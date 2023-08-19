THROUGH AUGUST 18

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.271.462.34112242396991149196026815171669
Boston.262.431.32712241605931088179526315138568
Toronto.258.412.32912342175461088173821310139520
Tampa Bay.257.444.32812441796451076185621119177617
Baltimore.252.421.31812241225931038173423222140576
Houston.251.417.32412341775991047174219810159579
L.A. Angels.250.436.32412341745861045182119320181566
Cleveland.250.378.3121234175496104215802242588463
Kansas City.244.395.30012441674981017164820432121479
Minnesota.239.418.3181234146545991173220516168521
Seattle.238.406.318122411356198016692189151543
Chicago White Sox.237.384.2941224152499983159519411132483
Detroit.235.378.3001224128482970155918819121464
N.Y. Yankees.231.400.3061223991517923159715613164497
Oakland.224.365.3011224014439900146417118119424
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas9393743510105263166818751471080
Boston829503671099584218917580841090
Toronto32255404999780281011957154990
Tampa Bay529673883107613036771721053910
Baltimore1739323859101682208716740501070
Houston930494161196789229217552641150
L.A. Angels537644052011455822991826173941
Cleveland1030383552885710025871809058920
Kansas City1241552988105711832731660059930
Minnesota1022724181112586611881776254880
Seattle430814121012108825761838159970
Chicago White Sox1325473001510787416871662062850
Detroit82429363610875318861767075940
N.Y. Yankees734364071310187625971568267840
Oakland24296339210110811422951709073840

