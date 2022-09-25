THROUGH SEPTEMBER 24
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.261
|.428
|.327
|152
|5208
|721
|1360
|2231
|297
|11
|184
|704
|Chicago White Sox
|.259
|.392
|.314
|152
|5291
|658
|1371
|2073
|257
|8
|143
|626
|Boston
|.258
|.411
|.321
|151
|5204
|687
|1344
|2138
|335
|12
|145
|658
|Cleveland
|.252
|.383
|.315
|152
|5211
|649
|1314
|1994
|261
|28
|121
|615
|Minnesota
|.247
|.402
|.316
|152
|5138
|652
|1271
|2065
|250
|17
|170
|625
|Houston
|.246
|.421
|.319
|153
|5104
|698
|1257
|2150
|265
|11
|202
|678
|Kansas City
|.244
|.379
|.306
|152
|5087
|595
|1240
|1929
|233
|36
|128
|572
|Texas
|.242
|.399
|.305
|151
|5127
|670
|1240
|2047
|214
|19
|185
|637
|Tampa Bay
|.242
|.382
|.311
|152
|5097
|642
|1236
|1945
|280
|15
|133
|611
|N.Y. Yankees
|.241
|.429
|.325
|151
|5071
|768
|1224
|2175
|212
|8
|241
|730
|Baltimore
|.236
|.389
|.305
|151
|5063
|632
|1196
|1969
|256
|20
|159
|600
|Detroit
|.230
|.344
|.285
|151
|5007
|509
|1151
|1723
|221
|27
|99
|487
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.386
|.294
|152
|5078
|579
|1164
|1958
|196
|29
|180
|557
|Seattle
|.228
|.390
|.312
|151
|5011
|631
|1143
|1952
|219
|19
|184
|606
|Oakland
|.217
|.348
|.282
|152
|4988
|536
|1084
|1738
|239
|14
|129
|506
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|30
|53
|471
|13
|1164
|64
|31
|126
|2222
|0
|76
|114
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|16
|33
|68
|373
|9
|1188
|53
|9
|119
|2257
|1
|100
|112
|0
|Boston
|12
|48
|58
|447
|22
|1302
|51
|20
|119
|2341
|1
|78
|123
|0
|Cleveland
|19
|50
|75
|423
|32
|1032
|109
|26
|106
|2291
|0
|87
|123
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|43
|56
|480
|10
|1255
|31
|17
|124
|2224
|0
|73
|113
|2
|Houston
|8
|39
|58
|508
|18
|1118
|80
|21
|109
|2139
|1
|69
|114
|0
|Kansas City
|18
|43
|47
|428
|7
|1210
|99
|30
|95
|2160
|0
|76
|142
|0
|Texas
|9
|35
|45
|433
|11
|1335
|124
|38
|75
|2044
|1
|93
|122
|2
|Tampa Bay
|7
|30
|54
|470
|13
|1300
|89
|35
|86
|2169
|0
|79
|102
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|13
|38
|64
|581
|34
|1292
|95
|31
|110
|2213
|0
|71
|94
|0
|Baltimore
|12
|41
|79
|436
|10
|1290
|90
|30
|86
|2133
|1
|84
|137
|1
|Detroit
|8
|41
|52
|350
|6
|1326
|43
|22
|103
|1986
|0
|89
|125
|0
|L.A. Angels
|22
|24
|48
|429
|24
|1466
|75
|26
|86
|2036
|2
|78
|132
|0
|Seattle
|9
|38
|80
|549
|16
|1293
|76
|24
|108
|2099
|0
|63
|106
|0
|Oakland
|21
|31
|57
|405
|6
|1305
|73
|21
|105
|1927
|0
|86
|128
|0
