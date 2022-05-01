THROUGH APRIL 30
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|L.A. Angels
|.255
|.430
|.330
|22
|726
|104
|185
|312
|38
|4
|27
|99
|Cleveland
|.251
|.410
|.313
|21
|712
|94
|179
|292
|39
|7
|20
|93
|N.Y. Yankees
|.250
|.424
|.326
|21
|693
|100
|173
|294
|32
|1
|29
|93
|Toronto
|.248
|.416
|.308
|22
|738
|89
|183
|307
|34
|0
|30
|88
|Tampa Bay
|.240
|.384
|.317
|21
|682
|87
|164
|262
|33
|4
|19
|83
|Seattle
|.234
|.387
|.323
|21
|705
|95
|165
|273
|35
|5
|21
|92
|Detroit
|.229
|.312
|.308
|20
|650
|64
|149
|203
|24
|3
|8
|64
|Minnesota
|.226
|.376
|.311
|21
|676
|85
|153
|254
|30
|1
|23
|78
|Boston
|.225
|.336
|.273
|22
|738
|76
|166
|248
|44
|1
|12
|75
|Texas
|.219
|.337
|.286
|21
|700
|89
|153
|236
|26
|0
|19
|84
|Houston
|.214
|.370
|.290
|21
|702
|80
|150
|260
|33
|1
|25
|78
|Chicago White Sox
|.212
|.348
|.264
|20
|646
|64
|137
|225
|29
|1
|19
|59
|Oakland
|.212
|.346
|.277
|21
|688
|81
|146
|238
|32
|3
|18
|73
|Baltimore
|.211
|.307
|.297
|21
|697
|62
|147
|214
|35
|1
|10
|60
|Kansas City
|.209
|.309
|.285
|19
|622
|59
|130
|192
|23
|3
|11
|55
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|L.A. Angels
|4
|4
|7
|77
|2
|193
|16
|10
|16
|295
|0
|15
|13
|0
|Cleveland
|2
|6
|6
|60
|0
|176
|7
|4
|20
|304
|0
|12
|14
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|9
|10
|73
|3
|179
|11
|6
|16
|322
|0
|5
|12
|0
|Toronto
|2
|8
|11
|56
|4
|188
|12
|3
|12
|318
|0
|10
|15
|0
|Tampa Bay
|1
|5
|6
|73
|2
|187
|16
|4
|10
|301
|0
|14
|11
|0
|Seattle
|0
|5
|9
|86
|3
|176
|14
|2
|11
|324
|0
|11
|21
|0
|Detroit
|0
|3
|7
|68
|1
|176
|2
|3
|16
|279
|0
|12
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|2
|3
|8
|76
|1
|192
|4
|4
|17
|282
|0
|8
|14
|0
|Boston
|4
|14
|6
|48
|3
|175
|4
|2
|15
|299
|0
|10
|15
|0
|Texas
|0
|7
|6
|63
|2
|157
|11
|6
|7
|257
|0
|13
|14
|1
|Houston
|2
|5
|5
|73
|3
|173
|6
|5
|11
|292
|0
|7
|15
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|2
|4
|6
|41
|0
|149
|10
|1
|12
|235
|0
|21
|12
|0
|Oakland
|1
|4
|8
|55
|3
|197
|12
|1
|12
|241
|0
|17
|23
|0
|Baltimore
|3
|4
|14
|73
|2
|208
|12
|4
|8
|353
|0
|21
|22
|0
|Kansas City
|1
|3
|7
|60
|1
|138
|14
|3
|13
|270
|0
|6
|20
|0
