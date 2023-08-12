THROUGH AUGUST 11
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.271
|.462
|.341
|116
|4029
|661
|1090
|1860
|254
|12
|164
|634
|Boston
|.262
|.431
|.328
|116
|3954
|563
|1034
|1703
|254
|14
|129
|540
|Toronto
|.260
|.417
|.330
|118
|4057
|525
|1054
|1690
|208
|10
|136
|499
|L.A. Angels
|.254
|.443
|.328
|117
|3979
|570
|1010
|1762
|187
|20
|175
|550
|Tampa Bay
|.254
|.444
|.327
|118
|3953
|612
|1006
|1757
|199
|18
|172
|586
|Baltimore
|.252
|.422
|.320
|116
|3908
|569
|984
|1651
|220
|21
|135
|552
|Houston
|.250
|.417
|.323
|117
|3973
|568
|995
|1658
|189
|9
|152
|550
|Cleveland
|.248
|.378
|.312
|117
|3969
|471
|986
|1500
|213
|23
|85
|439
|Kansas City
|.241
|.392
|.299
|118
|3957
|466
|952
|1553
|197
|31
|114
|448
|Seattle
|.238
|.404
|.316
|115
|3860
|528
|917
|1560
|202
|9
|141
|510
|Chicago White Sox
|.238
|.387
|.295
|117
|3988
|485
|949
|1544
|189
|11
|128
|470
|Minnesota
|.237
|.414
|.315
|118
|3974
|517
|940
|1647
|198
|16
|159
|493
|Detroit
|.234
|.371
|.299
|116
|3926
|457
|918
|1457
|179
|18
|108
|439
|N.Y. Yankees
|.233
|.406
|.308
|116
|3804
|503
|886
|1545
|152
|12
|161
|484
|Oakland
|.222
|.360
|.300
|116
|3800
|411
|842
|1367
|156
|18
|111
|396
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|8
|35
|36
|410
|8
|1005
|59
|15
|63
|1777
|1
|46
|102
|0
|Boston
|8
|28
|50
|353
|10
|947
|81
|21
|83
|1683
|0
|80
|104
|0
|Toronto
|3
|22
|50
|384
|9
|955
|76
|26
|99
|1880
|1
|52
|95
|0
|L.A. Angels
|5
|36
|63
|395
|20
|1088
|56
|20
|95
|1764
|1
|67
|91
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|28
|62
|376
|3
|1012
|126
|34
|74
|1617
|0
|50
|86
|0
|Baltimore
|16
|36
|31
|375
|9
|972
|78
|20
|79
|1586
|0
|46
|101
|0
|Houston
|9
|29
|47
|392
|11
|927
|87
|22
|86
|1675
|2
|56
|111
|0
|Cleveland
|10
|28
|37
|342
|28
|810
|96
|24
|84
|1727
|0
|54
|87
|0
|Kansas City
|11
|36
|55
|289
|8
|1027
|115
|29
|64
|1586
|0
|53
|88
|0
|Seattle
|3
|29
|71
|386
|9
|1134
|78
|23
|73
|1707
|1
|53
|84
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|13
|25
|46
|289
|14
|1039
|72
|16
|84
|1602
|0
|62
|81
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|21
|67
|395
|10
|1210
|61
|11
|84
|1694
|2
|52
|82
|0
|Detroit
|6
|23
|28
|349
|6
|1033
|50
|16
|80
|1687
|0
|74
|90
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|34
|35
|390
|13
|962
|70
|25
|87
|1496
|2
|63
|76
|0
|Oakland
|24
|28
|59
|381
|10
|1058
|111
|22
|89
|1612
|0
|70
|79
|0
