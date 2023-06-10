THROUGH JUNE 9
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.275
|.457
|.342
|62
|2159
|389
|593
|987
|132
|8
|82
|374
|Tampa Bay
|.263
|.475
|.338
|66
|2218
|380
|584
|1054
|118
|11
|110
|363
|Toronto
|.262
|.421
|.333
|65
|2250
|297
|590
|947
|118
|7
|75
|280
|Boston
|.260
|.426
|.333
|64
|2186
|319
|569
|932
|144
|6
|69
|306
|L.A. Angels
|.256
|.429
|.330
|65
|2199
|313
|564
|943
|101
|7
|88
|305
|Baltimore
|.248
|.415
|.319
|63
|2123
|306
|527
|882
|117
|11
|72
|296
|Houston
|.247
|.400
|.316
|64
|2156
|292
|533
|862
|108
|4
|71
|279
|Cleveland
|.239
|.361
|.306
|63
|2125
|241
|507
|768
|117
|12
|40
|224
|Chicago White Sox
|.238
|.387
|.296
|65
|2205
|273
|525
|853
|110
|7
|68
|266
|N.Y. Yankees
|.234
|.421
|.303
|65
|2152
|299
|504
|905
|81
|10
|100
|290
|Kansas City
|.230
|.379
|.293
|63
|2097
|239
|482
|794
|99
|15
|61
|227
|Minnesota
|.229
|.395
|.310
|64
|2152
|273
|492
|849
|100
|7
|81
|259
|Seattle
|.226
|.374
|.307
|62
|2066
|269
|466
|773
|102
|5
|65
|259
|Oakland
|.224
|.358
|.306
|65
|2160
|235
|484
|774
|90
|7
|62
|227
|Detroit
|.222
|.345
|.298
|61
|2058
|218
|457
|711
|91
|5
|51
|211
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|22
|24
|208
|4
|544
|34
|11
|32
|918
|1
|28
|55
|0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|17
|37
|223
|1
|555
|86
|16
|39
|902
|0
|25
|54
|0
|Toronto
|2
|11
|23
|220
|5
|508
|51
|16
|53
|1066
|1
|33
|50
|0
|Boston
|5
|13
|28
|215
|4
|512
|36
|7
|53
|960
|0
|44
|46
|0
|L.A. Angels
|0
|23
|38
|213
|4
|568
|32
|10
|55
|978
|0
|37
|57
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|19
|16
|213
|6
|524
|53
|12
|49
|880
|0
|26
|65
|0
|Houston
|5
|18
|29
|195
|6
|519
|35
|11
|53
|895
|1
|26
|57
|0
|Cleveland
|5
|18
|18
|195
|20
|445
|50
|12
|46
|934
|0
|31
|45
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|7
|13
|27
|161
|11
|549
|38
|5
|43
|868
|0
|28
|42
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|15
|17
|202
|7
|545
|44
|16
|39
|790
|1
|37
|53
|0
|Kansas City
|4
|18
|28
|166
|6
|567
|45
|10
|36
|860
|0
|32
|47
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|11
|36
|221
|6
|650
|30
|6
|41
|916
|0
|36
|42
|0
|Seattle
|1
|12
|36
|213
|3
|599
|37
|14
|36
|882
|0
|24
|37
|0
|Oakland
|12
|11
|39
|220
|7
|597
|62
|15
|47
|947
|0
|37
|49
|0
|Detroit
|2
|12
|17
|211
|5
|556
|37
|10
|37
|956
|0
|36
|41
|0
