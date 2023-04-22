THROUGH APRIL 21

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Tampa Bay.288.544.3612068714119837439145138
Toronto.261.403.33220693931812793012288
Houston.253.387.332206851021732653202098
Chicago White Sox.252.402.31220699901762814502088
Texas.249.412.3271963811615926332322113
Baltimore.248.426.343196291011562683622498
Boston.247.419.3262171311617629944225108
L.A. Angels.237.373.32820662931572472702192
Cleveland.231.347.31919649801502253741071
N.Y. Yankees.229.404.31520641891472592232883
Seattle.228.374.30520676901542534011988
Minnesota.228.377.29720668841522522832279
Oakland.225.350.30720663701492322711868
Detroit.216.334.27418616581332062721457
Kansas City.203.321.26020654591332102741455
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Tampa Bay0714680159156729007150
Toronto158682163126932009180
Houston26117431671531232207120
Chicago White Sox12854216814212297010110
Texas2796801626412263011170
Baltimore37788217125317297012220
Boston25127411678016309015150
L.A. Angels07167711746320316012180
Cleveland3868291432651331109130
N.Y. Yankees0577521782061427817170
Seattle16126611811561230109120
Minnesota2514541192121525308150
Oakland341169117319318293013150
Detroit1434811691151326008170
Kansas City1454621901201527006160

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you