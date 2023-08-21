THROUGH AUGUST 20

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.270.459.34012443077021161197626915172672
Boston.262.433.32712442336071109183426615143581
Tampa Bay.259.448.33112642596691104190621519183641
Toronto.258.415.32912542955601109178321711145533
Baltimore.253.424.31912442006121064178123623145595
Houston.252.419.32412542516081070178320511162588
L.A. Angels.250.436.32312542435971062184919520184575
Cleveland.249.377.3111254241500105515992272589466
Kansas City.244.394.30012642375051034166920832121486
Seattle.241.410.32012441975781012172222510155558
Minnesota.239.416.31812542095511007175321016168527
Chicago White Sox.238.387.29512442275141008163520011135496
Detroit.235.378.3001244194490985158718919125472
N.Y. Yankees.230.400.3051244054523933162115813168503
Oakland.223.364.3011244077442910148417218122427
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas9393744110108163166819131501100
Boston9295137511101187219017940851100
Tampa Bay530694004109713036791758055920
Toronto322554129101481281011988157990
Baltimore1840333939103383208817060501090
Houston930504201298490239317902651170
L.A. Angels538644082011586022991846175961
Cleveland1030383592886910025881831059950
Kansas City1241573018107312332741693060940
Seattle430834171012359225781882160990
Minnesota1024734231112896711901806255880
Chicago White Sox1325473031610937616901689064850
Detroit82430368611045518891789077950
N.Y. Yankees734384141310417725971595269850
Oakland25296739611113011423971738074870

