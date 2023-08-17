THROUGH AUGUST 16
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.271
|.462
|.341
|121
|4205
|691
|1141
|1942
|264
|15
|169
|661
|Boston
|.261
|.430
|.327
|120
|4085
|578
|1065
|1756
|259
|15
|134
|553
|Toronto
|.259
|.414
|.330
|122
|4187
|546
|1085
|1734
|212
|10
|139
|520
|Tampa Bay
|.256
|.444
|.327
|123
|4137
|636
|1061
|1838
|208
|19
|177
|608
|Houston
|.252
|.419
|.325
|122
|4147
|599
|1043
|1737
|197
|10
|159
|579
|L.A. Angels
|.251
|.437
|.324
|122
|4134
|580
|1036
|1807
|191
|20
|180
|560
|Baltimore
|.250
|.419
|.317
|121
|4080
|584
|1022
|1708
|227
|21
|139
|567
|Cleveland
|.250
|.380
|.313
|121
|4113
|490
|1030
|1563
|221
|24
|88
|457
|Kansas City
|.244
|.395
|.301
|122
|4103
|490
|1001
|1622
|200
|32
|119
|471
|Minnesota
|.239
|.417
|.317
|122
|4113
|540
|981
|1715
|201
|16
|167
|516
|Seattle
|.238
|.404
|.317
|120
|4042
|553
|960
|1633
|214
|9
|147
|535
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.385
|.295
|121
|4123
|498
|979
|1588
|194
|11
|131
|482
|Detroit
|.235
|.378
|.300
|120
|4064
|477
|956
|1535
|184
|19
|119
|459
|N.Y. Yankees
|.231
|.400
|.306
|121
|3956
|514
|913
|1582
|154
|13
|163
|494
|Oakland
|.223
|.364
|.301
|121
|3975
|435
|888
|1448
|167
|18
|119
|420
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|9
|39
|37
|431
|10
|1046
|61
|16
|67
|1866
|1
|47
|107
|0
|Boston
|8
|29
|50
|364
|10
|975
|84
|21
|86
|1732
|0
|82
|106
|0
|Toronto
|3
|22
|54
|402
|9
|990
|79
|28
|101
|1946
|1
|54
|98
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|29
|65
|386
|3
|1067
|130
|36
|77
|1700
|0
|54
|91
|0
|Houston
|9
|30
|49
|415
|11
|964
|89
|22
|90
|1747
|2
|61
|115
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|37
|64
|403
|20
|1132
|57
|22
|99
|1807
|1
|72
|93
|0
|Baltimore
|17
|38
|32
|384
|9
|1010
|81
|20
|86
|1656
|0
|50
|107
|0
|Cleveland
|10
|30
|38
|347
|28
|842
|100
|24
|87
|1784
|0
|58
|91
|0
|Kansas City
|12
|39
|55
|297
|8
|1049
|117
|31
|71
|1641
|0
|55
|92
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|22
|70
|414
|10
|1247
|65
|11
|87
|1762
|2
|54
|87
|0
|Seattle
|4
|30
|77
|405
|10
|1187
|84
|25
|75
|1795
|1
|57
|92
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|25
|47
|299
|15
|1073
|74
|16
|85
|1657
|0
|62
|85
|0
|Detroit
|6
|24
|29
|356
|6
|1067
|51
|18
|85
|1735
|0
|75
|94
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|34
|36
|406
|13
|1007
|76
|25
|95
|1555
|2
|66
|82
|0
|Oakland
|24
|29
|63
|391
|10
|1096
|114
|22
|95
|1690
|0
|71
|83
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.