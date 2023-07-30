THROUGH JULY 29
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.273
|.459
|.342
|105
|3662
|606
|998
|1681
|229
|11
|144
|581
|Boston
|.265
|.435
|.332
|104
|3560
|521
|943
|1550
|231
|14
|116
|499
|Toronto
|.262
|.422
|.332
|105
|3610
|479
|947
|1522
|188
|9
|123
|454
|L.A. Angels
|.257
|.449
|.333
|105
|3574
|526
|917
|1605
|168
|17
|162
|507
|Tampa Bay
|.254
|.445
|.327
|107
|3575
|553
|909
|1590
|187
|16
|154
|530
|Cleveland
|.253
|.385
|.316
|105
|3594
|436
|911
|1384
|194
|21
|79
|409
|Houston
|.250
|.417
|.319
|105
|3565
|504
|890
|1487
|174
|9
|135
|487
|Baltimore
|.248
|.418
|.317
|104
|3505
|502
|870
|1464
|194
|17
|122
|486
|Chicago White Sox
|.239
|.391
|.297
|106
|3625
|446
|867
|1419
|175
|10
|119
|433
|Minnesota
|.238
|.414
|.316
|106
|3581
|469
|851
|1482
|181
|15
|140
|446
|Kansas City
|.235
|.381
|.295
|106
|3542
|401
|834
|1351
|173
|28
|96
|386
|Seattle
|.233
|.397
|.312
|104
|3487
|471
|813
|1384
|183
|8
|124
|454
|Detroit
|.231
|.367
|.299
|105
|3552
|411
|822
|1305
|155
|17
|98
|398
|N.Y. Yankees
|.230
|.404
|.303
|104
|3406
|454
|785
|1377
|136
|12
|144
|436
|Oakland
|.224
|.361
|.303
|106
|3492
|387
|781
|1259
|144
|17
|100
|372
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|6
|33
|34
|367
|8
|898
|54
|15
|59
|1599
|1
|44
|95
|0
|Boston
|8
|25
|46
|323
|7
|849
|75
|18
|73
|1519
|0
|70
|88
|0
|Toronto
|3
|21
|43
|342
|8
|847
|73
|26
|89
|1671
|1
|49
|82
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|33
|56
|370
|13
|965
|50
|20
|86
|1592
|1
|60
|80
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|28
|59
|340
|3
|919
|120
|32
|66
|1458
|0
|42
|79
|0
|Cleveland
|9
|26
|34
|304
|25
|728
|86
|21
|74
|1577
|0
|49
|74
|0
|Houston
|9
|27
|40
|337
|10
|825
|75
|19
|81
|1475
|1
|52
|96
|0
|Baltimore
|14
|31
|30
|335
|8
|867
|67
|17
|70
|1421
|0
|41
|94
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|22
|43
|264
|14
|931
|64
|15
|73
|1457
|0
|56
|71
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|20
|61
|357
|10
|1098
|56
|11
|74
|1546
|2
|46
|75
|0
|Kansas City
|9
|31
|51
|260
|7
|935
|90
|26
|56
|1417
|0
|50
|78
|0
|Seattle
|3
|27
|67
|347
|8
|1026
|72
|19
|62
|1525
|1
|50
|75
|0
|Detroit
|5
|22
|24
|328
|6
|932
|48
|15
|71
|1527
|0
|65
|84
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|30
|34
|333
|13
|842
|63
|21
|79
|1306
|2
|61
|68
|0
|Oakland
|23
|26
|59
|349
|9
|978
|103
|21
|80
|1496
|0
|64
|72
|0
