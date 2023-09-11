THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.266.454.33714249337771313224229716200745
Boston.264.437.32914349357181302215731218169687
Houston.261.437.33314449587501293216724816198724
Toronto.260.420.33314349076601276206226014166627
Tampa Bay.258.445.33114448627661255216224522206734
Baltimore.258.430.32414248417281251208027525168705
Cleveland.249.379.31114448965791217185725927109542
L.A. Angels.248.431.32114448766711210210322525206646
Seattle.244.419.32414348506821182203225511191657
Minnesota.242.425.32314348396641172205524020201637
Kansas City.242.395.30014448315811168191023539143560
Chicago White Sox.240.390.29414348755841169189923613156560
Detroit.235.377.30214348275641134182021123143542
Oakland.225.373.30214347035271059175220219151507
N.Y. Yankees.225.400.30214346846021055187318313203581
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas9434550812123674188822151551330
Boston93263433111182962410121160961220
Houston123762492131104992611421172711320
Toronto42861491121140923312122461681090
Tampa Bay5368646261265153419420200601020
Baltimore19454144713117799229719720581260
Cleveland133846415341017125299921390691100
L.A. Angels74468478261326712711321061851091
Seattle433101488101417109278921821691130
Minnesota112881508111466791610320962611040
Kansas City124563355121234138388619060701100
Chicago White Sox152650335181256801810919290811020
Detroit12284043481301702110020820911140
Oakland2732804491213061322610819860871100
N.Y. Yankees7354448514123288301071860282990

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

