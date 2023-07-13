THROUGH JULY 12
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.274
|.460
|.341
|91
|3200
|531
|877
|1472
|205
|9
|124
|509
|Boston
|.264
|.428
|.333
|91
|3121
|451
|823
|1335
|206
|12
|94
|432
|Toronto
|.259
|.415
|.326
|91
|3131
|410
|810
|1300
|166
|9
|102
|388
|Tampa Bay
|.259
|.452
|.331
|93
|3125
|506
|809
|1414
|168
|13
|137
|483
|L.A. Angels
|.256
|.442
|.330
|91
|3086
|443
|789
|1365
|143
|14
|135
|427
|Baltimore
|.254
|.423
|.324
|89
|3016
|442
|765
|1276
|162
|14
|107
|429
|Cleveland
|.250
|.375
|.314
|90
|3070
|365
|769
|1152
|165
|19
|60
|339
|Houston
|.248
|.409
|.318
|90
|3037
|417
|754
|1243
|151
|7
|108
|401
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.391
|.296
|92
|3139
|382
|743
|1226
|156
|9
|103
|371
|Seattle
|.233
|.391
|.312
|89
|2992
|404
|696
|1169
|153
|7
|102
|389
|Minnesota
|.232
|.400
|.309
|91
|3051
|380
|708
|1219
|150
|8
|115
|361
|Kansas City
|.232
|.371
|.295
|91
|3031
|337
|702
|1123
|145
|21
|78
|322
|N.Y. Yankees
|.231
|.410
|.300
|91
|2987
|400
|690
|1224
|125
|11
|129
|384
|Detroit
|.231
|.367
|.300
|89
|3013
|346
|695
|1106
|135
|15
|82
|335
|Oakland
|.221
|.353
|.299
|92
|3040
|329
|673
|1072
|120
|12
|85
|317
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|6
|29
|30
|311
|8
|778
|48
|13
|50
|1402
|1
|41
|83
|0
|Boston
|7
|21
|43
|290
|7
|743
|61
|13
|68
|1351
|0
|61
|76
|0
|Toronto
|2
|16
|33
|287
|5
|725
|68
|22
|73
|1409
|1
|46
|71
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|24
|46
|303
|2
|799
|111
|29
|57
|1272
|0
|38
|77
|0
|L.A. Angels
|2
|30
|48
|310
|7
|808
|44
|17
|79
|1357
|0
|50
|72
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|27
|27
|299
|7
|739
|63
|17
|61
|1238
|0
|36
|80
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|26
|29
|268
|23
|638
|73
|19
|66
|1358
|0
|43
|60
|0
|Houston
|8
|23
|34
|285
|8
|701
|66
|17
|76
|1257
|1
|43
|81
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|9
|19
|41
|229
|14
|810
|54
|14
|61
|1254
|0
|45
|56
|0
|Seattle
|1
|24
|54
|303
|6
|869
|62
|19
|52
|1305
|1
|45
|66
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|14
|49
|297
|7
|916
|44
|9
|63
|1289
|2
|45
|64
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|28
|45
|238
|6
|829
|76
|24
|51
|1242
|0
|45
|67
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|22
|27
|279
|10
|732
|54
|20
|66
|1119
|2
|55
|65
|0
|Detroit
|5
|19
|20
|287
|5
|798
|42
|13
|60
|1319
|0
|57
|68
|0
|Oakland
|18
|19
|50
|296
|8
|845
|91
|19
|65
|1287
|0
|56
|64
|0
