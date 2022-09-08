THROUGH SEPTEMBER 7
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.261
|.427
|.326
|136
|4665
|637
|1217
|1990
|259
|8
|166
|622
|Chicago White Sox
|.259
|.387
|.316
|137
|4744
|581
|1231
|1837
|230
|8
|120
|551
|Boston
|.258
|.410
|.319
|138
|4765
|624
|1231
|1955
|312
|11
|130
|596
|Cleveland
|.250
|.376
|.311
|135
|4604
|558
|1149
|1733
|234
|22
|102
|532
|Minnesota
|.248
|.407
|.318
|135
|4559
|590
|1129
|1856
|224
|16
|157
|568
|Houston
|.245
|.417
|.318
|137
|4570
|615
|1118
|1907
|239
|11
|176
|598
|Kansas City
|.244
|.380
|.308
|138
|4633
|543
|1129
|1760
|206
|34
|119
|522
|Texas
|.242
|.395
|.305
|136
|4624
|605
|1117
|1826
|186
|17
|163
|574
|Tampa Bay
|.242
|.384
|.311
|135
|4526
|575
|1096
|1739
|247
|15
|122
|546
|N.Y. Yankees
|.237
|.422
|.322
|137
|4584
|672
|1088
|1933
|190
|8
|213
|640
|Baltimore
|.236
|.391
|.303
|137
|4599
|576
|1085
|1800
|241
|18
|146
|547
|Seattle
|.230
|.386
|.313
|137
|4563
|574
|1050
|1761
|199
|16
|160
|549
|Detroit
|.229
|.338
|.285
|137
|4529
|449
|1036
|1531
|201
|21
|84
|429
|L.A. Angels
|.228
|.384
|.294
|137
|4583
|524
|1046
|1758
|173
|28
|161
|502
|Oakland
|.216
|.346
|.281
|137
|4492
|469
|972
|1552
|211
|9
|117
|442
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|27
|47
|415
|12
|1042
|56
|27
|110
|1964
|0
|69
|105
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|29
|62
|341
|9
|1062
|43
|9
|108
|2057
|1
|86
|104
|0
|Boston
|10
|43
|49
|395
|22
|1180
|48
|17
|103
|2105
|1
|70
|114
|0
|Cleveland
|15
|44
|61
|368
|19
|928
|87
|23
|93
|2000
|0
|80
|104
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|36
|45
|442
|8
|1114
|29
|16
|103
|1965
|0
|64
|101
|2
|Houston
|7
|36
|50
|459
|16
|1017
|72
|18
|97
|1929
|0
|64
|106
|0
|Kansas City
|16
|40
|44
|401
|7
|1108
|92
|27
|92
|1991
|0
|72
|121
|0
|Texas
|8
|34
|36
|398
|11
|1195
|109
|32
|67
|1857
|1
|85
|111
|1
|Tampa Bay
|7
|26
|46
|418
|12
|1174
|80
|32
|80
|1917
|0
|69
|89
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|12
|34
|61
|524
|30
|1161
|85
|28
|101
|1992
|0
|65
|88
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|39
|72
|391
|9
|1179
|84
|26
|79
|1928
|0
|79
|126
|0
|Seattle
|9
|37
|71
|498
|15
|1168
|70
|22
|94
|1934
|0
|53
|100
|0
|Detroit
|6
|36
|50
|323
|6
|1198
|38
|21
|93
|1833
|0
|81
|117
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|22
|46
|393
|24
|1324
|68
|25
|78
|1852
|2
|70
|115
|0
|Oakland
|19
|28
|53
|360
|6
|1158
|67
|21
|97
|1741
|0
|77
|111
|0
