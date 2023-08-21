THROUGH AUGUST 20
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.270
|.459
|.340
|124
|4307
|702
|1161
|1976
|269
|15
|172
|672
|Boston
|.262
|.433
|.327
|124
|4233
|607
|1109
|1834
|266
|15
|143
|581
|Tampa Bay
|.259
|.448
|.331
|126
|4259
|669
|1104
|1906
|215
|19
|183
|641
|Toronto
|.258
|.415
|.329
|125
|4295
|560
|1109
|1783
|217
|11
|145
|533
|Baltimore
|.253
|.424
|.319
|124
|4200
|612
|1064
|1781
|236
|23
|145
|595
|Houston
|.252
|.419
|.324
|125
|4251
|608
|1070
|1783
|205
|11
|162
|588
|L.A. Angels
|.250
|.436
|.323
|125
|4243
|597
|1062
|1849
|195
|20
|184
|575
|Cleveland
|.249
|.377
|.311
|125
|4241
|500
|1055
|1599
|227
|25
|89
|466
|Kansas City
|.244
|.394
|.300
|126
|4237
|505
|1034
|1669
|208
|32
|121
|486
|Seattle
|.241
|.410
|.320
|124
|4197
|578
|1012
|1722
|225
|10
|155
|558
|Minnesota
|.239
|.416
|.318
|125
|4209
|551
|1007
|1753
|210
|16
|168
|527
|Chicago White Sox
|.238
|.387
|.295
|124
|4227
|514
|1008
|1635
|200
|11
|135
|496
|Detroit
|.235
|.378
|.300
|124
|4194
|490
|985
|1587
|189
|19
|125
|472
|N.Y. Yankees
|.230
|.400
|.305
|124
|4054
|523
|933
|1621
|158
|13
|168
|503
|Oakland
|.223
|.364
|.301
|124
|4077
|442
|910
|1484
|172
|18
|122
|427
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|39
|37
|441
|10
|1081
|63
|16
|68
|1913
|1
|50
|110
|0
|Boston
|9
|29
|51
|375
|11
|1011
|87
|21
|90
|1794
|0
|85
|110
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|30
|69
|400
|4
|1097
|130
|36
|79
|1758
|0
|55
|92
|0
|Toronto
|3
|22
|55
|412
|9
|1014
|81
|28
|101
|1988
|1
|57
|99
|0
|Baltimore
|18
|40
|33
|393
|9
|1033
|83
|20
|88
|1706
|0
|50
|109
|0
|Houston
|9
|30
|50
|420
|12
|984
|90
|23
|93
|1790
|2
|65
|117
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|38
|64
|408
|20
|1158
|60
|22
|99
|1846
|1
|75
|96
|1
|Cleveland
|10
|30
|38
|359
|28
|869
|100
|25
|88
|1831
|0
|59
|95
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|41
|57
|301
|8
|1073
|123
|32
|74
|1693
|0
|60
|94
|0
|Seattle
|4
|30
|83
|417
|10
|1235
|92
|25
|78
|1882
|1
|60
|99
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|24
|73
|423
|11
|1289
|67
|11
|90
|1806
|2
|55
|88
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|25
|47
|303
|16
|1093
|76
|16
|90
|1689
|0
|64
|85
|0
|Detroit
|8
|24
|30
|368
|6
|1104
|55
|18
|89
|1789
|0
|77
|95
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|34
|38
|414
|13
|1041
|77
|25
|97
|1595
|2
|69
|85
|0
|Oakland
|25
|29
|67
|396
|11
|1130
|114
|23
|97
|1738
|0
|74
|87
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.