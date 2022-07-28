THROUGH JULY 27

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Toronto.267.441.33198336647990014831925127466
Chicago White Sox.257.384.3129834184308791314171684409
Boston.255.411.3169934174528711405221899430
Cleveland.253.389.31697330342983612861811977408
Minnesota.252.420.323983315448837139216910122433
Kansas City.247.380.31098330937981812561532479361
N.Y. Yankees.246.444.33199332552581814751416168500
Tampa Bay.241.384.30898329641079412651741291389
Texas.239.399.301973307439791131913910123416
Houston.239.424.31699328443978613911679140426
Seattle.236.389.319993298406777128315212110388
Baltimore.234.387.302983310412776128217713101388
L.A. Angels.231.382.301983258385751124513017110369
Detroit.229.335.28699325532074610921351759305
Oakland.214.342.27510132973457071127157783321
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Toronto7213829187654118771443045800
Chicago White Sox1219452367762384731458064770
Boston83339283158233712631502160860
Cleveland123539280126755915691435059770
Minnesota6263532238001513741408049691
Kansas City10252728657526221661469052880
N.Y. Yankees72747389208326517741475044590
Tampa Bay5193229498656025581385050690
Texas5252427798427824421294161821
Houston62137343127414915661386051710
Seattle42455359118535318651434033730
Baltimore8266027478606018601407060850
L.A. Angels161333301199525718591323155790
Detroit5243123938382715711314053750
Oakland10233625058525616651233064830

