111
|2110
|1
|88
|106
|0
|Toronto
|8
|27
|47
|426
|12
|1055
|58
|29
|112
|2003
|0
|69
|106
|0
|Boston
|10
|43
|51
|405
|22
|1193
|48
|17
|106
|2149
|1
|71
|114
|0
|Cleveland
|15
|44
|64
|375
|19
|940
|90
|23
|95
|2028
|0
|83
|106
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|37
|46
|447
|8
|1137
|29
|16
|105
|2019
|0
|65
|104
|2
|Houston
|7
|36
|51
|468
|16
|1032
|72
|19
|100
|1961
|0
|64
|106
|0
|Kansas City
|16
|40
|44
|406
|7
|1118
|92
|27
|93
|2008
|0
|74
|123
|0
|Texas
|8
|34
|38
|399
|11
|1215
|113
|32
|68
|1879
|1
|86
|113
|1
|Tampa Bay
|7
|26
|47
|423
|12
|1188
|81
|32
|80
|1954
|0
|70
|89
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|12
|34
|62
|530
|31
|1188
|86
|28
|102
|2047
|0
|68
|90
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|40
|73
|397
|9
|1194
|84
|27
|79
|1949
|0
|80
|129
|0
|Detroit
|6
|36
|50
|329
|6
|1214
|38
|21
|95
|1860
|0
|82
|118
|0
|Seattle
|9
|37
|72
|504
|15
|1187
|70
|22
|95
|1953
|0
|55
|101
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|22
|47
|396
|24
|1343
|71
|25
|78
|1872
|2
|71
|120
|0
|Oakland
|19
|30
|55
|366
|6
|1190
|67
|21
|99
|1779
|0
|79
|114
|0
