THROUGH JULY 10

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.261.417.3258629844107791243197685393
Toronto.257.430.32387296739776312751684112385
Chicago White Sox.255.379.3118429263607471110147668340
Minnesota.254.424.32488297340475412601559111390
Cleveland.246.382.31083281635869310761531666339
N.Y. Yankees.245.444.32786286245070012701206146427
Houston.243.431.32285281938468412151438124376
Kansas City.241.377.30784283532868410681312071314
Texas.240.400.30083282137267711291049110352
Tampa Bay.238.380.30485286035068010861441180333
Seattle.234.386.31787289635467911181381193338
L.A. Angels.232.389.302872886347670112411913103336
Baltimore.231.382.29987293436067811201571287340
Detroit.230.337.2888527772706389361101652260
Oakland.209.327.271872820273589921132762251
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston73236260146913110571358144720
Toronto7183626286813215651285041730
Chicago White Sox1118402037658354601273055610
Minnesota6242929127201411681249045651
Cleveland8313124495825214571207054670
N.Y. Yankees72632332177155814651233038500
Houston5193130676314113561198043630
Kansas City8192125846454915601241037700
Texas4221923167106621371089154741
Tampa Bay3172525587485823471190048620
Seattle3214831287434817551247030600
L.A. Angels131227265158414818551151149730
Baltimore7215124367795214541254057750
Detroit5202720737152213611114044640
Oakland10173221647245214601057054770

