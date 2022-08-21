THROUGH AUGUST 20
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.263
|.432
|.325
|119
|4060
|562
|1066
|1753
|227
|5
|150
|549
|Chicago White Sox
|.259
|.385
|.313
|121
|4188
|509
|1084
|1611
|205
|8
|102
|482
|Boston
|.255
|.406
|.315
|121
|4165
|545
|1060
|1691
|274
|9
|113
|521
|Cleveland
|.252
|.385
|.315
|120
|4094
|521
|1033
|1577
|218
|22
|94
|496
|Minnesota
|.251
|.414
|.320
|118
|3995
|527
|1001
|1655
|198
|12
|144
|508
|Houston
|.245
|.426
|.319
|122
|4080
|560
|1001
|1737
|216
|11
|166
|545
|Kansas City
|.243
|.377
|.305
|122
|4092
|465
|995
|1541
|182
|29
|102
|446
|Texas
|.241
|.393
|.305
|120
|4074
|531
|982
|1603
|168
|15
|141
|502
|N.Y. Yankees
|.241
|.431
|.325
|121
|4060
|609
|977
|1751
|172
|7
|196
|582
|Baltimore
|.239
|.394
|.306
|120
|4049
|515
|967
|1594
|218
|17
|125
|486
|Tampa Bay
|.238
|.377
|.307
|119
|3984
|492
|948
|1503
|209
|14
|106
|467
|Seattle
|.232
|.384
|.315
|121
|4036
|505
|938
|1550
|177
|15
|135
|482
|L.A. Angels
|.227
|.378
|.295
|120
|3985
|459
|904
|1506
|155
|24
|133
|440
|Detroit
|.226
|.331
|.282
|122
|4019
|388
|910
|1330
|173
|17
|71
|371
|Oakland
|.215
|.345
|.279
|121
|3963
|409
|852
|1367
|189
|7
|104
|383
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|27
|41
|345
|9
|921
|47
|24
|97
|1684
|0
|60
|93
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|26
|54
|291
|8
|945
|41
|7
|94
|1809
|0
|74
|94
|0
|Boston
|9
|39
|45
|338
|17
|1013
|39
|16
|88
|1809
|1
|65
|106
|0
|Cleveland
|14
|38
|55
|336
|15
|829
|80
|18
|81
|1787
|0
|69
|93
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|31
|40
|385
|7
|957
|25
|13
|91
|1729
|0
|58
|83
|1
|Houston
|6
|31
|44
|410
|13
|903
|60
|16
|80
|1706
|0
|57
|95
|0
|Kansas City
|13
|33
|32
|348
|5
|972
|75
|23
|82
|1777
|0
|67
|108
|0
|Texas
|7
|32
|34
|352
|11
|1050
|92
|29
|57
|1636
|1
|73
|96
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|8
|30
|55
|464
|22
|1035
|75
|24
|89
|1781
|0
|51
|76
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|38
|68
|340
|8
|1035
|72
|23
|71
|1710
|0
|73
|105
|0
|Tampa Bay
|6
|23
|37
|369
|9
|1053
|68
|31
|65
|1673
|0
|60
|81
|0
|Seattle
|7
|33
|67
|438
|14
|1032
|63
|20
|82
|1714
|0
|44
|88
|0
|L.A. Angels
|20
|19
|42
|351
|23
|1153
|63
|24
|68
|1596
|2
|61
|99
|0
|Detroit
|6
|30
|40
|283
|4
|1068
|36
|19
|85
|1606
|0
|70
|100
|0
|Oakland
|14
|24
|42
|319
|6
|1012
|65
|20
|82
|1517
|0
|72
|97
|0
