THROUGH JULY 27
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Toronto
|.267
|.441
|.331
|98
|3366
|479
|900
|1483
|192
|5
|127
|466
|Chicago White Sox
|.257
|.384
|.312
|98
|3418
|430
|879
|1314
|171
|6
|84
|409
|Boston
|.255
|.411
|.316
|99
|3417
|452
|871
|1405
|221
|8
|99
|430
|Cleveland
|.253
|.389
|.316
|97
|3303
|429
|836
|1286
|181
|19
|77
|408
|Minnesota
|.252
|.420
|.323
|98
|3315
|448
|837
|1392
|169
|10
|122
|433
|Kansas City
|.247
|.380
|.310
|98
|3309
|379
|818
|1256
|153
|24
|79
|361
|N.Y. Yankees
|.246
|.444
|.331
|99
|3325
|525
|818
|1475
|141
|6
|168
|500
|Tampa Bay
|.241
|.384
|.308
|98
|3296
|410
|794
|1265
|174
|12
|91
|389
|Texas
|.239
|.399
|.301
|97
|3307
|439
|791
|1319
|139
|10
|123
|416
|Houston
|.239
|.424
|.316
|99
|3284
|439
|786
|1391
|167
|9
|140
|426
|Seattle
|.236
|.389
|.319
|99
|3298
|406
|777
|1283
|152
|12
|110
|388
|Baltimore
|.234
|.387
|.302
|98
|3310
|412
|776
|1282
|177
|13
|101
|388
|L.A. Angels
|.231
|.382
|.301
|98
|3258
|385
|751
|1245
|130
|17
|110
|369
|Detroit
|.229
|.335
|.286
|99
|3255
|320
|746
|1092
|135
|17
|59
|305
|Oakland
|.214
|.342
|.275
|101
|3297
|345
|707
|1127
|157
|7
|83
|321
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Toronto
|7
|21
|38
|291
|8
|765
|41
|18
|77
|1443
|0
|45
|80
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|12
|19
|45
|236
|7
|762
|38
|4
|73
|1458
|0
|64
|77
|0
|Boston
|8
|33
|39
|283
|15
|823
|37
|12
|63
|1502
|1
|60
|86
|0
|Cleveland
|12
|35
|39
|280
|12
|675
|59
|15
|69
|1435
|0
|59
|77
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|26
|35
|322
|3
|800
|15
|13
|74
|1408
|0
|49
|69
|1
|Kansas City
|10
|25
|27
|286
|5
|752
|62
|21
|66
|1469
|0
|52
|88
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|27
|47
|389
|20
|832
|65
|17
|74
|1475
|0
|44
|59
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|19
|32
|294
|9
|865
|60
|25
|58
|1385
|0
|50
|69
|0
|Texas
|5
|25
|24
|277
|9
|842
|78
|24
|42
|1294
|1
|61
|82
|1
|Houston
|6
|21
|37
|343
|12
|741
|49
|15
|66
|1386
|0
|51
|71
|0
|Seattle
|4
|24
|55
|359
|11
|853
|53
|18
|65
|1434
|0
|33
|73
|0
|Baltimore
|8
|26
|60
|274
|7
|860
|60
|18
|60
|1407
|0
|60
|85
|0
|L.A. Angels
|16
|13
|33
|301
|19
|952
|57
|18
|59
|1323
|1
|55
|79
|0
|Detroit
|5
|24
|31
|239
|3
|838
|27
|15
|71
|1314
|0
|53
|75
|0
|Oakland
|10
|23
|36
|250
|5
|852
|56
|16
|65
|1233
|0
|64
|83
|0
