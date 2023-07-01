THROUGH JUNE 30

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Texas.273.458.34282288048678613201779113466
Tampa Bay.265.464.338852865479760132815813128457
Toronto.261.416.3288328513697451187156890349
L.A. Angels.258.445.333842856417737127113512125402
Boston.258.421.32883283940273311961821087385
Baltimore.252.421.32180269738967911351441296376
Houston.248.407.3198227743826891129142596366
Cleveland.248.375.31381275132268310311481954298
Chicago White Sox.238.395.2968428633486801131144897339
Minnesota.232.401.30983279435164811211368107334
N.Y. Yankees.231.410.299812671361616109511110116348
Kansas City.231.372.29482274030463210181291973289
Detroit.230.363.3018127363096289931211174299
Seattle.229.385.3088026803576131032126793344
Oakland.219.349.2998427612936059631101076285
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Texas5252928867154213421269135730
Tampa Bay52345281271810227501172035730
Toronto2162926156576021671308143650
L.A. Angels1284628877354317731260045700
Boston7173726766755212631216055680
Baltimore10242126766596016591108033720
Houston8233226586476015691162138740
Cleveland62524247215786018601220039520
Chicago White Sox81636207127275010551141041500
Minnesota812442747849396571189144580
N.Y. Yankees3192624396655019541002248570
Kansas City6224021767456819461138040630
Detroit5171926657303913531208051610
Seattle1224327367775317471146038610
Oakland17174627687698418601182050560

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

