THROUGH JULY 8

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.260.415.3248429103937581207194681377
Toronto.258.431.32584285638973612321644108377
Chicago White Sox.255.378.3108228593487291082143666329
Minnesota.253.422.32286290539173512251519107378
Cleveland.243.377.30781273634466510321461663326
Houston.243.433.32383275437667011931388123368
N.Y. Yankees.243.443.32784278943967912361166143416
Kansas City.241.378.30782276932266710481282071308
Texas.238.396.29881275535865710921018106338
Tampa Bay.237.377.30383278734166010521391177324
Seattle.235.386.31884280334166010831341189326
L.A. Angels.233.391.302852823342657110411813101331
Detroit.231.339.2898327162686279201081651258
Baltimore.231.383.29985287235066311001541187332
Oakland.210.328.273852762269580907130761249
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston63136254146773110571330143700
Toronto7183625676492814641230039710
Chicago White Sox1118391996649354601247055580
Minnesota6242728227071410641222045641
Cleveland8313023695625114551162052630
Houston4183030176224013541172042620
N.Y. Yankees72632327176955812631203036500
Kansas City8192125046294815571203036680
Texas3211922256976619361071153701
Tampa Bay3172324787245723441145047620
Seattle3204730267184717531214030580
L.A. Angels121225260158194618531121148710
Detroit5202620437012212581093042640
Baltimore7215023767635414521230057730
Oakland10173121347115114591038054750

