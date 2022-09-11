THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Chicago White Sox.263.393.3181404870610127919132378127580
Toronto.262.429.3271384740652124220352689169637
Boston.260.413.32114048466431261199931711133615
Cleveland.250.378.31213746785711171176923622106545
Minnesota.249.408.31813846706041163190423216159580
Houston.244.417.31813946296201131192924211178602
Kansas City.243.378.30714046915491139177320934119527
Texas.242.396.30513846976151137186019117166584
Tampa Bay.242.384.31113745975821114176325315122553
N.Y. Yankees.239.422.3221404695687112219811928217653
Baltimore.236.390.30313946615831098181824318147553
Detroit.231.343.2871394606467106415812052488446
Seattle.230.387.31313946255811062179020116165556
L.A. Angels.228.384.29413946515331062178717728164511
Oakland.215.343.280140458647698715712159117448
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Chicago White Sox1531633499108345911121101881060
Toronto82747426121055582911220030691060
Boston104351405221193481710621491711140
Cleveland1544643751994090239520280831060
Minnesota10374644781137291610520190651042
Houston73651468161032721910019610641060
Kansas City1640444067111892279320080741230
Texas83438399111215113326818791861131
Tampa Bay726474231211888132801954070890
N.Y. Yankees12346253031118886281022047068900
Baltimore1140733979119484277919490801290
Detroit636503296121438219518600821180
Seattle9377250415118770229519530551010
L.A. Angels21224739624134371257818722711200
Oakland1930553666119067219917790791140

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

