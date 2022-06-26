THROUGH JUNE 25

CLUBBASLGOBPGABRHTB2B3BHRRBI
Boston.259.417.3227224823436441036170670333
Toronto.255.432.3247124153366171044137494327
Chicago White Sox.252.377.309702432290613917118658273
Minnesota.250.410.3227324423226111001129683309
Cleveland.250.390.3116722923055748931251654291
N.Y. Yankees.241.434.3237223873615761035974118341
Houston.239.420.317712347306560985117798298
Kansas City.238.372.3037023702715648821131757257
L.A. Angels.238.402.3077424763135909951081291303
Texas.235.390.29570237030255892586789282
Seattle.235.382.321732452292575937115877281
Tampa Bay.234.375.2977123712885558891131067274
Baltimore.231.380.2997324662995699381281173283
Detroit.226.329.281712315209524762941240200
Oakland.211.329.274732379230501782117750211
CLUBSHSFHBPBBIBBSOSBCSGDPLOBSHOEDPTP
Boston5283221011567266471108136580
Toronto6163022175702513511039034590
Chicago White Sox917351736544332521067049510
Minnesota620232472603138541045037520
Cleveland727211929469471140961039510
N.Y. Yankees52429272165964312511042027450
Houston414282495522351045999035490
Kansas City6171921145363810471035030570
L.A. Angels11102222712701351747985142620
Texas315151905600611730931145601
Seattle3164327666244213481111025520
Tampa Bay315201977610462037961044490
Baltimore6174520256574412481066049700
Detroit515221602593141052918039550
Oakland913251864614441053902048630

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you