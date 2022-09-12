THROUGH SEPTEMBER 11

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Chicago White Sox.262.392.3181414899613128319192398127582
Toronto.262.428.3271394773653124920442709169638
Boston.260.411.32114148726441265200331711133616
Cleveland.250.379.31213847155751181178723822108549
Minnesota.248.406.31813947026051168191023316159581
Houston.245.420.32014046646321143195724311183613
Kansas City.243.378.30714147195531146178521134120531
Tampa Bay.243.383.31113846335861124177525515122557
Texas.242.397.30513947306191146187719317168588
N.Y. Yankees.239.423.3231414725697113020011928221663
Baltimore.235.388.30314046915831101182124318147553
Detroit.230.342.2871404636467106815862062488446
Seattle.230.389.31314046595891071181420217169564
L.A. Angels.229.386.29414046885371073180918029166515
Oakland.217.345.28114146234861001159621810119458
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Chicago White Sox1532643519109245911221161891060
Toronto82747431121066582911320240691060
Boston114451409221200491710921611711140
Cleveland1544653802195092239520530831060
Minnesota10374645081148301610520350651042
Houston73652476171041731910019790641070
Kansas City1641454097112692289320180741240
Tampa Bay726474261211978132811972070900
Texas83439401111225115326818941861141
N.Y. Yankees12356253631119286281032053068910
Baltimore1140754019120885277919640811320
Detroit636503306122138219618680821200
Seattle9377250915119371239519650561020
L.A. Angels21224739824135071257918942711200
Oakland2030563686119567219917920801150

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you