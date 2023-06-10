THROUGH JUNE 9

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.275.457.342622159389593987132882374
Tampa Bay.263.475.338662218380584105411811110363
Toronto.262.421.333652250297590947118775280
Boston.260.426.333642186319569932144669306
L.A. Angels.256.429.330652199313564943101788305
Baltimore.248.415.3196321233065278821171172296
Houston.247.400.316642156292533862108471279
Cleveland.239.361.3066321252415077681171240224
Chicago White Sox.238.387.296652205273525853110768266
N.Y. Yankees.234.421.3036521522995049058110100290
Kansas City.230.379.293632097239482794991561227
Minnesota.229.395.310642152273492849100781259
Seattle.226.374.307622066269466773102565259
Oakland.224.358.30665216023548477490762227
Detroit.222.345.29861205821845771191551211
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas522242084544341132918128550
Tampa Bay317372231555861639902025540
Toronto2112322055085116531066133500
Boston51328215451236753960044460
L.A. Angels023382134568321055978037570
Baltimore1019162136524531249880026650
Houston518291956519351153895126570
Cleveland5181819520445501246934031450
Chicago White Sox713271611154938543868028420
N.Y. Yankees315172027545441639790137530
Kansas City418281666567451036860032470
Minnesota61136221665030641916036420
Seattle112362133599371436882024370
Oakland1211392207597621547947037490
Detroit212172115556371037956036410

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you