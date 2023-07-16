THROUGH JULY 15

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.275.463.34393326554589915112109128523
Boston.264.432.332933192463842138021112101444
Toronto.261.419.32893319742283413381719105399
Tampa Bay.259.454.331953195516828144917115140493
L.A. Angels.258.445.331933167461816141014614140443
Baltimore.255.426.324913085453786131516615111440
Cleveland.250.375.31492313936978511761671962343
Houston.249.408.31893314943678412841567110419
Chicago White Sox.237.390.29594320338875912491609104377
Minnesota.234.403.311933121395729125815510118375
Seattle.231.388.31191305340870511841567103393
N.Y. Yankees.231.410.300933055408707125212812131393
Kansas City.231.369.29393309734071611431482179325
Detroit.230.369.29991308235771011381371587346
Oakland.222.355.30094310734069011021231487327
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas6303132187935013511435141840
Boston7224329477606213691374063770
Toronto2183529357366824761447146720
Tampa Bay52646310382011230571300038770
L.A. Angels3304831688344517801392052720
Baltimore11272730377546517621269036820
Cleveland62629273256537519671387044630
Houston92435296107266718761302146840
Chicago White Sox101941230148295414651276046580
Minnesota915503107940469661333245660
Seattle1245531368946219541334146670
N.Y. Yankees62327283107465420671143256660
Kansas City8294524068457925511267045670
Detroit5192029158184413611333057700
Oakland18215130688679519671319056670

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you