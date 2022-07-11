THROUGH JULY 10
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.261
|.417
|.325
|86
|2984
|410
|779
|1243
|197
|6
|85
|393
|Toronto
|.257
|.430
|.323
|87
|2967
|397
|763
|1275
|168
|4
|112
|385
|Chicago White Sox
|.255
|.379
|.311
|84
|2926
|360
|747
|1110
|147
|6
|68
|340
|Minnesota
|.254
|.424
|.324
|88
|2973
|404
|754
|1260
|155
|9
|111
|390
|Cleveland
|.246
|.382
|.310
|83
|2816
|358
|693
|1076
|153
|16
|66
|339
|N.Y. Yankees
|.245
|.444
|.327
|86
|2862
|450
|700
|1270
|120
|6
|146
|427
|Houston
|.243
|.431
|.322
|85
|2819
|384
|684
|1215
|143
|8
|124
|376
|Kansas City
|.241
|.377
|.307
|84
|2835
|328
|684
|1068
|131
|20
|71
|314
|Texas
|.240
|.400
|.300
|83
|2821
|372
|677
|1129
|104
|9
|110
|352
|Tampa Bay
|.238
|.380
|.304
|85
|2860
|350
|680
|1086
|144
|11
|80
|333
|Seattle
|.234
|.386
|.317
|87
|2896
|354
|679
|1118
|138
|11
|93
|338
|L.A. Angels
|.232
|.389
|.302
|87
|2886
|347
|670
|1124
|119
|13
|103
|336
|Baltimore
|.231
|.382
|.299
|87
|2934
|360
|678
|1120
|157
|12
|87
|340
|Detroit
|.230
|.337
|.288
|85
|2777
|270
|638
|936
|110
|16
|52
|260
|Oakland
|.209
|.327
|.271
|87
|2820
|273
|589
|921
|132
|7
|62
|251
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|7
|32
|36
|260
|14
|691
|31
|10
|57
|1358
|1
|44
|72
|0
|Toronto
|7
|18
|36
|262
|8
|681
|32
|15
|65
|1285
|0
|41
|73
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|11
|18
|40
|203
|7
|658
|35
|4
|60
|1273
|0
|55
|61
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|24
|29
|291
|2
|720
|14
|11
|68
|1249
|0
|45
|65
|1
|Cleveland
|8
|31
|31
|244
|9
|582
|52
|14
|57
|1207
|0
|54
|67
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|7
|26
|32
|332
|17
|715
|58
|14
|65
|1233
|0
|38
|50
|0
|Houston
|5
|19
|31
|306
|7
|631
|41
|13
|56
|1198
|0
|43
|63
|0
|Kansas City
|8
|19
|21
|258
|4
|645
|49
|15
|60
|1241
|0
|37
|70
|0
|Texas
|4
|22
|19
|231
|6
|710
|66
|21
|37
|1089
|1
|54
|74
|1
|Tampa Bay
|3
|17
|25
|255
|8
|748
|58
|23
|47
|1190
|0
|48
|62
|0
|Seattle
|3
|21
|48
|312
|8
|743
|48
|17
|55
|1247
|0
|30
|60
|0
|L.A. Angels
|13
|12
|27
|265
|15
|841
|48
|18
|55
|1151
|1
|49
|73
|0
|Baltimore
|7
|21
|51
|243
|6
|779
|52
|14
|54
|1254
|0
|57
|75
|0
|Detroit
|5
|20
|27
|207
|3
|715
|22
|13
|61
|1114
|0
|44
|64
|0
|Oakland
|10
|17
|32
|216
|4
|724
|52
|14
|60
|1057
|0
|54
|77
|0
