THROUGH SEPTEMBER 7

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.261.427.3261364665637121719902598166622
Chicago White Sox.259.387.3161374744581123118372308120551
Boston.258.410.31913847656241231195531211130596
Cleveland.250.376.31113546045581149173323422102532
Minnesota.248.407.31813545595901129185622416157568
Houston.245.417.31813745706151118190723911176598
Kansas City.244.380.30813846335431129176020634119522
Texas.242.395.30513646246051117182618617163574
Tampa Bay.242.384.31113545265751096173924715122546
N.Y. Yankees.237.422.3221374584672108819331908213640
Baltimore.236.391.30313745995761085180024118146547
Seattle.230.386.31313745635741050176119916160549
Detroit.229.338.2851374529449103615312012184429
L.A. Angels.228.384.29413745835241046175817328161502
Oakland.216.346.281137449246997215522119117442
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto82747415121042562711019640691050
Chicago White Sox1529623419106243910820571861040
Boston104349395221180481710321051701140
Cleveland1544613681992887239320000801040
Minnesota10364544281114291610319650641012
Houston7365045916101772189719290641060
Kansas City1640444017110892279219910721210
Texas83436398111195109326718571851111
Tampa Bay726464181211748032801917069890
N.Y. Yankees12346152430116185281011992065880
Baltimore1139723919117984267919280791260
Seattle9377149815116870229419340531000
Detroit636503236119838219318330811170
L.A. Angels21224639324132468257818522701150
Oakland1928533606115867219717410771110

