THROUGH SEPTEMBER 24

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.261.428.32715252087211360223129711184704
Chicago White Sox.259.392.3141525291658137120732578143626
Boston.258.411.32115152046871344213833512145658
Cleveland.252.383.31515252116491314199426128121615
Minnesota.247.402.31615251386521271206525017170625
Houston.246.421.31915351046981257215026511202678
Kansas City.244.379.30615250875951240192923336128572
Texas.242.399.30515151276701240204721419185637
Tampa Bay.242.382.31115250976421236194528015133611
N.Y. Yankees.241.429.3251515071768122421752128241730
Baltimore.236.389.30515150636321196196925620159600
Detroit.230.344.2851515007509115117232212799487
L.A. Angels.229.386.29415250785791164195819629180557
Seattle.228.390.31215150116311143195221919184606
Oakland.217.348.28215249885361084173823914129506
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto83053471131164643112622220761140
Chicago White Sox16336837391188539119225711001120
Boston124858447221302512011923411781230
Cleveland1950754233210321092610622910871230
Minnesota104356480101255311712422240731132
Houston83958508181118802110921391691140
Kansas City1843474287121099309521600761420
Texas93545433111335124387520441931222
Tampa Bay7305447013130089358621690791020
N.Y. Yankees13386458134129295311102213071940
Baltimore12417943610129090308621331841371
Detroit8415235061326432210319860891250
L.A. Angels22244842924146675268620362781320
Seattle93880549161293762410820990631060
Oakland21315740561305732110519270861280

