THROUGH SEPTEMBER 25

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.261.430.32715352447281370225529712188711
Chicago White Sox.259.391.3141535321659137720822578144627
Boston.258.410.32115252236871345214033612145658
Cleveland.252.383.31515352496591324200926129122624
Minnesota.248.402.31615351766551282208225317171628
Houston.246.421.31915451417041266216226811202683
Kansas City.245.381.30715351226081254195023736129585
Texas.242.398.30415251596741246205421519185640
Tampa Bay.242.381.31115351306431243195428215133612
N.Y. Yankees.241.429.3251525096770123021842158241731
Baltimore.236.388.30415251016351204197825720159603
Detroit.230.345.2861525042513116217372242799490
L.A. Angels.230.387.29515351215891180198320229181566
Seattle.229.390.31315250476431155196722219184618
Oakland.217.349.28215350225401092175424114131510
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto83053475131172643112822360761140
Chicago White Sox163368376911935310121226811001130
Boston124858449221307512011923461801230
Cleveland1950764263210401122610823120891230
Minnesota104357481101269311712422460751132
Houston84159512181127802210921531691170
Kansas City18434743571216100309721720761430
Texas93745434111347124387520551961242
Tampa Bay7315547113131089358621840801040
N.Y. Yankees13386458334129697311102230171940
Baltimore12417943710130590308921451841371
Detroit9415435361333432210420030891270
L.A. Angels22244843224147376268620542781320
Seattle93983557161299762510921240631080
Oakland21315840661315732110619370881290

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you