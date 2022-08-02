THROUGH AUGUST 1

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.265.438.329102348549592415261965132482
Chicago White Sox.257.385.31110235494419121367179688419
Boston.254.410.315104358247191114672359101449
Cleveland.252.388.315102348445087913531901982428
Minnesota.251.419.3211023449463867144517410128447
Kansas City.246.378.309103347539685413141582584378
N.Y. Yankees.245.447.331104348855885615581476181532
Tampa Bay.240.381.307102342442082213051801293398
Texas.239.399.3011023474462831138514612128436
Houston.239.423.317104345446382714611789146448
Baltimore.234.386.3021033477432815134218414105407
Seattle.233.383.3161043460418807132615912112400
L.A. Angels.229.379.3001023384398775128113519111380
Detroit.227.335.285104342133477811461451763319
Oakland.215.346.27510433983557301177163790331
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8233930387904219831483046810
Chicago White Sox1320462407790394751505065800
Boston83439296158693912661575163930
Cleveland133542293137166615701514061810
Minnesota7263633248401713781459052701
Kansas City10262830158046321701531057900
N.Y. Yankees72848411208746817751537046640
Tampa Bay5203330999036126591442050690
Texas5262529198978026471352163841
Houston62340362137775215671465051750
Baltimore8286328779056318631479061900
Seattle42557372118895319701492035740
L.A. Angels161435314209855919611377157840
Detroit5263525138842715721379061830
Oakland11233625358775816671258063850

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

