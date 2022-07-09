THROUGH JULY 8
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.260
|.415
|.324
|84
|2910
|393
|758
|1207
|194
|6
|81
|377
|Toronto
|.258
|.431
|.325
|84
|2856
|389
|736
|1232
|164
|4
|108
|377
|Chicago White Sox
|.255
|.378
|.310
|82
|2859
|348
|729
|1082
|143
|6
|66
|329
|Minnesota
|.253
|.422
|.322
|86
|2905
|391
|735
|1225
|151
|9
|107
|378
|Cleveland
|.243
|.377
|.307
|81
|2736
|344
|665
|1032
|146
|16
|63
|326
|Houston
|.243
|.433
|.323
|83
|2754
|376
|670
|1193
|138
|8
|123
|368
|N.Y. Yankees
|.243
|.443
|.327
|84
|2789
|439
|679
|1236
|116
|6
|143
|416
|Kansas City
|.241
|.378
|.307
|82
|2769
|322
|667
|1048
|128
|20
|71
|308
|Texas
|.238
|.396
|.298
|81
|2755
|358
|657
|1092
|101
|8
|106
|338
|Tampa Bay
|.237
|.377
|.303
|83
|2787
|341
|660
|1052
|139
|11
|77
|324
|Seattle
|.235
|.386
|.318
|84
|2803
|341
|660
|1083
|134
|11
|89
|326
|L.A. Angels
|.233
|.391
|.302
|85
|2823
|342
|657
|1104
|118
|13
|101
|331
|Detroit
|.231
|.339
|.289
|83
|2716
|268
|627
|920
|108
|16
|51
|258
|Baltimore
|.231
|.383
|.299
|85
|2872
|350
|663
|1100
|154
|11
|87
|332
|Oakland
|.210
|.328
|.273
|85
|2762
|269
|580
|907
|130
|7
|61
|249
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|6
|31
|36
|254
|14
|677
|31
|10
|57
|1330
|1
|43
|70
|0
|Toronto
|7
|18
|36
|256
|7
|649
|28
|14
|64
|1230
|0
|39
|71
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|18
|39
|199
|6
|649
|35
|4
|60
|1247
|0
|55
|58
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|24
|27
|282
|2
|707
|14
|10
|64
|1222
|0
|45
|64
|1
|Cleveland
|8
|31
|30
|236
|9
|562
|51
|14
|55
|1162
|0
|52
|63
|0
|Houston
|4
|18
|30
|301
|7
|622
|40
|13
|54
|1172
|0
|42
|62
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|26
|32
|327
|17
|695
|58
|12
|63
|1203
|0
|36
|50
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|19
|21
|250
|4
|629
|48
|15
|57
|1203
|0
|36
|68
|0
|Texas
|3
|21
|19
|222
|5
|697
|66
|19
|36
|1071
|1
|53
|70
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|17
|23
|247
|8
|724
|57
|23
|44
|1145
|0
|47
|62
|0
|Seattle
|3
|20
|47
|302
|6
|718
|47
|17
|53
|1214
|0
|30
|58
|0
|L.A. Angels
|12
|12
|25
|260
|15
|819
|46
|18
|53
|1121
|1
|48
|71
|0
|Detroit
|5
|20
|26
|204
|3
|701
|22
|12
|58
|1093
|0
|42
|64
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|21
|50
|237
|6
|763
|54
|14
|52
|1230
|0
|57
|73
|0
|Oakland
|10
|17
|31
|213
|4
|711
|51
|14
|59
|1038
|0
|54
|75
|0
