THROUGH AUGUST 13
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.263
|.435
|.326
|112
|3823
|531
|1007
|1663
|211
|5
|145
|518
|Chicago White Sox
|.259
|.386
|.312
|114
|3960
|485
|1024
|1529
|192
|8
|99
|461
|Boston
|.253
|.408
|.314
|115
|3955
|513
|1001
|1615
|263
|9
|111
|490
|Minnesota
|.251
|.417
|.321
|112
|3795
|503
|951
|1582
|190
|12
|139
|486
|Cleveland
|.251
|.384
|.314
|113
|3857
|489
|970
|1481
|204
|20
|89
|465
|Kansas City
|.246
|.383
|.309
|115
|3871
|453
|954
|1481
|175
|29
|98
|434
|N.Y. Yankees
|.244
|.441
|.330
|114
|3832
|596
|934
|1688
|166
|6
|192
|570
|Houston
|.243
|.425
|.318
|115
|3824
|519
|931
|1626
|199
|11
|158
|504
|Texas
|.241
|.397
|.303
|113
|3845
|506
|926
|1525
|159
|13
|138
|479
|Baltimore
|.240
|.394
|.307
|113
|3816
|482
|915
|1504
|208
|15
|117
|455
|Tampa Bay
|.238
|.377
|.307
|112
|3751
|460
|892
|1413
|194
|12
|101
|437
|Seattle
|.232
|.383
|.315
|115
|3821
|464
|886
|1463
|172
|12
|127
|444
|L.A. Angels
|.227
|.380
|.296
|114
|3790
|440
|861
|1439
|150
|22
|128
|421
|Detroit
|.225
|.330
|.282
|115
|3785
|365
|853
|1248
|163
|17
|66
|349
|Oakland
|.215
|.344
|.277
|114
|3733
|384
|803
|1284
|179
|7
|96
|359
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|8
|25
|39
|329
|9
|869
|46
|22
|93
|1599
|0
|51
|88
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|14
|25
|51
|268
|7
|888
|39
|6
|85
|1707
|0
|70
|90
|0
|Boston
|9
|37
|43
|323
|16
|969
|39
|15
|81
|1716
|1
|63
|103
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|30
|39
|367
|7
|920
|23
|13
|87
|1635
|0
|57
|77
|1
|Cleveland
|13
|38
|49
|318
|13
|782
|73
|16
|75
|1674
|0
|66
|89
|0
|Kansas City
|11
|31
|30
|334
|5
|903
|72
|23
|77
|1680
|0
|63
|103
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|30
|52
|453
|22
|963
|73
|24
|83
|1696
|0
|48
|73
|0
|Houston
|6
|28
|42
|392
|13
|846
|56
|16
|77
|1610
|0
|54
|85
|0
|Texas
|7
|30
|31
|326
|10
|1002
|86
|27
|54
|1528
|1
|68
|92
|1
|Baltimore
|10
|34
|67
|321
|8
|978
|71
|23
|69
|1635
|0
|68
|99
|0
|Tampa Bay
|6
|22
|35
|349
|9
|995
|65
|29
|64
|1570
|0
|57
|75
|0
|Seattle
|6
|29
|63
|413
|13
|980
|57
|20
|80
|1626
|0
|40
|84
|0
|L.A. Angels
|20
|16
|40
|339
|23
|1093
|62
|23
|65
|1534
|1
|59
|96
|0
|Detroit
|5
|28
|40
|269
|4
|1004
|30
|18
|78
|1522
|0
|68
|95
|0
|Oakland
|12
|23
|39
|289
|5
|959
|63
|19
|77
|1407
|0
|67
|93
|0
