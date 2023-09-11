THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.266
|.454
|.337
|142
|4933
|777
|1313
|2242
|297
|16
|200
|745
|Boston
|.264
|.437
|.329
|143
|4935
|718
|1302
|2157
|312
|18
|169
|687
|Houston
|.261
|.437
|.333
|144
|4958
|750
|1293
|2167
|248
|16
|198
|724
|Toronto
|.260
|.420
|.333
|143
|4907
|660
|1276
|2062
|260
|14
|166
|627
|Tampa Bay
|.258
|.445
|.331
|144
|4862
|766
|1255
|2162
|245
|22
|206
|734
|Baltimore
|.258
|.430
|.324
|142
|4841
|728
|1251
|2080
|275
|25
|168
|705
|Cleveland
|.249
|.379
|.311
|144
|4896
|579
|1217
|1857
|259
|27
|109
|542
|L.A. Angels
|.248
|.431
|.321
|144
|4876
|671
|1210
|2103
|225
|25
|206
|646
|Seattle
|.244
|.419
|.324
|143
|4850
|682
|1182
|2032
|255
|11
|191
|657
|Minnesota
|.242
|.425
|.323
|143
|4839
|664
|1172
|2055
|240
|20
|201
|637
|Kansas City
|.242
|.395
|.300
|144
|4831
|581
|1168
|1910
|235
|39
|143
|560
|Chicago White Sox
|.240
|.390
|.294
|143
|4875
|584
|1169
|1899
|236
|13
|156
|560
|Detroit
|.235
|.377
|.302
|143
|4827
|564
|1134
|1820
|211
|23
|143
|542
|Oakland
|.225
|.373
|.302
|143
|4703
|527
|1059
|1752
|202
|19
|151
|507
|N.Y. Yankees
|.225
|.400
|.302
|143
|4684
|602
|1055
|1873
|183
|13
|203
|581
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|43
|45
|508
|12
|1236
|74
|18
|88
|2215
|1
|55
|133
|0
|Boston
|9
|32
|63
|433
|11
|1182
|96
|24
|101
|2116
|0
|96
|122
|0
|Houston
|12
|37
|62
|492
|13
|1104
|99
|26
|114
|2117
|2
|71
|132
|0
|Toronto
|4
|28
|61
|491
|12
|1140
|92
|33
|121
|2246
|1
|68
|109
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|36
|86
|462
|6
|1265
|153
|41
|94
|2020
|0
|60
|102
|0
|Baltimore
|19
|45
|41
|447
|13
|1177
|99
|22
|97
|1972
|0
|58
|126
|0
|Cleveland
|13
|38
|46
|415
|34
|1017
|125
|29
|99
|2139
|0
|69
|110
|0
|L.A. Angels
|7
|44
|68
|478
|26
|1326
|71
|27
|113
|2106
|1
|85
|109
|1
|Seattle
|4
|33
|101
|488
|10
|1417
|109
|27
|89
|2182
|1
|69
|113
|0
|Minnesota
|11
|28
|81
|508
|11
|1466
|79
|16
|103
|2096
|2
|61
|104
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|45
|63
|355
|12
|1234
|138
|38
|86
|1906
|0
|70
|110
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|26
|50
|335
|18
|1256
|80
|18
|109
|1929
|0
|81
|102
|0
|Detroit
|12
|28
|40
|434
|8
|1301
|70
|21
|100
|2082
|0
|91
|114
|0
|Oakland
|27
|32
|80
|449
|12
|1306
|132
|26
|108
|1986
|0
|87
|110
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|35
|44
|485
|14
|1232
|88
|30
|107
|1860
|2
|82
|99
|0
