THROUGH APRIL 30

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
L.A. Angels.255.430.330227261041853123842799
Cleveland.251.410.31321712941792923972093
N.Y. Yankees.250.424.326216931001732943212993
Toronto.248.416.30822738891833073403088
Tampa Bay.240.384.31721682871642623341983
Seattle.234.387.32321705951652733552192
Detroit.229.312.3082065064149203243864
Minnesota.226.376.31121676851532543012378
Boston.225.336.27322738761662484411275
Texas.219.337.28621700891532362601984
Houston.214.370.29021702801502603312578
Chicago White Sox.212.348.26420646641372252911959
Oakland.212.346.27721688811462383231873
Baltimore.211.307.29721697621472143511060
Kansas City.209.309.28519622591301922331155
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
L.A. Angels447772193161016295015130
Cleveland2666001767420304012140
N.Y. Yankees39107331791161632205120
Toronto281156418812312318010150
Tampa Bay15673218716410301014110
Seattle05986317614211324011210
Detroit037681176231627901290
Minnesota238761192441728208140
Boston41464831754215299010150
Texas0766321571167257013141
Houston255733173651129207150
Chicago White Sox24641014910112235021120
Oakland14855319712112241017230
Baltimore34147322081248353021220
Kansas City1376011381431327006200

