THROUGH JUNE 25
|CLUB
|BA
|SLG
|OBP
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|TB
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|Boston
|.259
|.417
|.322
|72
|2482
|343
|644
|1036
|170
|6
|70
|333
|Toronto
|.255
|.432
|.324
|71
|2415
|336
|617
|1044
|137
|4
|94
|327
|Chicago White Sox
|.252
|.377
|.309
|70
|2432
|290
|613
|917
|118
|6
|58
|273
|Minnesota
|.250
|.410
|.322
|73
|2442
|322
|611
|1001
|129
|6
|83
|309
|Cleveland
|.250
|.390
|.311
|67
|2292
|305
|574
|893
|125
|16
|54
|291
|N.Y. Yankees
|.241
|.434
|.323
|72
|2387
|361
|576
|1035
|97
|4
|118
|341
|Houston
|.239
|.420
|.317
|71
|2347
|306
|560
|985
|117
|7
|98
|298
|Kansas City
|.238
|.372
|.303
|70
|2370
|271
|564
|882
|113
|17
|57
|257
|L.A. Angels
|.238
|.402
|.307
|74
|2476
|313
|590
|995
|108
|12
|91
|303
|Texas
|.235
|.390
|.295
|70
|2370
|302
|558
|925
|86
|7
|89
|282
|Seattle
|.235
|.382
|.321
|73
|2452
|292
|575
|937
|115
|8
|77
|281
|Tampa Bay
|.234
|.375
|.297
|71
|2371
|288
|555
|889
|113
|10
|67
|274
|Baltimore
|.231
|.380
|.299
|73
|2466
|299
|569
|938
|128
|11
|73
|283
|Detroit
|.226
|.329
|.281
|71
|2315
|209
|524
|762
|94
|12
|40
|200
|Oakland
|.211
|.329
|.274
|73
|2379
|230
|501
|782
|117
|7
|50
|211
|CLUB
|SH
|SF
|HBP
|BB
|IBB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|GDP
|LOB
|SHO
|E
|DP
|TP
|Boston
|5
|28
|32
|210
|11
|567
|26
|6
|47
|1108
|1
|36
|58
|0
|Toronto
|6
|16
|30
|221
|7
|570
|25
|13
|51
|1039
|0
|34
|59
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|9
|17
|35
|173
|6
|544
|33
|2
|52
|1067
|0
|49
|51
|0
|Minnesota
|6
|20
|23
|247
|2
|603
|13
|8
|54
|1045
|0
|37
|52
|0
|Cleveland
|7
|27
|21
|192
|9
|469
|47
|11
|40
|961
|0
|39
|51
|0
|N.Y. Yankees
|5
|24
|29
|272
|16
|596
|43
|12
|51
|1042
|0
|27
|45
|0
|Houston
|4
|14
|28
|249
|5
|522
|35
|10
|45
|999
|0
|35
|49
|0
|Kansas City
|6
|17
|19
|211
|4
|536
|38
|10
|47
|1035
|0
|30
|57
|0
|L.A. Angels
|11
|10
|22
|227
|12
|701
|35
|17
|47
|985
|1
|42
|62
|0
|Texas
|3
|15
|15
|190
|5
|600
|61
|17
|30
|931
|1
|45
|60
|1
|Seattle
|3
|16
|43
|276
|6
|624
|42
|13
|48
|1111
|0
|25
|52
|0
|Tampa Bay
|3
|15
|20
|197
|7
|610
|46
|20
|37
|961
|0
|44
|49
|0
|Baltimore
|6
|17
|45
|202
|5
|657
|44
|12
|48
|1066
|0
|49
|70
|0
|Detroit
|5
|15
|22
|160
|2
|593
|14
|10
|52
|918
|0
|39
|55
|0
|Oakland
|9
|13
|25
|186
|4
|614
|44
|10
|53
|902
|0
|48
|63
|0
