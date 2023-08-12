THROUGH AUGUST 11

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.271.462.34111640296611090186025412164634
Boston.262.431.32811639545631034170325414129540
Toronto.260.417.33011840575251054169020810136499
L.A. Angels.254.443.32811739795701010176218720175550
Tampa Bay.254.444.32711839536121006175719918172586
Baltimore.252.422.3201163908569984165122021135552
Houston.250.417.323117397356899516581899152550
Cleveland.248.378.312117396947198615002132385439
Kansas City.241.392.2991183957466952155319731114448
Seattle.238.404.316115386052891715602029141510
Chicago White Sox.238.387.2951173988485949154418911128470
Minnesota.237.414.3151183974517940164719816159493
Detroit.234.371.2991163926457918145717918108439
N.Y. Yankees.233.406.3081163804503886154515212161484
Oakland.222.360.3001163800411842136715618111396
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas835364108100559156317771461020
Boston828503531094781218316830801040
Toronto3225038499557626991880152950
L.A. Angels536633952010885620951764167910
Tampa Bay528623763101212634741617050860
Baltimore163631375997278207915860461010
Houston929473921192787228616752561110
Cleveland102837342288109624841727054870
Kansas City1136552898102711529641586053880
Seattle32971386911347823731707153840
Chicago White Sox1325462891410397216841602062810
Minnesota1021673951012106111841694252820
Detroit62328349610335016801687074900
N.Y. Yankees73435390139627025871496263760
Oakland24285938110105811122891612070790

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

