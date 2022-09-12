THROUGH SEPTEMBER 11
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Chicago White Sox
|.262
|.392
|.318
|141
|4899
|613
|1283
|1919
|239
|8
|127
|582
|Toronto
|.262
|.428
|.327
|139
|4773
|653
|1249
|2044
|270
|9
|169
|638
|Boston
|.260
|.411
|.321
|141
|4872
|644
|1265
|2003
|317
|11
|133
|616
|Cleveland
|.250
|.379
|.312
|138
|4715
|575
|1181
|1787
|238
|22
|108
|549
|Minnesota
|.248
|.406
|.318
|139
|4702
|605
|1168
|1910
|233
|16
|159
|581
|Houston
|.245
|.420
|.320
|140
|4664
|632
|1143
|1957
|243
|11
|183
|613
|Kansas City
|.243
|.378
|.307
|141
|4719
|553
|1146
|1785
|211
|34
|120
|531
|Tampa Bay
|.243
|.383
|.311
|138
|4633
|586
|1124
|1775
|255
|15
|122
|557
|Texas
|.242
|.397
|.305
|139
|4730
|619
|1146
|1877
|193
|17
|168
|588
|N.Y. Yankees
|.239
|.423
|.323
|141
|4725
|697
|1130
|2001
|192
|8
|221
|663
|Baltimore
|.235
|.388
|.303
|140
|4691
|583
|1101
|1821
|243
|18
|147
|553
|Detroit
|.230
|.342
|.287
|140
|4636
|467
|1068
|1586
|206
|24
|88
|446
|Seattle
|.230
|.389
|.313
|140
|4659
|589
|1071
|1814
|202
|17
|169
|564
|L.A. Angels
|.229
|.386
|.294
|140
|4688
|537
|1073
|1809
|180
|29
|166
|515
|Oakland
|.217
|.345
|.281
|141
|4623
|486
|1001
|1596
|218
|10
|119
|458
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Chicago White Sox
|15
|32
|64
|351
|9
|1092
|45
|9
|112
|2116
|1
|89
|106
|0
|Toronto
|8
|27
|47
|431
|12
|1066
|58
|29
|113
|2024
|0
|69
|106
|0
|Boston
|11
|44
|51
|409
|22
|1200
|49
|17
|109
|2161
|1
|71
|114
|0
|Cleveland
|15
|44
|65
|380
|21
|950
|92
|23
|95
|2053
|0
|83
|106
|0
|Minnesota
|10
|37
|46
|450
|8
|1148
|30
|16
|105
|2035
|0
|65
|104
|2
|Houston
|7
|36
|52
|476
|17
|1041
|73
|19
|100
|1979
|0
|64
|107
|0
|Kansas City
|16
|41
|45
|409
|7
|1126
|92
|28
|93
|2018
|0
|74
|124
|0
|Tampa Bay
|7
|26
|47
|426
|12
|1197
|81
|32
|81
|1972
|0
|70
|90
|0
|Texas
|8
|34
|39
|401
|11
|1225
|115
|32
|68
|1894
|1
|86
|114
|1
|N.Y. Yankees
|12
|35
|62
|536
|31
|1192
|86
|28
|103
|2053
|0
|68
|91
|0
|Baltimore
|11
|40
|75
|401
|9
|1208
|85
|27
|79
|1964
|0
|81
|132
|0
|Detroit
|6
|36
|50
|330
|6
|1221
|38
|21
|96
|1868
|0
|82
|120
|0
|Seattle
|9
|37
|72
|509
|15
|1193
|71
|23
|95
|1965
|0
|56
|102
|0
|L.A. Angels
|21
|22
|47
|398
|24
|1350
|71
|25
|79
|1894
|2
|71
|120
|0
|Oakland
|20
|30
|56
|368
|6
|1195
|67
|21
|99
|1792
|0
|80
|115
|0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.