THROUGH AUGUST 20

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.263.432.3251194060562106617532275150549
Chicago White Sox.259.385.3131214188509108416112058102482
Boston.255.406.3151214165545106016912749113521
Cleveland.252.385.3151204094521103315772182294496
Minnesota.251.414.32011839955271001165519812144508
Houston.245.426.31912240805601001173721611166545
Kansas City.243.377.3051224092465995154118229102446
Texas.241.393.3051204074531982160316815141502
N.Y. Yankees.241.431.325121406060997717511727196582
Baltimore.239.394.3061204049515967159421817125486
Tampa Bay.238.377.3071193984492948150320914106467
Seattle.232.384.3151214036505938155017715135482
L.A. Angels.227.378.2951203985459904150615524133440
Detroit.226.331.282122401938891013301731771371
Oakland.215.345.279121396340985213671897104383
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8274134599214724971684060930
Chicago White Sox1426542918945417941809074940
Boston9394533817101339168818091651060
Cleveland143855336158298018811787069930
Minnesota9314038579572513911729058831
Houston63144410139036016801706057950
Kansas City133332348597275238217770671080
Texas732343521110509229571636173961
N.Y. Yankees830554642210357524891781051760
Baltimore1038683408103572237117100731050
Tampa Bay62337369910536831651673060810
Seattle733674381410326320821714044880
L.A. Angels2019423512311536324681596261990
Detroit630402834106836198516060701000
Oakland142442319610126520821517072970

