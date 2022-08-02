THROUGH AUGUST 1
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.265
|.438
|.329
|102
|3485
|495
|924
|1526
|196
|5
|132
|482
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.385
|.311
|102
|3549
|441
|912
|1367
|179
|6
|88
|419
|Boston
|.254
|.410
|.315
|104
|3582
|471
|911
|1467
|235
|9
|101
|449
|Cleveland
|.252
|.388
|.315
|102
|3484
|450
|879
|1353
|190
|19
|82
|428
|Minnesota
|.251
|.419
|.321
|102
|3449
|463
|867
|1445
|174
|10
|128
|447
|Kansas City
|.246
|.378
|.309
|103
|3475
|396
|854
|1314
|158
|25
|84
|378
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.447
|.331
|104
|3488
|558
|856
|1558
|147
|6
|181
|532
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.381
|.307
|102
|3424
|420
|822
|1305
|180
|12
|93
|398
|Texas
|.239
|.399
|.301
|102
|3474
|462
|831
|1385
|146
|12
|128
|436
|Houston
|.239
|.423
|.317
|104
|3454
|463
|827
|1461
|178
|9
|146
|448
|Baltimore
|.234
|.386
|.302
|103
|3477
|432
|815
|1342
|184
|14
|105
|407
|Seattle
|.233
|.383
|.316
|104
|3460
|418
|807
|1326
|159
|12
|112
|400
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.379
|.300
|102
|3384
|398
|775
|1281
|135
|19
|111
|380
|Detroit
|.227
|.335
|.285
|104
|3421
|334
|778
|1146
|145
|17
|63
|319
|Oakland
|.215
|.346
|.275
|104
|3398
|355
|730
|1177
|163
|7
|90
|331
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|23
|39
|303
|8
|790
|42
|19
|83
|1483
|0
|46
|81
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|20
|46
|240
|7
|790
|39
|4
|75
|1505
|0
|65
|80
|0
|Boston
|8
|34
|39
|296
|15
|869
|39
|12
|66
|1575
|1
|63
|93
|0
|Cleveland
|13
|35
|42
|293
|13
|716
|66
|15
|70
|1514
|0
|61
|81
|0
|Minnesota
|7
|26
|36
|332
|4
|840
|17
|13
|78
|1459
|0
|52
|70
|1
|Kansas City
|10
|26
|28
|301
|5
|804
|63
|21
|70
|1531
|0
|57
|90
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|28
|48
|411
|20
|874
|68
|17
|75
|1537
|0
|46
|64
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|20
|33
|309
|9
|903
|61
|26
|59
|1442
|0
|50
|69
|0
|Texas
|5
|26
|25
|291
|9
|897
|80
|26
|47
|1352
|1
|63
|84
|1
|Houston
|6
|23
|40
|362
|13
|777
|52
|15
|67
|1465
|0
|51
|75
|0
|Baltimore
|8
|28
|63
|287
|7
|905
|63
|18
|63
|1479
|0
|61
|90
|0
|Seattle
|4
|25
|57
|372
|11
|889
|53
|19
|70
|1492
|0
|35
|74
|0
|L.A. Angels
|16
|14
|35
|314
|20
|985
|59
|19
|61
|1377
|1
|57
|84
|0
|Detroit
|5
|26
|35
|251
|3
|884
|27
|15
|72
|1379
|0
|61
|83
|0
|Oakland
|11
|23
|36
|253
|5
|877
|58
|16
|67
|1258
|0
|63
|85
|0
