THROUGH JUNE 30
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Texas
|.273
|.458
|.342
|82
|2880
|486
|786
|1320
|177
|9
|113
|466
|Tampa Bay
|.265
|.464
|.338
|85
|2865
|479
|760
|1328
|158
|13
|128
|457
|Toronto
|.261
|.416
|.328
|83
|2851
|369
|745
|1187
|156
|8
|90
|349
|L.A. Angels
|.258
|.445
|.333
|84
|2856
|417
|737
|1271
|135
|12
|125
|402
|Boston
|.258
|.421
|.328
|83
|2839
|402
|733
|1196
|182
|10
|87
|385
|Baltimore
|.252
|.421
|.321
|80
|2697
|389
|679
|1135
|144
|12
|96
|376
|Houston
|.248
|.407
|.319
|82
|2774
|382
|689
|1129
|142
|5
|96
|366
|Cleveland
|.248
|.375
|.313
|81
|2751
|322
|683
|1031
|148
|19
|54
|298
|Chicago White Sox
|.238
|.395
|.296
|84
|2863
|348
|680
|1131
|144
|8
|97
|339
|Minnesota
|.232
|.401
|.309
|83
|2794
|351
|648
|1121
|136
|8
|107
|334
|N.Y. Yankees
|.231
|.410
|.299
|81
|2671
|361
|616
|1095
|111
|10
|116
|348
|Kansas City
|.231
|.372
|.294
|82
|2740
|304
|632
|1018
|129
|19
|73
|289
|Detroit
|.230
|.363
|.301
|81
|2736
|309
|628
|993
|121
|11
|74
|299
|Seattle
|.229
|.385
|.308
|80
|2680
|357
|613
|1032
|126
|7
|93
|344
|Oakland
|.219
|.349
|.299
|84
|2761
|293
|605
|963
|110
|10
|76
|285
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Texas
|5
|25
|29
|288
|6
|715
|42
|13
|42
|1269
|1
|35
|73
|0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|23
|45
|281
|2
|718
|102
|27
|50
|1172
|0
|35
|73
|0
|Toronto
|2
|16
|29
|261
|5
|657
|60
|21
|67
|1308
|1
|43
|65
|0
|L.A. Angels
|1
|28
|46
|288
|7
|735
|43
|17
|73
|1260
|0
|45
|70
|0
|Boston
|7
|17
|37
|267
|6
|675
|52
|12
|63
|1216
|0
|55
|68
|0
|Baltimore
|10
|24
|21
|267
|6
|659
|60
|16
|59
|1108
|0
|33
|72
|0
|Houston
|8
|23
|32
|265
|8
|647
|60
|15
|69
|1162
|1
|38
|74
|0
|Cleveland
|6
|25
|24
|247
|21
|578
|60
|18
|60
|1220
|0
|39
|52
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|8
|16
|36
|207
|12
|727
|50
|10
|55
|1141
|0
|41
|50
|0
|Minnesota
|8
|12
|44
|274
|7
|849
|39
|6
|57
|1189
|1
|44
|58
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|3
|19
|26
|243
|9
|665
|50
|19
|54
|1002
|2
|48
|57
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|22
|40
|217
|6
|745
|68
|19
|46
|1138
|0
|40
|63
|0
|Detroit
|5
|17
|19
|266
|5
|730
|39
|13
|53
|1208
|0
|51
|61
|0
|Seattle
|1
|22
|43
|273
|6
|777
|53
|17
|47
|1146
|0
|38
|61
|0
|Oakland
|17
|17
|46
|276
|8
|769
|84
|18
|60
|1182
|0
|50
|56
|0
