THROUGH JULY 29

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.273.459.3421053662606998168122911144581
Boston.265.435.3321043560521943155023114116499
Toronto.262.422.332105361047994715221889123454
L.A. Angels.257.449.3331053574526917160516817162507
Tampa Bay.254.445.3271073575553909159018716154530
Cleveland.253.385.316105359443691113841942179409
Houston.250.417.319105356550489014871749135487
Baltimore.248.418.3171043505502870146419417122486
Chicago White Sox.239.391.2971063625446867141917510119433
Minnesota.238.414.3161063581469851148218115140446
Kansas City.235.381.295106354240183413511732896386
Seattle.233.397.312104348747181313841838124454
Detroit.231.367.299105355241182213051551798398
N.Y. Yankees.230.404.3031043406454785137713612144436
Oakland.224.361.3031063492387781125914417100372
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas6333436788985415591599144950
Boston8254632378497518731519070880
Toronto3214334288477326891671149820
L.A. Angels33356370139655020861592160800
Tampa Bay52859340391912032661458042790
Cleveland92634304257288621741577049740
Houston92740337108257519811475152960
Baltimore14313033588676717701421041940
Chicago White Sox112243264149316415731457056710
Minnesota1020613571010985611741546246750
Kansas City9315126079359026561417050780
Seattle32767347810267219621525150750
Detroit5222432869324815711527065840
N.Y. Yankees73034333138426321791306261680
Oakland232659349997810321801496064720

