THROUGH AUGUST 18
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.271
|.462
|.341
|122
|4239
|699
|1149
|1960
|268
|15
|171
|669
|Boston
|.262
|.431
|.327
|122
|4160
|593
|1088
|1795
|263
|15
|138
|568
|Toronto
|.258
|.412
|.329
|123
|4217
|546
|1088
|1738
|213
|10
|139
|520
|Tampa Bay
|.257
|.444
|.328
|124
|4179
|645
|1076
|1856
|211
|19
|177
|617
|Baltimore
|.252
|.421
|.318
|122
|4122
|593
|1038
|1734
|232
|22
|140
|576
|Houston
|.251
|.417
|.324
|123
|4177
|599
|1047
|1742
|198
|10
|159
|579
|L.A. Angels
|.250
|.436
|.324
|123
|4174
|586
|1045
|1821
|193
|20
|181
|566
|Cleveland
|.250
|.378
|.312
|123
|4175
|496
|1042
|1580
|224
|25
|88
|463
|Kansas City
|.244
|.395
|.300
|124
|4167
|498
|1017
|1648
|204
|32
|121
|479
|Minnesota
|.239
|.418
|.318
|123
|4146
|545
|991
|1732
|205
|16
|168
|521
|Seattle
|.238
|.406
|.318
|122
|4113
|561
|980
|1669
|218
|9
|151
|543
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.384
|.294
|122
|4152
|499
|983
|1595
|194
|11
|132
|483
|Detroit
|.235
|.378
|.300
|122
|4128
|482
|970
|1559
|188
|19
|121
|464
|N.Y. Yankees
|.231
|.400
|.306
|122
|3991
|517
|923
|1597
|156
|13
|164
|497
|Oakland
|.224
|.365
|.301
|122
|4014
|439
|900
|1464
|171
|18
|119
|424
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|39
|37
|435
|10
|1052
|63
|16
|68
|1875
|1
|47
|108
|0
|Boston
|8
|29
|50
|367
|10
|995
|84
|21
|89
|1758
|0
|84
|109
|0
|Toronto
|3
|22
|55
|404
|9
|997
|80
|28
|101
|1957
|1
|54
|99
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|29
|67
|388
|3
|1076
|130
|36
|77
|1721
|0
|53
|91
|0
|Baltimore
|17
|39
|32
|385
|9
|1016
|82
|20
|87
|1674
|0
|50
|107
|0
|Houston
|9
|30
|49
|416
|11
|967
|89
|22
|92
|1755
|2
|64
|115
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|37
|64
|405
|20
|1145
|58
|22
|99
|1826
|1
|73
|94
|1
|Cleveland
|10
|30
|38
|355
|28
|857
|100
|25
|87
|1809
|0
|58
|92
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|41
|55
|298
|8
|1057
|118
|32
|73
|1660
|0
|59
|93
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|22
|72
|418
|11
|1258
|66
|11
|88
|1776
|2
|54
|88
|0
|Seattle
|4
|30
|81
|412
|10
|1210
|88
|25
|76
|1838
|1
|59
|97
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|25
|47
|300
|15
|1078
|74
|16
|87
|1662
|0
|62
|85
|0
|Detroit
|8
|24
|29
|363
|6
|1087
|53
|18
|86
|1767
|0
|75
|94
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|34
|36
|407
|13
|1018
|76
|25
|97
|1568
|2
|67
|84
|0
|Oakland
|24
|29
|63
|392
|10
|1108
|114
|22
|95
|1709
|0
|73
|84
|0
