THROUGH AUGUST 16

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.271.462.34112142056911141194226415169661
Boston.261.430.32712040855781065175625915134553
Toronto.259.414.33012241875461085173421210139520
Tampa Bay.256.444.32712341376361061183820819177608
Houston.252.419.32512241475991043173719710159579
L.A. Angels.251.437.32412241345801036180719120180560
Baltimore.250.419.31712140805841022170822721139567
Cleveland.250.380.3131214113490103015632212488457
Kansas City.244.395.30112241034901001162220032119471
Minnesota.239.417.3171224113540981171520116167516
Seattle.238.404.317120404255396016332149147535
Chicago White Sox.237.385.2951214123498979158819411131482
Detroit.235.378.3001204064477956153518419119459
N.Y. Yankees.231.400.3061213956514913158215413163494
Oakland.223.364.3011213975435888144816718119420
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas9393743110104661166718661471070
Boston829503641097584218617320821060
Toronto32254402999079281011946154980
Tampa Bay529653863106713036771700054910
Houston930494151196489229017472611150
L.A. Angels537644032011325722991807172930
Baltimore1738323849101081208616560501070
Cleveland1030383472884210024871784058910
Kansas City1239552978104911731711641055920
Minnesota1022704141012476511871762254870
Seattle430774051011878425751795157920
Chicago White Sox1325472991510737416851657062850
Detroit62429356610675118851735075940
N.Y. Yankees734364061310077625951555266820
Oakland24296339110109611422951690071830

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you