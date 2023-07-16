THROUGH JULY 15
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.275
|.463
|.343
|93
|3265
|545
|899
|1511
|210
|9
|128
|523
|Boston
|.264
|.432
|.332
|93
|3192
|463
|842
|1380
|211
|12
|101
|444
|Toronto
|.261
|.419
|.328
|93
|3197
|422
|834
|1338
|171
|9
|105
|399
|Tampa Bay
|.259
|.454
|.331
|95
|3195
|516
|828
|1449
|171
|15
|140
|493
|L.A. Angels
|.258
|.445
|.331
|93
|3167
|461
|816
|1410
|146
|14
|140
|443
|Baltimore
|.255
|.426
|.324
|91
|3085
|453
|786
|1315
|166
|15
|111
|440
|Cleveland
|.250
|.375
|.314
|92
|3139
|369
|785
|1176
|167
|19
|62
|343
|Houston
|.249
|.408
|.318
|93
|3149
|436
|784
|1284
|156
|7
|110
|419
|Chicago White Sox
|.237
|.390
|.295
|94
|3203
|388
|759
|1249
|160
|9
|104
|377
|Minnesota
|.234
|.403
|.311
|93
|3121
|395
|729
|1258
|155
|10
|118
|375
|Seattle
|.231
|.388
|.311
|91
|3053
|408
|705
|1184
|156
|7
|103
|393
|N.Y. Yankees
|.231
|.410
|.300
|93
|3055
|408
|707
|1252
|128
|12
|131
|393
|Kansas City
|.231
|.369
|.293
|93
|3097
|340
|716
|1143
|148
|21
|79
|325
|Detroit
|.230
|.369
|.299
|91
|3082
|357
|710
|1138
|137
|15
|87
|346
|Oakland
|.222
|.355
|.300
|94
|3107
|340
|690
|1102
|123
|14
|87
|327
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|6
|30
|31
|321
|8
|793
|50
|13
|51
|1435
|1
|41
|84
|0
|Boston
|7
|22
|43
|294
|7
|760
|62
|13
|69
|1374
|0
|63
|77
|0
|Toronto
|2
|18
|35
|293
|5
|736
|68
|24
|76
|1447
|1
|46
|72
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|26
|46
|310
|3
|820
|112
|30
|57
|1300
|0
|38
|77
|0
|L.A. Angels
|3
|30
|48
|316
|8
|834
|45
|17
|80
|1392
|0
|52
|72
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|27
|27
|303
|7
|754
|65
|17
|62
|1269
|0
|36
|82
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|26
|29
|273
|25
|653
|75
|19
|67
|1387
|0
|44
|63
|0
|Houston
|9
|24
|35
|296
|10
|726
|67
|18
|76
|1302
|1
|46
|84
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|10
|19
|41
|230
|14
|829
|54
|14
|65
|1276
|0
|46
|58
|0
|Minnesota
|9
|15
|50
|310
|7
|940
|46
|9
|66
|1333
|2
|45
|66
|0
|Seattle
|1
|24
|55
|313
|6
|894
|62
|19
|54
|1334
|1
|46
|67
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|6
|23
|27
|283
|10
|746
|54
|20
|67
|1143
|2
|56
|66
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|29
|45
|240
|6
|845
|79
|25
|51
|1267
|0
|45
|67
|0
|Detroit
|5
|19
|20
|291
|5
|818
|44
|13
|61
|1333
|0
|57
|70
|0
|Oakland
|18
|21
|51
|306
|8
|867
|95
|19
|67
|1319
|0
|56
|67
|0
