THROUGH AUGUST 13

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.263.435.3261123823531100716632115145518
Chicago White Sox.259.386.312114396048510241529192899461
Boston.253.408.3141153955513100116152639111490
Minnesota.251.417.3211123795503951158219012139486
Cleveland.251.384.314113385748997014812042089465
Kansas City.246.383.309115387145395414811752998434
N.Y. Yankees.244.441.330114383259693416881666192570
Houston.243.425.3181153824519931162619911158504
Texas.241.397.3031133845506926152515913138479
Baltimore.240.394.3071133816482915150420815117455
Tampa Bay.238.377.3071123751460892141319412101437
Seattle.232.383.3151153821464886146317212127444
L.A. Angels.227.380.2961143790440861143915022128421
Detroit.225.330.282115378536585312481631766349
Oakland.215.344.27711437333848031284179796359
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto8253932998694622931599051880
Chicago White Sox1425512687888396851707070900
Boston937433231696939158117161631030
Minnesota8303936779202313871635057771
Cleveland133849318137827316751674066890
Kansas City113130334590372237716800631030
N.Y. Yankees73052453229637324831696048730
Houston62842392138465616771610054850
Texas730313261010028627541528168921
Baltimore10346732189787123691635068990
Tampa Bay6223534999956529641570057750
Seattle62963413139805720801626040840
L.A. Angels2016403392310936223651534159960
Detroit52840269410043018781522068950
Oakland12233928959596319771407067930

